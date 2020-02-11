 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Macaulay Culkin, who has covered his body with tattoos, publicly battled depression, eating disorders, and addiction as an adult says Michael Jackson "never touched me" during their numerous sleepovers, swears he got that farked up all by his own self   (usatoday.com) divider line
73
    More: Unlikely, Michael Jackson, Macaulay Culkin, 39-year-old actor, late artist's sexual abuse controversy, EsquireJackson, Leaving Neverland, former child star, flash point  
•       •       •

73 Comments     (+0 »)
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That feeling of rejection couldn't have helped.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wasn't on his own.

His parents helped.
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lots of child stars managed to get farked up without Michael Jackson's help.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would he have a reason to lie? Would he feel obligated to protect a dead (alleged) predator?

Did he sign some kind of document saying he wouldn't tell?

I mean, if he did, what exactly could they take from him at this point?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: That feeling of rejection couldn't have helped.


Seriously.  I mean, not even a hug?  Damn.
 
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: That feeling of rejection couldn't have helped.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HempHead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: Would he have a reason to lie? Would he feel obligated to protect a dead (alleged) predator?

Did he sign some kind of document saying he wouldn't tell?

I mean, if he did, what exactly could they take from him at this point?


Corey Feldman has also said MJ never touched him during sleep overs.
 
JinxofSpades [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He WAS abandoned by he family at Christmas time.  Twice.  Then, his cousin came to live with him and he really went off the rails.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not up on Twitter or pop culture in general - but is Macaulay Culkin really covered in tattoos or is subby confusing him with Justin Bieber?
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you wanna talk about your dead friend?

2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: It wasn't on his own.

His parents helped.



Hollywood will fark anyone up.  and if they make it there young, they're even more farked up.

Hollywood is an illusion in the desert.  it isn't real.
 
synithium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe him when he says he drove willingly down his path to destruction.

I think most people do.  Not that it doesn't become tragic from time to time.
 
brizzle365 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
just another division within our society!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No way Michael Jackson could resist that blond little white boy.
He even dyed his own son's hair blond just to have a blond little white boy.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ecobuckeye: Lots of child stars managed to get farked up without Michael Jackson's help.



thank you
 
Felgraf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 305x165]


With what, psychic powers? They immediately establish that the phone lines were taken out in the storm. that's why the family can't call Kevin to see if he's ok.
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kid had an AMEX Black Card at 12, I surprised he wasn't found in a hotel room dead with 10 pounds of nose candy and a harem of hookers.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He seems pretty healthy on Red Letter Media.  He guest-stars in a ton of their videos lately:

Best of the Worst: Black Spine Junka 2
Youtube 9M39zY9OXFA
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ecobuckeye: Lots of child stars managed to get farked up without Michael Jackson's help.


Hippie parents who turned him into the family breadwinner and sole means of support by the time he was 10.
It's remarkable he didn't go the same way River Phoenix did.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

synithium: I believe him when he says he drove willingly down his path to destruction.

I think most people do.  Not that it doesn't become tragic from time to time.



the thing with drug addicts that i never knew for years is that, at the end of the day, its about them and their drug of choice.  they can stop if they decide to, but they enjoy it too much to actually stop.

nothing gets between a druggie and his drug.  once you realize that, you don't waste your time trying to help them.  they'll just suck you dry and take your money (if they can)

the id, that reptilian part of the brain, is in control of a drug addict.  and it doesn't give up easily.

i used to feel sorry for them but not any more.  and NEVER give a druggie cash for food, etc.

they'll always buy more dope with it.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Felgraf: kdawg7736: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 305x165]

With what, psychic powers? They immediately establish that the phone lines were taken out in the storm. that's why the family can't call Kevin to see if he's ok.


Oh yea?  Well how did he order the pizza then?
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stoli n coke: Ecobuckeye: Lots of child stars managed to get farked up without Michael Jackson's help.

Hippie parents who turned him into the family breadwinner and sole means of support by the time he was 10.
It's remarkable he didn't go the same way River Phoenix did.


Culkin burned out, hard, but was rich enough to basically cruise on it and snark about the industry.

Radcliffe used his fark-you money to do a series of the weirdest roles he could find.
 
Jim from Saint Paul
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Linux_Yes: synithium: I believe him when he says he drove willingly down his path to destruction.

I think most people do.  Not that it doesn't become tragic from time to time.


the thing with drug addicts that i never knew for years is that, at the end of the day, its about them and their drug of choice.  they can stop if they decide to, but they enjoy it too much to actually stop.

nothing gets between a druggie and his drug.  once you realize that, you don't waste your time trying to help them.  they'll just suck you dry and take your money (if they can)

the id, that reptilian part of the brain, is in control of a drug addict.  and it doesn't give up easily.

i used to feel sorry for them but not any more.  and NEVER give a druggie cash for food, etc.

they'll always buy more dope with it.


Hence why we have "Total Fark".
 
hej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then explain to me why it is that all the other child stars grow up to be well adjusted, emotionally stable adults once their popularity has subsided?
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those are a lot of mean spirited insinuations, subby. And remember what happenes when you insinuate? You make an "ins" of "inu" and "ate". I think that's how it goes...
 
Vorpal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size


You know... I'm not a pedophile. But if I was... Macaulay Culkin's the first kid I'm farking, I'll tell you that right now. I'd be a goddamn hero. Hey, that guy over there farked the kid from Home Alone. And you know how hard he is to catch.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Linux_Yes: This text is now purple: It wasn't on his own.

His parents helped.


Hollywood will fark anyone up.  and if they make it there young, they're even more farked up.


