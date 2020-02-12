 Skip to content
(BBC)   Is there anything badgers can't do? Evidence suggests they are definitely capable of falling through shop ceilings and running under perfume counters. Badger, badger, badger   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
    More: Amusing, Badger, Ms Jones, Sally Jones, Northamptonshire Badger Group, safe place, young female badger, oddest rescue, Group  
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They dont give a fark.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lay off the eau de shrooms already.
 
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snaaaaaaaaaake, a snaaaaaaaaaaaaake!
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Did it bring a coyote?
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

MBooda: [Fark user image image 275x200]


That gif causes me angst because it never gets you to the pay off of mushrooms and snakes
 
Masta Beta
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Thought badgers were a N. American only animal. Learn something new everyday.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Stinking badgers
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I wonder how many people walk into a store called "Superdrug" and are really disappointed.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
GungFu
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size

Badgers? We ain't got no badgers! We don't need no badgers! I don't have to show you any stinking badgers!
 
skinink
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Stinking badgers


We don need no stinkin' badgers!
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The Dead Milkmen - The Badger Song
Youtube ByAcYqiYHA4
 
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The Badger maims, but he does not kill.
 
smitton
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
th0th
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Igor Jakovsky: They dont give a fark.


But everyone loves Magical Trevor!
 
crinz83
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ms Jones said by the time the group arrived to rescue the badger "there were perfume bottles strewn over the floor".

when even a badger rejects every perfume you sell, it's time to change cosmetics suppliers
 
