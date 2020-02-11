 Skip to content
A 16th century plague mask looks pretty kinky
    Black Death, wooden canes, first design of the Plague Doctor, beak doctor costume, curved beak, front of the doctor, main theories, smells of the plague  
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Don't believe everything you see on the Internet.  That's a bird flu mask.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
While not correct, the miasma theory of disease was on the right track. What they called "bad air" was the precursor to what we know as germ theory.

It's pretty crazy to think that Galen's theories lasted so long that we're only a hundred or so years since we finally stopped using his theories of disease.
 
skyotter
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Posted in a COVID thread, but it fits here too.
zpaul
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I think that's pretty cool.
 
CalebWilliamson
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Here's a picture of the doctor, colorized.

King Something
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
NSFW

For you subby.

BiGod 20 - Like a Prayer
 
LewDux
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The Knife - One Hit
Youtube 8hETZcxSaQ8
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: While not correct, the miasma theory of disease was on the right track. What they called "bad air" was the precursor to what we know as germ theory.

It's pretty crazy to think that Galen's theories lasted so long that we're only a hundred or so years since we finally stopped using his theories of disease.


Yeah, "bad air" is a pretty accurate way of describing what was going on before the discovery of germs. Much like alchemy is just the roots of chemistry and "folk remedies" are the basis for most medicines we eventually developed. These all were on the right idea, just not quite all of the way to where they needed to be.
 
Cletus from Canuckistan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The Pestilence is here, and I can sense it. It is my duty in life to rid the world of it. My cure is most effective.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The old models were ineffective, foolishly depending on incense and other fragrances to ward off sickness, but there's a cutting edge upgrade that's guaranteed to burn away all harmful viruses, germs and bacteriums. It harnesses nature's own perfect purifier, hot steam.
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: We Ate the Necco Wafers: While not correct, the miasma theory of disease was on the right track. What they called "bad air" was the precursor to what we know as germ theory.

It's pretty crazy to think that Galen's theories lasted so long that we're only a hundred or so years since we finally stopped using his theories of disease.

Yeah, "bad air" is a pretty accurate way of describing what was going on before the discovery of germs. Much like alchemy is just the roots of chemistry and "folk remedies" are the basis for most medicines we eventually developed. These all were on the right idea, just not quite all of the way to where they needed to be.


For a survey of the field, this book is pretty good.

https://www.amazon.com/Greatest-Benef​i​t-Mankind-Medical-Humanity/dp/03930463​46
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is my "Eyes Wide Shut" orgy mask.
 
Oreminer [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ghost - Dance Macabre
Youtube 7Gr63DiEUxw
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Catlenfell: [Fark user image image 425x566]
This is my "Eyes Wide Shut" orgy mask.


"Yesssss! YESSSSSS! This is working for me, mmmmHHMMMmmmmm!"
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This theory of disease believed that people got sick from "bad air", and so what this mask's long nose was designed to do was the wearers would put pleasant smelling herbs and light them on fire to prevent Miasma from being inhaled by the wearer by "cleansing" the "bad air".

I've seen these masks before. However, never saw one where they lit the herbs on fire. The smouldering blaze would soon eat through the 'beak', spilling ashes and coals everywhere. Plus, breathing smoke long enough even in that not exactly air tight mask, would suffocate or sicken the Dr.

The concept actually was a step in the right direction, creating a barrier between them and the source of disease, especially for Dr.s, who were the most heavily exposed having to see so many sick.

I wonder what they wore in France? I mean, today I can still find surgeons in the operating room, all gowned up, but with their noses sticking out over the edge of the face mask. Kind of like as if they're proud of a large honker. That is certainly a source of possible infection.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
A mask that forced you to breath air that passed over hot coals would be pretty effective against most germs.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
ng2810
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My ex who I just broke up with two weeks ago:

Claptone - In The Night (Official Video)
Youtube h8vEgWX02B4


/Who would have thought dating a mythical sonic being wouldn't work out in the long run?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
fun game too

Hyjamon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
then there was this thing.. (caution: loud noises)

creepy evil cryptic video - person in plague mask communicating some cryptic message
Youtube ubMLNhdQzEU
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
2farknfunny
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
plague doctors mask was also a big "I want to be left alone" because actual plague doctors got left alone
 
fusillade762
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
LewDux
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Pestifer [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ingolstadt U has some famous alumni....
