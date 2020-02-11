 Skip to content
Leslie Nielsen would have been 94 today. By the way, he faked every orgasm
22
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Surely you can't be serious?
 
ralphjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ah, that's right, I had the lasagna.
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's an entirely different kind of birthday. Altogether.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Surely you can't be serious?


I am serious and stop calling me Shirley!
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Thanks for all the laughs Lone Star
 
Stavr0
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He was born in Regina, Saskatchewan.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Pfighting Polish: It's an entirely different kind of birthday. Altogether.


It's an entirely different kind of birthday
 
Arthur Two Sheds Jackson
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Goodyear?

No, the worst
 
little big man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sir_Spanksalot
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I've been swimming in raw sewage and I ........LOVE IT!

/I LOVE IT
 
synithium
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So he was my ex-wife?  I should have demanded more in alimony.
 
LewDux
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Leslie Nielsen Dutchtone Commercial
Youtube u7v39WPn_jE
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If you like Airplane, do yourself a treat and catch the Police Squad! TV episodes, however they may be available.

Police Squad! Intro (In Color)
Youtube Jm_t3g4RhpY
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

OldRod: Pfighting Polish: It's an entirely different kind of birthday. Altogether.

It's an entirely different kind of birthday


It's an entirely different kind of birthday
 
Bslim
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Funny how you miss the little things. Might be good to feel cold steel against my thigh again. The thrill of a chase... to be a man!
 
Esroc
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
God as my witness I had no idea he was dead. How did I miss that!?
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's amazing how the renaissance of Neilsen's career as a comic actor post-Airplane has completely obscured his dramatic work in TV shows and movies like Forbidden Planet and The Poseidon Adventure..
 
Pincy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: If you like Airplane, do yourself a treat and catch the Police Squad! TV episodes, however they may be available.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Jm_t3g4R​hpY]


I still remember watching them when they originally aired on TV. Shame they only made six. Up there with IT Crowd as one of the funniest TV shows ever made.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
One of the best "straight men" in film history.



Creepshow (1982) - Clip: Beachfront Cinema (HD)
Youtube wiE5PWqmfuM


He played a good bad guy too.
 
Metastatic Capricorn
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He'll always be Commander Adams to me. Forbidden Planet holds up surprisingly well. It and Helen Mirren's version of The Tempest are my two favorite film adaptations of that story.


Fark user imageView Full Size

/Yes, Russell Brand is an ass, but really good in The Tempest.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ less than a minute ago  
He may have been Canadian but he bought all his milk in Jersey.
 
Report