I've heard of a drug mule, but never a cocaine hippo
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: the only hippos in the wild outside Africa.  "In 20 to 40 years, there will be thousands."

Talk about an invasive species.  That's crazy.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Cocaine Hippo" is the name of my speed-metal Arctic Monkeys cover band.
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ambien Walrus weeps...
 
BFletch651
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
With those nostrils, must be tough.
 
caddisfly
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hippo chasing boat! Scary! (ORIGINAL VIDEO)
Youtube TEXYw91lQuY

/just leave them be
 
give me doughnuts
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: FTA: the only hippos in the wild outside Africa.  "In 20 to 40 years, there will be thousands."

Talk about an invasive species.  That's crazy.



No predators.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
FTFA:
For instance: "You know how people say about wild animals 'if you don't bother them, they won't bother you,' and 'they're more afraid of you than you are of them'?" Shurin asked.
"Neither is true of hippos."

Ha. Yeah, gonna be fun when there's thousands of them.
 
AnEasyTarget
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Do they have enough food?
I have a feeling population won't grow to 1000s. They will starve and start to die out. Better to catch them and relocate them.
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AnEasyTarget: Do they have enough food?
I have a feeling population won't grow to 1000s. They will starve and start to die out. Better to catch them and relocate them.


I think the hippo eats shoots and leaves
 
kindms
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
are bullets expensive in Columbia ?
 
ToasterRadio [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hippos? Why in my day we used to move our cocaine over the Alps using elephants. Dammit.

Only small-timers would use hippos.
 
Xzano
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wow, the article does a good job at describing the long term plight of humanity.

FTA:If the hippo pods continue to grow at their current pace, there's also the danger that they'll deplete local grasslands.

Also FTA:"Within Colombia, there's resistance to killing them," Shurin said. "People like that they attract tourists. And people like animals."

/ If only we are so lucky to die at the hands of a cute cuddly invasive species.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

caddisfly: [YouTube video: Hippo chasing boat! Scary! (ORIGINAL VIDEO)]
/just leave them be


People should watch videos like the one you posted or other hippo attack videos to understand hippos are NOT the type of invasive species you want multiplying in your backyard.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Did it once belong to Albert Andreas Armadillo?

s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I was hoping they found a cool new way to smuggle sweet candy around
 
To The Escape Zeppelin!
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AnEasyTarget: Do they have enough food?
I have a feeling population won't grow to 1000s. They will starve and start to die out. Better to catch them and relocate them.


They eat grass so there's no shortage of food for them in the Amazon basin. Honestly it's probably a better environment for them than African rivers are.
 
GasDude
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: FTA: the only hippos in the wild outside Africa.  "In 20 to 40 years, there will be thousands."

Talk about an invasive species.  That's crazy.


They could have been OUR invasive species. Cajun broiled hippos everyone!

https://www.wired.com/2013/12/hippopo​t​amus-ranching/
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You have never been to college parties in Missouri subby
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kindms: are bullets expensive in Columbia ?


Why the fark would you arm a hippo?
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So that's what all those white pellets were...

jewel1067.comView Full Size
 
