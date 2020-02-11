 Skip to content
(WGNTV Chicago)   Jussie Smollet will be starring in a new courtroom drama   (wgntv.com) divider line
TheAugurofDunlain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Law And Order: Fabricated Victims Unit.
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I still can't believe this guy has  got away with staging his own lynching..  In any other timeline he would have been shunned by the masses as a gaslighting racist  asshole. Yet here we are..  All he had to do was pay a fine and pick up some trash.. Like he last indictment this will one go no where, and have been claiming he's part of a witch hunt because he's black
 
Warchild [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark this guy
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The real injustice here is naming your child Jussie.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Should have paid the go away money you cheap bastard
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Begoggle
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We got the horrible black man at last!
HURRAY!!!
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Begoggle: We got the horrible black man at last!
HURRAY!!!
HURRAY!!!


He IS pretty horrible.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Play the game, win a stupid prize.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Can't see that guy's name without pronouncing it in my head the was Dave Chapelle says it: Juicy Smolyeay
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Begoggle: We got the horrible black man at last!
HURRAY!!!
HURRAY!!!


He was ready to frame two innocent people and then bought off the prosecution. Then he turned around and is suing the cops saying it was malicious instead of just pay the chump change to make it go away.

He's a pretty terrible person.
 
BrianGriffin [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Begoggle: We got the horrible black man at last!
HURRAY!!!
HURRAY!!!


S'rsly? You do know he paid two black men to pretend to beat his ass, right?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BrianGriffin: Begoggle: We got the horrible black man at last!
HURRAY!!!

S'rsly? You do know he paid two black men to pretend to beat his ass, right?


Two immigrant black men and threw them under the bus.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BrianGriffin: Begoggle: We got the horrible black man at last!
HURRAY!!!

S'rsly? You do know he paid two black men to pretend to beat his ass, right?


He's famous though.
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

styckx: I still can't believe this guy has  got away with staging his own lynching..  In any other timeline he would have been shunned by the masses as a gaslighting racist  asshole. Yet here we are..  All he had to do was pay a fine and pick up some trash.. Like he last indictment this will one go no where, and have been claiming he's part of a witch hunt because he's black


He's not?
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

toddalmighty: fark this guy


I would hope they threw the book at him but it's hard to feel anything just about it given how today has been unfolding.
 
GungFu
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
When people try to lynch me, I keep the noose round my neck, go home, wait for the police to come see me, and only then do I take the noose off.

Holy fark, is this coont dumb.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
When does Barr step in?
 
hundreddollarman [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
There are so many actual hate crimes happening in the US right now that fabricating one seems wholly unnecessary. What a dumb fark.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Begoggle: We got the horrible black man at last!
HURRAY!!!
HURRAY!!!


Yes, it was important to "get him" because he made the lives of actual victims of hate crimes lives worse.  His fake accusations will cast doubt in the minds of many about the validity of actual crimes.  He has actually helped perpetrators of hate crimes potentially avoid punishment. You need to punish the false accusers to protect society and make sure actual victims of horrible offenses can gain justice and we can properly hold those responsible for hate crimes accountable.
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
who is he backing in the democrat primary?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
yhup...
 
Begoggle
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: Begoggle: We got the horrible black man at last!
HURRAY!!!

Yes, it was important to "get him" because he made the lives of actual victims of hate crimes lives worse.  His fake accusations will cast doubt in the minds of many about the validity of actual crimes.  He has actually helped perpetrators of hate crimes potentially avoid punishment. You need to punish the false accusers to protect society and make sure actual victims of horrible offenses can gain justice and we can properly hold those responsible for hate crimes accountable.


I thought the entire point of this was proving that hate crimes aren't real.
 
Gooch
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

What_Would_Jimi_Do: who is he backing in the democrat primary?


Bloomberg
 
433 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Michelle will bail his ass out again.
 
