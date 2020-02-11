 Skip to content
(News4Jax)   So, in the age of the internet, that is not going to happen
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Barbra Streisand much?
 
SBinRR
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"I don't understand. I asked them to take it down.  Now there's ten times more postings out there."
 
jst3p
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This is not a bookmark to remind me to revisit this thread to find a link to the video.
 
almejita
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SBinRR: "I don't understand. I asked them to take it down.  Now there's ten times more postings out there."


And every time I go to the news, it just gets worse!
 
omnimancer28
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sharing the video is just terrible.  How is the school going to sweep the incident under the rug like every other act of violence against students when people are talking about it?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

omnimancer28: Sharing the video is just terrible.  How is the school going to sweep the incident under the rug like every other act of violence against students when people are talking about it?


Exactly.

FTFA:  the aggressor was given a juvenile civil citation and will undergo counseling and community service.

Sounds light
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They aren't wrong. People on the internet will do what is the morally correct choice in life every time.

Also, don't Funny this post. It hurts my feelings if you do.
 
omnimancer28
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: omnimancer28: Sharing the video is just terrible.  How is the school going to sweep the incident under the rug like every other act of violence against students when people are talking about it?

Exactly.

FTFA:  the aggressor was given a juvenile civil citation and will undergo counseling and community service.

Sounds light


Please.  I was a teacher in Florida for a few years.  A civil citation and community service is the harshest penalty I have ever seen for something not involving a weapon.  Normally they just suspend both parties and tell the victim to be less obvious next time they get their ass beat.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I used to be a teacher. I once saw two girls have a battle of epic proportions- one of them pulled out a bottle of hairspray and a lighter and tried to light the other on fire with a makeshift flamethrower.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: I used to be a teacher. I once saw two girls have a battle of epic proportions- one of them pulled out a bottle of hairspray and a lighter and tried to light the other on fire with a makeshift flamethrower.


Wait. I had an ex do that to me.
She did this, because I pulled out handcuffs during our sexy time.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"You've got to get the guns out of the hands of the people that are getting killed."  - Michael Bloomberg.

It's all the victims' fault.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jst3p: This is not a bookmark to remind me to revisit this thread to find a link to the video.


Here you go...
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

waxbeans: kryptoknightmare: I used to be a teacher. I once saw two girls have a battle of epic proportions- one of them pulled out a bottle of hairspray and a lighter and tried to light the other on fire with a makeshift flamethrower.

Wait. I had an ex do that to me.
She did this, because I pulled out handcuffs during our sexy time.


So she was into fireplay?
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
From the article: "...said Sheriff Gator DeLoach..."

Wow, seriously? That's almost as epic of a Florida name as the great granddaddy of them all, namely the one-time Key West fire chief Joseph "Bum" Farto.


/Where is Bum Farto?
 
