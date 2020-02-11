|
It's Not News, It's Fark
|
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
|
Fark NotNewsletter: I'll be your Valentine if you'll be my Easter Bunny
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2020-02-11 11:37:33 AM (13 comments) | Permalink
More: FarkBlog
• • •
203 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Feb 2020 at 12:06 PM (1 hour ago) | Favorite | Watch | share: more»
Share this link:
Article Comments close
________________________
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
My birthday fundraiser for the Roswell Foundation was awesome. We had over 100 folks show up, both Farkers and other friends of mine. The problem with drinking w00tstout is it's about 13% ABV, but it doesn't taste anywhere near that strong, and it's also slow acting. I'm glad I didn't make any specific plans for Saturday because ho boy, w00tstout. Anyhow, no casualties were reported, however we didn't finish all the w00tstout - there's still some on tap and raising money for Roswell at The Chase Brewing Company if you happen to be in central Kentucky anytime soon.
On today's Fark and Schnitt podcast episode - I manage to segue from a discussion of how media prioritizes coronavirus over the flu, to a naked meth'ed-up Richard Quest arrest in 2008, and then back again to my original point.
________________________
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
foo monkey noticed that kryptoknightmare brought up an unusual topic of interest
buntz knew what happened when the "cash me outside" girl sent a 1-cent check with a rude message to scammers
Shadow Blasko was angered by a Fark headline about "The Empire Strikes Back"
NewportBarGuy explained why a headline typo was probably accurate
LordOfThePings figured out what it meant when an article said that a man stole some stolen lottery tickets
Weatherkiss speculated on the circumstances of Kirk Douglas' death
Yoda's Pen Is felt that a certain difference of opinion could not be tolerated
toraque defended Elon Musk's strange tweet about strawberries
KidKorporate pointed out that Kobe Bryant died as he lived
BKITU thought about what it would be like to be known as the "heiress to the Hot Pockets fortune"
Smart:
GRCooper told a story about hanging out with Kirk Douglas
not enough beer discussed the profession of bounty hunting
kyleaugustus made a point about Bernie Madoff's request to be released from prison early
edmo commented on the practice of drug testing patients who just gave birth
Klivian tried to ruin what sounds like a good way to score some free doughnuts
Pocket Ninja interpreted a study's findings about people who own luxury vehicles
grokca remarked on a pastor's "warning" against marrying single mothers
semiautomagic shared some information about food with poppy seeds causing false positives on drug tests
PunGent asked a question about how much bounty hunting pays
MrBallou had advice for a 58-year-old who has no savings and is worried about retirement
CSB Sunday Morning: The moment your faith in humanity was restored
Smart: Hankie Fest witnessed a good deed at the dollar store
Note: Be sure to read through the smart comments for a lot of great stories.
Funny: Yoleus discovered a sheep in trouble
CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread where Farkers share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening (if you're posting an intro, you'll want to write it out first so you can copy and paste it in for the Boobies).
TotalFark Discussion:
Note: This section can only be accessed by TotalFarkers
Smart: BKITU thanked the community for being there
Funny: fly_gal witnessed someone stealing from a (Canadian) liquor store
Funny: Candygram4Mongo discovered that the instructions for making gum were unclear
Smart: HairyNevus suggested throwing out the fiance with the racist bathwater
Smart: CommieTaoist came up with a gentler approach to a wedding dilemma
Smart: DocBubba is is very good at accessorizing
Funny: sarahthustra figured out what a mysterious toy with a USB cord must be
Funny: Al_Ed wasn't impressed by another TotalFarker's claim
Politics Funny:
Xcott wanted to conduct an experiment with that very orange-faced, windswept hair photo of Donald Trump
Wookie Milson thought that Kansas Republicans shouldn't be so angry about the lack of tax cuts
AdmirableSnackbar revealed what Nancy Pelosi actually tore up after Trump's State of the Union speech
The Dog Ate My Homework pointed out the problem with OptionC's fatality rate comparison
Weatherkiss explained why Pelosi was seen tearing up papers
Politics Smart:
AdmirableSnackbar considered the odds of Rush Limbaugh being diagnosed with advanced lung cancer
nmrsnr thought that a senator's threat to impeach Joe Biden if he wins said something about Republicans' intentions
Benevolent Misanthrope compared Trump to a man the Second Continental Congress labelled a tyrant
markie_farkie gave some reasons an excuse offered for Trump's actions in regards to Ukraine and the Bidens didn't work well
wademh thought Trump had more than one reason to fire Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
CrossEyed reunited Sonny and Chair
west.la.lawyer exposed The Thing
CrossEyed showed that perhaps more than one apostle betrayed Jesus
wickedfish decided to help people who might misunderstand what a coronavirus is
RedZoneTuba created another means of transportation for President Trump
RedZoneTuba thought that this floating table should have a leg
Kick The Chair made sure the president is safe from possible contagions
hail2daking found that this cat took grooming its colorful tail to a whole new level
Circusdog320 tried to sort out some cat drama
hail2daking decided that the vintage electronics in this room did not spark joy
Farktography:
common sense is an oxymoron won Farktography Contest No. 770: "Special K" with a photo fit for a teeny tiny king
Farktography is Fark's weekly photography contest. If you would like to suggest a Farktography theme, please contact Elsinore.
· · ·
13 Comments (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
Displayed 13 of 13 comments
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
|
Advertisement
In Other Media
|