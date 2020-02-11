 Skip to content
History, geography, modern automobile marketing, and of course Florida Man are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, Feb. 2-8 Valentine's Day Edition
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the not-too-ancient Romans had this thing called Lupercalia as a festival about this time of year. It was kind of a celebration of love shared between two people, but it had more in common with a drunken frat party and a swinger's key party than Rev. Moon's mass weddings.

Just imagine a bunch of naked guys who had been drinking all day standing around an altar at the top of a hill watching a priest do blood sacrifices. The priest then painted the blood on the dudes' foreheads, and then cut the animal skins into strips and handed each dude a strip of fur. So then the guys, who, once again were drunk and naked. started running around the hill with pieces of dead animal and whacking women with these things. And the women lined up to be whacked! It was somehow considered to be good luck if you got whacked by one of these strips of dead animal skin. I guess if it didn't give some kind of disease, you were lucky.

Of course, the good luck for the guys came next when the priests did a lottery - they literally pulled names out of a jar to pair off men and women for part two, which probably involved more nudity but not as much dead animal bits flying around. But who knows, those guys really knew how to party. And many long-term relationships began that way.

Anyway, Pope Gelasius I wasn't having that, so he put a stop to it in the 5th Century and "combined" it with a celebration honoring some guy (or guys, it's unclear which dude named Valentine it refers to) who was seemingly really nice to people up until he got executed by the Roman emperor on February 14th. I mean think about that - he got executed in the middle of the drunken sex festival. Poor guy. The emperor could have at least waited a day or two. But yeah, Lupercalia was canceled by the Pope for being too fun. I'm pretty sure Gelly got picked last at the lottery one too many times when he was younger.

So now instead we support the flower and chocolate and jewelry and greeting card industries because commercialism. And also, probably because women decided they could do without the part about getting whacked with dead animal bits by random drunk guys and maybe just skip to the other stuff.

One quick tip for folks: There is no gift your SO will ever appreciate as much as a handwritten love letter. So dig out ye olde quill and parchment and get to it.

But first, take the Quiz, then come back and tell us how you did and your opinion of Valentine's Day.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Winners and Easiest/hardest in the Not Newsletter thread. Good luck!
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's let this image be stuck in your head for a while.

thegypsythread.orgView Full Size
 
wjllope
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
is a "piece of bacon" not called a rasher anymore?
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

wjllope: is a "piece of bacon" not called a rasher anymore?


Not on this side of the pond.
 
