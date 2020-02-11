 Skip to content
(NBC News)   In 2019, the Wuhan Coronavirus seemed like just another foreign pandemic but it wasn't. It was COVID-19. It was COVID-19. 19. N- N- N- N- 19 N- N- 19   (nbcnews.com) divider line
46
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What is the average age of the virus in Wuhan, Alex?
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
NINETEEN times.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey 19
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nah, man. Wuhan.
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should be called the Wuhan flu but the WHO would never do that because of... reasons...
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
COVID-19 is the name of my U96 tribute show.
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size

RIP Covad
 
Kegovitch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, it's nothing to crow about.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something happened while that headline was submitted.  I'm sending help.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Hey 19


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
http://bash.org/?4780


#4780 +(6879)- [X]
<Thumb> do you know of any major organizations that are similar the CDC?
<Lucent> who?
<Thumb> center for disease control
<Lucent> i said WHO
<Thumb> what? i'm asking you
<Lucent> World Health Organization
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The World Health Organization announced the name Tuesday, saying it was careful to find a name without stigma."

Yeah.... I would be totally insensitive to refer to it as the Chinese because the thousand people who died there will eventually only represent a small percentage of the total.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It took 30,000 physicians and health professionals working around the clock for the last several weeks to come up with this name.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol, I haven't heard that song in awhile.
 
NightSteel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kegovitch: Meh, it's nothing to crow about.


I actually misread it as corvid first, and the first thing I thought was, wow, did they determine it came from crows?
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*cockpunches subby for that br-br-br-brainworm, brainworm*
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: It took 30,000 physicians and health professionals working around the clock for the last several weeks to come up with this name.


My biggest takeaway from the pandemic is what utter trash the World Health Organization is.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hachitori: "The World Health Organization announced the name Tuesday, saying it was careful to find a name without stigma."

Yeah.... I would be totally insensitive to refer to it as the Chinese because the thousand people who died there will eventually only represent a small percentage of the total.


Say no to virus shaming.
 
Bungles
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, that's not going to easily confused or anything... a murder of coronavirus.


i.cbc.caView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: It took 30,000 physicians and health professionals working around the clock for the last several weeks to come up with this name.


If that's true, it sure explains it becoming a pandemic.
 
Kegovitch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NightSteel: Kegovitch: Meh, it's nothing to crow about.

I actually misread it as corvid first, and the first thing I thought was, wow, did they determine it came from crows?


They found Patient Zero:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bungles: Yeah, that's not going to easily confused or anything... a murder of coronavirus.


[i.cbc.ca image 780x439]


Nothing a little Raven Soup can't fix.
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paul Hardcastle - 19
Youtube gQ6mdLwWn_M
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Frank N Stein: Destructor: It took 30,000 physicians and health professionals working around the clock for the last several weeks to come up with this name.

My biggest takeaway from the pandemic is what utter trash the World Health Organization* is.


*A wholly owned Chinese subsidiary.
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Frank N Stein: Should be called the Wuhan flu but the WHO would never do that because of... reasons...


That's like saying "Hey, check out my new Ford Prius"

The regularly mutating and relatively well-understood influenza virus is just not the same thing as the new and not so understood corona virus family

Here's a fairly good overview from Scientific American:  Corona versus Flu
 
cptrelentless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They didn't really know what was going on
 
FuLinHyu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hachitori: "The World Health Organization announced the name Tuesday, saying it was careful to find a name without stigma."

Yeah.... I would be totally insensitive to refer to it as the Chinese because the thousand people who died there will eventually only represent a small percentage of the total.


Look, when Oliver Stone makes the movie about this he will run into the same problem World War Z ran into if it references China.
 
Loren
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Frank N Stein: Should be called the Wuhan flu but the WHO would never do that because of... reasons...


Of course not, it's not the flu.

I am glad they didn't go with anything containing "novel", though--what happens when the next one comes along??
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it CO-vid or Cov-id?
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fista-Phobia: [iHardcastle - 19]


That took far too long. Y'all are slippin.
 
schubie [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: Is it CO-vid or Cov-id?


It's Covfefe! Q was right, Trump is playing 8D chess with his code words. Expect JFK Jr to chug a gallon of bleach and arrest Michelle Obama!
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Destructor: It took 30,000 physicians and health professionals working around the clock for the last several weeks to come up with this name.


Yes.  I'm sure that all 30,000 were engaged in naming the virus all day long for several weeks.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I understood that reference. +1 subby
/god I'm old
 
p51d007
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Well, maybe they will stop picking on me now!

media.gqindia.comView Full Size
 
KIA
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Here's what actually happened:

WHO Has been trying to get scientists into Wuhan to see what us actually going on for weeks.

China said fine, you can do your job IF and ONLY IF you rename the virus so it stops being associated with China.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: I understood that reference. +1 subby
/god I'm old


Yes, vivid memories of slam dancing to that back in the days.  Although, I think it might have been a later day DJ remix...
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

schubie: whither_apophis: Is it CO-vid or Cov-id?

It's Covfefe! Q was right, Trump is playing 8D chess with his code words. Expect JFK Jr to chug a gallon of bleach and arrest Michelle Obama!


static.naamapalmu.comView Full Size


EVERYONE DRINK!
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Warthog: COVID-19 is the name of my U96 tribute show.


With songs by UB40?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fun fact:  19N has a half-life of about 336 ms

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Isotope​s​_of_nitrogen

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Who has named the virus COVID-19, but China and the World Trade Organization are calling it "the Trump Flu".

It is crushing it, and by the second "it" I mean the US and Chinese economies and the world.

COVID stands for Completely Obvious Viral Idiot Dharma. When the snake sucks its own tail, King Cobra turns and bites itself in the asp.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Is Trumponomics throwing away the Keys to the Kingdom? See me in November. Uneasy lies the head that bears the ground.

Don't say bears! The markets might hear!

Steve Colbert: Miss me yet?

See! Now you've done it.

Truthiness = Post-Truth consensual reality

Steve Colbert wants his best words back.
 
stuffy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
WHO sucks at naming things.
 
oldfool
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ovid's little girl all grown up

Let's call it Sweet and Sour Sickness or Winnie the Flu
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They should've started with Chinese Cancer or CHIV - Chinese Homeland Incubated Respiratory Virus

and then years after letting the stigma build and the HBO movie rename it to be culturally sensitive.
 