Just ask Gary Coleman
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, Fark hates this guy now?

The hivemind is so fickle.  I can never keep up.
 
Jim from Saint Paul
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Macaulay Culkin, who has covered his body with tattoos, publicly battled depression, eating disorders, and addiction as an adult WHICH MEANS THERE MUST BE SOMETHING EXCEPTIONALLY WRONG WITH HIM OF COURSE. I MEAN TATTOOS? MY GAWD. *fluttered disgust sounds*

FTFY Boomer.
 
Jim from Saint Paul
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: Wait, Fark hates this guy now?

The hivemind is so fickle.  I can never keep up.


I don't THINK they hate him.

Yet.

He is about 2 months more of internet cameos from actual hivemind hate.
 
synithium
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hej: Then explain to me why it is that all the other child stars grow up to be well adjusted, emotionally stable adults once their popularity has subsided?


Name some and we can discuss.

I would like to think JT will come out of this sane, but then again....welcome to my space coupe.
 
TheraTx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he was banging Mila Kunis during her best years
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
For reference:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GreenSun
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Here, we have a person who consistently claims he's never been molested by Michael Jackson, still not being believed by most of the public, while at the same time we have random nobodies who claim they got molested by a famous person years ago when evidence is pretty much impossible to attain, and those same people believe these sudden accusers immediately.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: Would he have a reason to lie? Would he feel obligated to protect a dead (alleged) predator?

Did he sign some kind of document saying he wouldn't tell?

I mean, if he did, what exactly could they take from him at this point?


Try this: he, like most victims of sexual assault don't WANT to be a victim, and if they insist it never happened, then it DIDN'T, or so they can tell themselves for a few weeks at a time
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

skyotter: Wait, Fark hates this guy now?

The hivemind is so fickle.  I can never keep up.


We don't hate him, we just don't believe him.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

TheraTx: he was banging Mila Kunis during her best years


Is she an old hag now?
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Jim from Saint Paul: Macaulay Culkin, who has covered his body with tattoos, publicly battled depression, eating disorders, and addiction as an adult WHICH MEANS THERE MUST BE SOMETHING EXCEPTIONALLY WRONG WITH HIM OF COURSE. I MEAN TATTOOS? MY GAWD. *fluttered disgust sounds*

FTFY Boomer.


a couple tattos? Meh.

Get this done to yourself?:
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


You're either in the Yakuza, or somebody did something to you that made you feel like you weren't in control of your own body.   11 times out of 10
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

synithium: hej: Then explain to me why it is that all the other child stars grow up to be well adjusted, emotionally stable adults once their popularity has subsided?

Name some and we can discuss.

I would like to think JT will come out of this sane, but then again....welcome to my space coupe.


Hi Guys what are we discussing here?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Kieran is doing great.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I accept that Michael Jackson never molested Culkin. That doesn't mean he didn't molest other kids, it just means he didn't molest Culkin.

The overwhelming evidence that Michael Jackson was a pedophile doesn't mean that he farked every kid he could get his hands on, it just means he farked some and not others.

I don't see why that's difficult to figure out.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's not really a great defense. Michael Jackson was certainly a pedophile and probably a child molester. That doesn't mean he molested every child he encountered, in much the same way that rapists don't rape every woman they see. "But he never molested ME" - while definitely good - doesn't mean he wasn't molesting other kids.
 
BeautifulOnes
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: Would he have a reason to lie? Would he feel obligated to protect a dead (alleged) predator?

Did he sign some kind of document saying he wouldn't tell?

I mean, if he did, what exactly could they take from him at this point?


FTA: "Look," he says. "I'm gonna begin with the line-it's not a line, it's the truth: He never did anything to me. I never saw him do anything. And especially at this flash point in time, I'd have no reason to hold anything back. The guy has passed on. If anything-I'm not gonna say it would be stylish or anything like that, but right now is a good time to speak up. And if I had something to speak up about, I would totally do it. But no, I never saw anything; he never did anything."

I think that when people say they have been abused, people should listen and support.  That isn't to say everyone is telling the truth about their abuse, but such allegations should not be dismissed out of hand.

By the same token, if someone hasn't had that experience, we should not attempt to assert that they "must have" been abused simply to sate our own prejudices and biases.  Culkin's story about MJ has been consistent both during MJ's lifetime and after.  As he alludes to the Me Too movement, there is absolutely no reason at his age and given the support that he would receive from the press and public, that Culkin would have any reason to protect MJ.

/It is just a bad to be thought of as a victim as being one
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: I accept that Michael Jackson never molested Culkin. That doesn't mean he didn't molest other kids, it just means he didn't molest Culkin.


That couldn't have done much for Culkin's self esteem. But then he did get with Mla Kunis so that would make up for that rejection.
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
His Twitter is funny and he likes to interact. His online activity suggests a far healthier soul than a lotta folks that hang out here.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Magorn: Dangerous_sociopath: Would he have a reason to lie? Would he feel obligated to protect a dead (alleged) predator?

Did he sign some kind of document saying he wouldn't tell?

I mean, if he did, what exactly could they take from him at this point?

Try this: he, like most victims of sexual assault don't WANT to be a victim, and if they insist it never happened, then it DIDN'T, or so they can tell themselves for a few weeks at a time


That's an excellent point.
I suspect it would be easier to continue the charade (assuming it is) than to come out with it. Also, there are likely plenty of MJ fans that would rain a shiatstorm of hate on him if he said that it did happen.

but the exclusive story would probably pay a hell of a lot, so there's that.
 
Report