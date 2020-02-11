 Skip to content
(New York Daily News)   Stripper falls from 15-foot pole, breaks her jaw and continues to twerk (w/video)   (nydailynews.com) divider line
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would have gone with "The Sky is falling."
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Tannax
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm curious what strip club allows cameras?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Yes, I fell off the pole. Yes, I fractured my jaw. NO, I'm not f-----g okay," she wrote on Twitter. "And there's absolutely NOTHING funny about this situation."

Well, that's where she'd be wrong.
 
pheelix
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: "Yes, I fell off the pole. Yes, I fractured my jaw. NO, I'm not f-----g okay," she wrote on Twitter. "And there's absolutely NOTHING funny about this situation."

Well, that's where she'd be wrong.


I wasn't laughing until I read this comment.
 
hundreddollarman
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
She can file for twerkman's comp
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

hundreddollarman: She can file for twerkman's comp


If there were post of the year honors, this would be a contender.
 
Current Resident
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I just don't understand the attraction to fatass women with fat asses shaking their fat.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Meth is a hell of a drug.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: [i.imgur.com image 500x500] [View Full Size image _x_]


Goddamn, I usually post this. !!! Fkcker!!
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
...did anyone else actually lose a bit of hope for humanity after reading that?
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

pheelix: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: "Yes, I fell off the pole. Yes, I fractured my jaw. NO, I'm not f-----g okay," she wrote on Twitter. "And there's absolutely NOTHING funny about this situation."

Well, that's where she'd be wrong.

I wasn't laughing until I read this comment.


"That's not funny" automatically adds humor points.
 
stuffy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
bing.comView Full Size
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

hundreddollarman: She can file for twerkman's comp


GOTDAMN IT!!!!!

If I were half as clever as you, I'd have posted this before you.

Fkcking Funny dude.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Strip clubs are stupid

/neeners
 
politinews
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Nice recovery. I hope she's ok.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wow...so, it's going to take this long and be me to have to post something about her broken jaw....
OK then......here we go....

Well, I guess a blowjob in the parking lot would be out of the question....
haphazardstuff.comView Full Size
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Warthog: hundreddollarman: She can file for twerkman's comp

If there were post of the year honors, this would be a contender.


Aren't there? Should be, and agreed.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Tannax: I'm curious what strip club allows cameras?


Maro Lago?
 
hundreddollarman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Warthog: hundreddollarman: She can file for twerkman's comp

If there were post of the year honors, this would be a contender.


if I can make it in the newsletter, that would be cool enough.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: ...did anyone else actually lose a bit of hope for humanity after reading that?


My first reaction was "Damn, she's dedicated to her craft".

Oh, Katie Strugg landed her jump to get a get medal for the USA with a broken ankle?  Let's see what she'd have done in this situation.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
she's lucky she didn't break her neck
 
namegoeshere
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I saw a clip of a national cheerleading competition, young kids, probably U12. One of them caught a spinning elbow to the face, and you could see the chicklets flying. She lost multiple. And did not even break her stride. She kept going, despite the blood. I can't imagine how much that must have hurt. I would have been curled up like a baby. But this little tough as nails girl didn't flinch.

It was disturbing.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

WalkingCarpet: Strip clubs are stupid


Counterpoint

ugc-02.cafemomstatic.comView Full Size

www1.pictures.zimbio.comView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Valiente
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: ...did anyone else actually lose a bit of hope for humanity after reading that?


No. Hope is already at zero and I believe in math a lot more than in humans.
 
schubie [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Someone posted this on fb yesterday and my reaction was nausea. I don't get laughing at people getting hurt.
 
Thosw [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
XTC Cabaret - just blocks from where our old offices used to be. Started out as Larry Flynt's Hustler Club. Building doesn't look that big from the outside.
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Meth is a hell of a drug.


Adrenaline is a hell of a drug.

You don't know how messed up you are until it's been awhile since it's been done
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

hundreddollarman: She can file for twerkman's comp


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

WalkingCarpet: Strip clubs are stupid

/neeners


Let me refine your comment a little:

Strip club audiences are stupid.
Strip club workers are smart.
Strip club owners are geniuses.
 
midigod
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Let me refine your comment a little:

FirstDennis: Strip club audiences are stupid.
Strip club workers are smart.
Strip club owners are geniuses manipulative, lying, greedy assholes.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The stripper I made sweet love to was way hotter.
 
sid244
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Not all heroes wear capes.
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: ...did anyone else actually lose a bit of hope for humanity after reading that?


IDK, the article said that a gofundme page set up to pay for medical expenses had raised 20k, so i have a little hope.
 
schubie [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

schubie: Someone posted this on fb yesterday and my reaction was nausea. I don't get laughing at people getting hurt.


Altho get back to me when Trump inevitably walks off a stage or takes a header down the stars of Air Force One.
 
LeroyB
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The bills aren't going to pay themselves. 💸 💸
 
jefferator
‘’ 1 minute ago  
two millimeters to the left and she would be dead or a quadriplegic.

otherwise - Meth - keeps a body strong! (for a while)
 
