Piano virtuoso: My one-of-a-kind grand piano is worth $194,000. Piano movers: Not any more
    Fail, Piano, Beethoven's piano variations, handmade Fazioli, Fazioli, owner of Fazioli Pianos, Italian engineer, Simon Markson, precious F278 Fazioli  
Well....Alrighty....Then [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You had it moved to a recording studio. I see your first & last mistake right there.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You had one job...
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Piano movers, more like piano breakers amirite!?

//Poor Fazioli, a beautiful instrument.
 
lovely_filth [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sir! That's a priceless Steinway!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Luckily they were finally able to kill that darned coyote.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh... move it sideways. You probably should've been more clear on that point.
 
Bslim
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
 The movers of course were mortified. In 35 years of doing their job, this had never happened before. At least nobody was hurt."

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
At least there was no smiting.
 
Dwedit
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
a gal I knew in college asked if me and my buddies if we would help move her piano to her new rental.  we said yeah no problem.  never again, those things are ridiculously heavy......
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
THAT'S NOT WHAT WE MEANT BY DROP THE BEAT!
 
A Screaming Man with Two-Toned Shoes
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
That was one deflated pianist.
 
geocacherphil
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

lovely_filth: Sir! That's a priceless Steinway!


not anymeer
 
JackAssHole [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
She'll get over it...
 
Phoenix87ta
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

lovely_filth: Sir! That's a priceless Steinway!


What's a Steinway?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
neapoi
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Well....Alrighty....Then: You had it moved to a recording studio. I see your first & last mistake right there.


It's.... it's how all high level classical recordings happen. Super routine. Recording studios for classical musicians are a different world than your local rent-a-booth.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
We moved a piano that was at my dad's old place to my brother's place recently. It was not pleasant. If I ever have kids they'll learn how to play the harmonica and like it.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Gasper Nkhata bay - Medel.m4v
Youtube 0cmWi0vn5Y4
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Honestly, a grand piano is something that should only be moved on a custom pallet and crate
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

darth sunshine: a gal I knew in college asked if me and my buddies if we would help move her piano to her new rental.  we said yeah no problem.  never again, those things are ridiculously heavy......


My piano story is that someone in Austin was giving a spinnet piano away. I claimed it, but then saw an ad for someone looking to trade a drumset for a piano. So, I got the drums, they got the piano and they had to move it. Win, win.
 
mescalito
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
O Come Emmanuel (via humanly prepared piano & computer)
Youtube XdVgqttjdTI
 
LewDux
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Are black keys alright?

Chopin Etude Black Keys Op 10 No 5
Youtube Ej8BZa0Q_74
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Her precious F278 Fazioli piano was the only one in the world with four pedals, she wrote.

How many legs does she have?
 
LewDux
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Tim Hecker - Dropped Pianos [Full Album]
Youtube aqWNc7O6V1I
 
LewDux
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
/
Fennesz + Sakamoto - Cendre (Full Album)
Youtube U78dL8SDExw
 
Badafuco [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
PIVOT! PIVOT!

They didn't pivot.
 
give me doughnuts
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Phoenix87ta: lovely_filth: Sir! That's a priceless Steinway!

What's a Steinway?


As much as 1200 lbs.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/  Careless Air again, huh?
 
OBBN
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Was anyone else a bit disappointed there wasn't a single picture of the smashed piano?  It would have been a perfect image to Photoshop a pair of coyote ears, hands and legs sticking out of.
I want, no demand, a photo of the corpse.

/I wonder if it made that loud piano chord sound when it hit the ground?
 
Johnson
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Someone on my NextDoor group is trying to find "reasonably priced" movers to move all her stuff and her Piano.
She is on a 4th floor walkup and can't understand why no one wants this "simple" job.

also- in the For Sale section, other people scratching their heads at why no one wants to buy their super awesome upright piano for $500 that has been in their family for decades.  What a bargain!
Moving it would cost $450, that's why.  They can't even give the things away.  Because it costs $450 to move a Free Piano.
 
chawco
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: We moved a piano that was at my dad's old place to my brother's place recently. It was not pleasant. If I ever have kids they'll learn how to play the harmonica and like it.


Just be sure to teach them harmonica safety first.
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
LewDux
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
thedingoatemybaby
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

lovely_filth: Sir! That's a priceless Steinway!


It was...
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I have a upright Steinway. Walnut, circa 1965. I had it in storage since my Dad died.

Anyways....due to financial problems we had to move it out of storage. Professional movers would have cost about 300 to 400 dollars. But we have friends and rented a Uhaul.

One of my SO's friends (a former Marine) helped and he was in the back of the Uhaul when a strap came loose and the piano tried to kill him. Also this was in Alabama in August. So, it's pretty hot back there.
Kevin was manhandling the piano keeping it from rolling around too much.  He almost died back there and had to strip down from the heat. But the Piano and Kevin survived and we're taking Kevin along with us to Disney later this year. I still need to get the piano professionally tuned tho. I've done some minor repairs myself, but it's time for tuning now it's acclimated to the house.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fark account name
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Should have called these guys.  Actual piano movers in Boston.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

LewDux: Are black keys alright?

