 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Time)   US Space Force General: A second Russian satellite is now shadowing our multibillion-dollar U.S. spy satellite. Maybe time to charge our space lasers   (time.com) divider line
18
    More: Interesting, Russia, Satellite, Spacecraft, pair of Russian satellites, Cold War, Hubble Space Telescope, Sputnik 1, Military  
•       •       •

315 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Feb 2020 at 11:21 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh man, do we have to call them "Space Force" generals, like we're in a B-TV series?
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Please give me a budget.  I matter.
 
gojirast
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Oh man, do we have to call them "Space Force" generals, like we're in a B-TV series?


Well they were created by a reality TV star so...
 
Lusiphur
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Oh man, do we have to call them "Space Force" generals, like we're in a B-TV series?


Especially since everyone knows that in space, they're called "admirals." Duh.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well, that's how orbits work.
 
Birnone
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They should design our satellites to allow ground controllers to activate anti-tailing technology like dumping a bunch of nails from a secret compartment at the back of the satellite.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
tse1.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
King of Monkeys [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Bigger lead being buried

Fark user imageView Full Size


By aliens.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Birnone: They should design our satellites to allow ground controllers to activate anti-tailing technology like dumping a bunch of nails from a secret compartment at the back of the satellite.


Or an oil slick so the other satellite spins out and crashes into a tree.

/A telemma tree
 
morg
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm really curious when we're going to boop something with this guy.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Oh man, do we have to call them "Space Force" generals, like we're in a B-TV series?


Eventually media will settle on SDF General it something like that.  For now they are in mockery mode. It's rough when your journalism degree is worth less than a mommy blogger's opinion. So it'll be snark and mockery and outrage for a decade or two.

/Someone really needs to come up with a snark / sarcasm font.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Subby, I hope you did the proper air-quotes around "space lasers", when you spoke that headline out loud...

/bonus points for pinky at the side of your mouth, and wearing a grey Nehru jacket
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
if you launch a green shell off the side wall, the lateral travel time is usually enough to hit satellites that are traveling close behind you.
 
aungen
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

morg: I'm really curious when we're going to boop something with this guy.
[Fark user image image 800x600]


If Russians are tailing our satellites they are likely trying to monitor what kind of info is coming and going, and figure out what protocols we are using.  This is a SDF  task, to keep enemy noses out of our data streams passing through satellites.
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
yeah but we cant shut the twitter in chiefs satellites down  Gotta defend His majesties right to condemn people to death..shame We cant just shut the asshole up .
That kills millions with his words
 
MBooda
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

aungen: morg: I'm really curious when we're going to boop something with this guy.
[Fark user image image 800x600]

If Russians are tailing our satellites they are likely trying to monitor what kind of info is coming and going, and figure out what protocols we are using.  This is a SDF  task, to keep enemy noses out of our data streams passing through satellites.


what the hell difference does it make what the security protocols are if Trump and his kids are giving them to Russia and selling them to the farking highest bidder anyways?

opsec is a farking JOKE.
 
mdarius
‘’ less than a minute ago  
More lasers? That's not gonna cost me taxes is it? Because taxes. Taxes!

Also better Russian then Democrataxes!

Putin is our friend. We spend more on the military so we don't need space

My braaain hurts!
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report