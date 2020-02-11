 Skip to content
(Telegraph)   Hate Western Civilization and want to bomb London but don't have a job and thus no money to build one? Solution: Ask mom for some of her £2000 per month welfare money   (telegraph.co.uk) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
US$2,591.34/month?

F*ck me for working.
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you need to spend more than 300 pounds to build a bomb you might want to rethink the entire approach you're taking. Pipes, black powder, wire, and 9V batteries don't cost that much.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Such a proud era for the United Kingdom.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Possibly this is ironic, wanting to destroy the very system keeping one afloat with the generous money from that system.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drew, you and cats need to have a chat over hot tea and Oreos.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought the headline was referring to Prince Andrew.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not gonna buy a Bf-111. Hell, that won't even get you a C-grade Ju-87. What gives?
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the cats swear on Bibles AND Constitutions they'll be nothing but polite.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benefits for living on here are fairly modest, but housing benefit - which mainly goes to make huge profits for speculative landlords - can be very generous indeed. Unsurprisingly, because it mainly benefits the rich. Jacob Rees-Mogg, who voted against proposals to make smoke alarms compulsory in rented houses - is a major landlord.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

And if you think that's real, well... why doesn't everybody just do it?
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

THIS

Every time you hear of thousands in benefits, most don't understand that the reason this is so high is to pay massive amounts to private landlords, which in turn raises private rents, enriching the landowners through government funds.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's his Fark handle?
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Such a proud era for the United Kingdom.


Please, explain your position on what's the specific problem. We're all ears.
 
caddisfly
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

I was vacationing in Vietnam recently and met a lovely Swedish couple.  They were both unemployed and each collecting just shy of US $90 per day, staying in an air-conditioned bungalow for about $25 per day.  They were saving their money by getting stoned on the beach for a few months.
 
cman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Was the woman at least hot?
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

So if we reduced welfare that would reduce the cost of rent?
 
LewDux
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
BigNumber12
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

The fact that only 7% of Muslims identify as "British first, Muslim second." The fact that second and third-generation immigrants are at elevated risk, and rising, for pathological behaviors and radicalization. The fact that both sides are helping to reinforce the walls that prevent assimilation, and the government then directly funds people with nothing to do but sit at home all day, planning the violence against civilians and attacks against the state.

The second-generation problem has been discussed extensively. If you were genuinely curious, you could look the topic up for yourself.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Voting against smoke alarms was stupid, but this government over the last decade has actually done a lot against private landlords. Higher taxes mainly. Severe cuts to interest tax relief. Higher capital gains tax. Higher stamp duty.
They have done a lot to increase taxes on landlords to try to slow down the buy to let boom and to make home ownership more affordable. Alongside these rules for landlords private owners now have relaxed planning regulations to extend their homes and planning regulations for new build developments have been relaxed to allow a lot more new housing to be built.
 
Drew [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

I deny all wrongdoing
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

If you provided social housing instead of the government directly paying private landlords that would reduce the cost of rent to the taxpayer.
 
Mouser
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Maybe the Brits should build a wall to keep these people out?
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Justice is coming for you ... might be hungry.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: That's not gonna buy a Bf-111. Hell, that won't even get you a C-grade Ju-87. What gives?


I think you meant He-111, not Bf-111.
 
cman
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Assimilation is seen as verboten these days

Cultural diffusion should be the order of the day, but unfortunately we got those who wish to keep the walls that separate folks into us vs them.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

caddisfly: I was vacationing in Vietnam recently and met a lovely Swedish couple.  They were both unemployed and each collecting just shy of US $90 per day, staying in an air-conditioned bungalow for about $25 per day.  They were saving their money by getting stoned on the beach for a few months.


Americans were doing this. The LA Times coined the term "funemployment" for this.

And collecting it after she left the country!
 
LewDux
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sun forced to admit '1 in 5 British Muslims' story was 'significantly misleading' | The Independent
 
LewDux
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
1 in 5 Muslims - Stewart Lee
Youtube jf_QqVCfX94
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Also worth pointing out that according to TFA she was getting over £2000 a month in welfare but less £700 of that was housing.
 
caddisfly
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Was the woman at least hot?


She was attractive but not "Swedish" attractive IYKWIMAITYD.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Perhaps they could chuck a bunch of micks in there and everyone else will beat on them for a few decades.

/i keed the irish
//some of their women give me the nards tingles
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Sid_6.7: If you need to spend more than 300 pounds to build a bomb you might want to rethink the entire approach you're taking. Pipes, black powder, wire, and 9V batteries don't cost that much.


It's Britain.  You can't even SAY weapon- or firearms-related words without the authorities issuing you with an ASBO.

If you want black powder in Britain, you have to source your own 1:1:1 mix of sulfur, charcoal and potassium nitrate.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: That's not gonna buy a Bf-111. Hell, that won't even get you a C-grade Ju-87. What gives?


That nice Mr Boering is on the phone, he says he's found a place where they rent bombers by the hour.
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Can you buy model rocket engines? The smaller ones? Know what they're made of?
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Damned welfare terrorists, taking bombings away from legitimate terrorists!
 