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Ej8BZa0Q​_74?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Chopin thread!

Chopin Etude Op 10 No.4 Valentina Lisitsa
Youtube mUVCGsWhwHU
 
King Something
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Top Gear drops piano on Morris Marina
Youtube wSXyIss8bIQ
 
G. Tarrant [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Johnson: Someone on my NextDoor group is trying to find "reasonably priced" movers to move all her stuff and her Piano.
She is on a 4th floor walkup and can't understand why no one wants this "simple" job.

also- in the For Sale section, other people scratching their heads at why no one wants to buy their super awesome upright piano for $500 that has been in their family for decades.  What a bargain!
Moving it would cost $450, that's why.  They can't even give the things away.  Because it costs $450 to move a Free Piano.


The number of free pianos on Facebook or Craigslist is immense. Most are junk and haven't been touched or tuned in so long that they often can't be made good, but some might actually be tunable and usable, if it didn't cost so much to move them.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

JackAssHole: She'll get over it...


It was probably insured and the moving company probably also carries insurance, so financially she'll be OK.

That said, an instrument like that is probably was a huge investment. I can see a top tier professional pianist making a very comfortable living, but I doubt it reaches rock star levels of income.

Also, emotionally musicians can become very attached to their instruments. To her it probably has the impact of losing a house and beloved pet in a fire.

Sure she'll get over it, but it's still going to take a toll.
 
GoldDude
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Johnson: Someone on my NextDoor group is trying to find "reasonably priced" movers to move all her stuff and her Piano.
She is on a 4th floor walkup and can't understand why no one wants this "simple" job.

also- in the For Sale section, other people scratching their heads at why no one wants to buy their super awesome upright piano for $500 that has been in their family for decades.  What a bargain!
Moving it would cost $450, that's why.  They can't even give the things away.  Because it costs $450 to move a Free Piano.


You're absolutely right.
Unless it is a really-high-end or unique piano (like this one), it is more of a liability than an asset.
I don't know why anyone would buy a low-mid end piano.  Just put an ad in the paper looking for a free piano that you will move, and you will be inundated with responses.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: [Fark user image 500x334]


Came for Laurel and Hardy. Leaving happy.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Johnson: Someone on my NextDoor group is trying to find "reasonably priced" movers to move all her stuff and her Piano.
She is on a 4th floor walkup and can't understand why no one wants this "simple" job.

also- in the For Sale section, other people scratching their heads at why no one wants to buy their super awesome upright piano for $500 that has been in their family for decades.  What a bargain!
Moving it would cost $450, that's why.  They can't even give the things away.  Because it costs $450 to move a Free Piano.


If she's in a city, just start moving and some helpful gentlemen likely of no fixed adress will show up and do an incredibly job.

A pair of just such gentlemen likely saved my life in Chicago, after a truck breakdown caused all my pre arranged help to bail and I had to get the contents of a medium sized moving truck into a 3rd floor walk up in a couple hours before cops got mad at me for blocking the alley.

they materialized out of nowhere, told me to "pay them what was fair" and got to work....the whole truck was done in less than 30 min.  I was broke as hell because my student loan check hadn;t deposited yet but I gave them $50 ea because I was so farking grateful
 
LewDux
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
fiddlehead:

Chopin thread!


What chopin' of piano may look like
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
KingKauff
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

OBBN: Was anyone else a bit disappointed there wasn't a single picture of the smashed piano?  It would have been a perfect image to Photoshop a pair of coyote ears, hands and legs sticking out of.
I want, no demand, a photo of the corpse.

/I wonder if it made that loud piano chord sound when it hit the ground?


My head.  Get out of it!
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I've seen that kind of stuff happen. In fact, I can't think of any common orchestra instrument I haven't seen totaled in person. Trombone slides bent backwards? Yep. Trumpet run over by a truck? Two, actually. Flute snapped in half? You betcha. Violin explode into 1000 pieces for like no reason? That one caused injuries. Saxophones are pretty tough, but I've seen the whole right hand main pivot bar get ripped off and have to be completely rebuilt.  And I've seen a Steinway Model B collapse on stage... that was a waste of an $100,000 piano.

Once we had a set of tubular bells on the back of a pickup truck going from a gig back to the rehearsal hall when a corner was taken too quickly and the whole thing went off the back and totaled itself. It made a glorious sound.

(a set of these)
Fark user imageView Full Size


I've yet to see a bassoon snap in half, but I'm still young.
 
realmolo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

darth sunshine: a gal I knew in college asked if me and my buddies if we would help move her piano to her new rental.  we said yeah no problem.  never again, those things are ridiculously heavy......


In 1998, I helped a girl move her piano. I had gone on a few dates with her, nothing had happened yet. But I'm a nice guy.

Anyway, long story short, I hurt my back, and it's still a problem, 22 years later.

Don't move pianos.
 
