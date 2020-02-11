 Skip to content
(New York Daily News)   If you're delivering $500K worth of cocaine, you may want to keep it under 85 MPH. Also, leave your wife and baby at home   (nydailynews.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Automobile, Border Protection agents, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Customs, infant son, southern California, rush hour, California  
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was the baby's coke.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was under the impression it's impossible to go over 3 mph during rush hour on I-5.
 
geduld
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A man driving 85 miles an hour as he careened among cars and lanes during rush hour "

How...I don't  even...how do these people manage to even function at the most basic level? I mean like, daily.
 
synithium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Set the cruise control for 2 MPH under the speed limit and stay in the slow lane.

These rules haven't been changed in forever.

farking rookies.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he not talk to Leon Lett?
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

synithium: Set the cruise control for 2 MPH under the speed limit and stay in the slow lane.

These rules haven't been changed in forever.

farking rookies.


Especially if you are 34 farking years old.  A wife and an infant for cover too, FFS.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WalkingCarpet: [slashfilm.com image 850x390]



Exactly.  TFA does not mention if you should have your paraplegic brother with you.
 
jefferator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He - and his little family - were probably under threat of death if he didnt deliver on time.  Only way to explain it.  Unless he thought he was being chased but wasnt (you know coke paranoia).  Or he was being chased by the guys he robbed the blow from.

I dunno.  pretty stupid.

Otherwise wife should have gone into mall and bought (or lift) a wig, a back pack and some kind of jacket.  Put the wig on and baby in the backpack - then start to hoof it.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But then I can't use the HOV lane.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't end up with a half a mil in cocaine with your wife and kid riding shotgun going 85 mph if you are prone to making good decisions subby.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: You don't end up with a half a mil in cocaine with your wife and kid riding shotgun going 85 mph if you are prone to making good decisions subby.


You'd think a certain level of criminal competence would get you to the position of being trusted to carry that much weight.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: Sorelian's Ghost: You don't end up with a half a mil in cocaine with your wife and kid riding shotgun going 85 mph if you are prone to making good decisions subby.

You'd think a certain level of criminal competence would get you to the position of being trusted to carry that much weight.


Yeah, they don't give you $500,000 on your first run.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Three more MPH.

Resident Muslim
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Yeah, this stinks to me.
1) cops followed him into town, didn't pull him over? He, wife and child were already out of the car by the time they stopped him?
2) FTA: "Agents approached the couple and asked for consent to search their vehicle," U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement. "The man agreed, and agents discovered a duffel bag in the car trunk that contained 20 brick-shaped packages of cocaine"

Does that sound right to you?

/oh, and to hell with drug dealers. It's just that the law shouldn't function this way
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
wait.. 51.25 lbs of coke is $512,500?

That's (exactly) $10,000 a pound or $625 an oz

Is coke that expensive these days?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Bslim: Sorelian's Ghost: You don't end up with a half a mil in cocaine with your wife and kid riding shotgun going 85 mph if you are prone to making good decisions subby.

You'd think a certain level of criminal competence would get you to the position of being trusted to carry that much weight.

Yeah, they don't give you $500,000 on your first run.


This is the number assigned by law enforcement.  Apart from (in)accuracy of measurements, I've wondered how values get assigned.  I honestly don't know anything about the prices of drugs for the end user, but just thinking out loud here:  Do police just periodically do some test street-level purchases in their area for whatever one unit of cocaine is and then use that as their by-weight value for all the wholesalers they interdict?  Is there a federal standard that gets updated occasionally (kind of like claiming business vehicle mileage on your taxes at the federal rate)?  What if they seize a shipment in a high-value area, but it was destined for a lower resale value area hundreds/thousands of miles away?  Point being, maybe this guy only had cocaine that actually would have only sold for some fraction of the reported $500k 'value'.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: wait.. 51.25 lbs of coke is $512,500?

That's (exactly) $10,000 a pound or $625 an oz

Is coke that expensive these days?


I have no idea. Would that break down to like an $80 8 ball?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Mister Buttons: Bslim: Sorelian's Ghost: You don't end up with a half a mil in cocaine with your wife and kid riding shotgun going 85 mph if you are prone to making good decisions subby.

You'd think a certain level of criminal competence would get you to the position of being trusted to carry that much weight.

Yeah, they don't give you $500,000 on your first run.

This is the number assigned by law enforcement.  Apart from (in)accuracy of measurements, I've wondered how values get assigned.  I honestly don't know anything about the prices of drugs for the end user, but just thinking out loud here:  Do police just periodically do some test street-level purchases in their area for whatever one unit of cocaine is and then use that as their by-weight value for all the wholesalers they interdict?  Is there a federal standard that gets updated occasionally (kind of like claiming business vehicle mileage on your taxes at the federal rate)?  What if they seize a shipment in a high-value area, but it was destined for a lower resale value area hundreds/thousands of miles away?  Point being, maybe this guy only had cocaine that actually would have only sold for some fraction of the reported $500k 'value'.


I had a letter to the editor published in the Wall Street Journal dealing with the flip side of that question.  Dealers and importers need a futures & options exchange so they can offset currency risk and supply fluctuations.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
FrancoFile: I had a letter to the editor published in the Wall Street Journal dealing with the flip side of that question.  Dealers and importers need a futures & options exchange so they can offset currency risk and supply fluctuations.

Link/citation? That sounds interesting
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: FrancoFile: I had a letter to the editor published in the Wall Street Journal dealing with the flip side of that question.  Dealers and importers need a futures & options exchange so they can offset currency risk and supply fluctuations.

Link/citation? That sounds interesting


From the mid-1980s, I was in college at the time.  Tongue-in-cheek letter, which they love to publish.  I doubt it's online even.  I probably have a copy in a scrapbook somewhere.

CSB time:
Early January the next year, they put a big 2-page spread in the middle of the A section listing all the people who had written in and gotten letters published and thanking us for reading and caring enough to write in.  So my name is on a list with such other luminaries as Kissinger, Nixon, Greenspan, Carter, Thatcher, Teddy Kennedy, a bunch of Nobel prize winners, et al.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
He was a sacrifice car, deliberately getting himself arrested with just enough come for the police to throw a congratulations party, in order to settle a debt. The real shipment, at least 20 times as much, was in a carefully driven truck about 5 minutes behind.
 
Report