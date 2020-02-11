 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(New Zealand Herald)   It's Cocky time, yeah she's ready. Hole in one ... where you going? Don't click   (nzherald.co.nz) divider line
7
    More: Obvious, Prison, 40-year-old Stephanie Smithwhite, UK prison officer, Penology, Durham Crown Court, sentencing judge, Prison guard, fellow officers  
•       •       •

594 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Feb 2020 at 8:10 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
boobies?
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Holy Chit, boobies.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Smithwhite denied that she cut the hole for a sexual purpose but the sentencing judge said it was hard to imagine why else she would make an incision there, Metro reports.

Circulation? Some times those things need airing out.
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
'Did you cut this hole in your trousers to have sex with that bloke'

'.... uhhhhh.......no?'

'-_-'

'Maybe a little'
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Man with hole in pocket feel cocky all day.
 
TWX
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
From TFA: Her lawyer argued that his client had made a "catastrophic error of judgment", adding that Smithwhite has "fallen in love with the wrong person".

And how is that relevant exactly?  I was not aware that being in-love was a viable legal defense, with a few exceptions that require actual marriage.
 
jimjays
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's OK, prisoner. If she really loves you she'll wait for you. But keep your options open. I get the sense she'll be in prison or a psych institution by the time you get out.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report