(Guardian) Latest person to get in on the nostalgia trend is God, who is playing some old testament favorites
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can I request frogs?  I just got a deep fryer.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C'mon frogs! Them legs is good eatin'!

/ Goals folks.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm. So as locust move, I assume they are procreating.
What happens to the eggs? Left behind?
How do the young keep up with the swarm?
Or do they lay enough to create a new swarm and villagers have the attacks in waves?
Maybe this can be the next app game. Defend Your Village!
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been watching a lot of Dr. Pimple Popper.

BRING ON THE BOILS!
 
Greymalkin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As the second born, I approve.

But more seriously this has potential to be far more deadly than coronavirus.
However, it will affect less wealthy people so don't expect too much hand waving over it.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Food problem?  Tots and pears.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Can I request frogs?  I just got a deep fryer.


The Flaming Lips - Frogs [Official Music Video]
Youtube ohSJv901UdI
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Why is it never a plague of gold? Or supermodels?
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Greymalkin: As the second born, I approve.

But more seriously this has potential to be far more deadly than coronavirus.
However, it will affect less wealthy people so don't expect too much hand waving over it.


Firstborn here.  Only born, too.  Mid-40s with shiat health, crap credit and I'm pretty sure I'm more valuable as mulch.

BRING.

IT.

ON.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I've been watching a lot of Dr. Pimple Popper.

BRING ON THE BOILS!


It's like bubble wrap that bleeds!
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ok so you lost all your crops, but in exchange you have been given an amazing source of protein.  Sure this takes a bit of planning but net the locusts and dry out their corpses, grind them up and use the powder as a high protein flour. Or just eat them straight up.
 
Kevin72 [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"One challenge is that many locusts are breeding in the semi-autonomous Puntland region of Somalia. Much of the territory there is threatened or held by al-Shabaab, the Islamist extremist group. That makes it difficult or impossible to conduct aerial spraying to kill the insects. "


Your Libertarian no government is good government paradise. Move there now! No oppressive taxes!
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Hmm. So as locust move, I assume they are procreating.
What happens to the eggs? Left behind?
How do the young keep up with the swarm?
Or do they lay enough to create a new swarm and villagers have the attacks in waves?
Maybe this can be the next app game. Defend Your Village!


They lay eggs from all the wild locust-sex they are currently having. Next batch should hatch in June, 4x as many.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I warned you all when the Eagles won the Super Bowl it was the beginning of the end times. But did you listen? Nooooo you knew it all.....didn't you!
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So why do we have Trump when hordes of locusts are still available?
 
Robinfro
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: So why do we have Trump when hordes of locusts are still available?


DRINK!
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: So why do we have Trump when hordes of locusts are still available?


Because God hates us THAT much.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Robinfro: Raoul Eaton: So why do we have Trump when hordes of locusts are still available?

DRINK!


Joke's on you.  I never stopped.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Pray for Bono?
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Can I request frogs?  I just got a deep fryer.


ffs within seconds.

/ And when it comes to frog legs, seconds!
 
Report