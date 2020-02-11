 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   "Thousands" of men gatecrash New Delhi women's college festival demanding bobs and vagene IRL   (9news.com.au) divider line
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lots of uncivilized perverts in supposedly spiritual and enlightened India.
 
Thosw [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Put a bullet in every one of them. Watch the rape/immolation rates go down.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What the hell is this? Egypt or something?
 
LavenderWolf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Indian men are all kinds of messed up.

Not some small but very visible group of them, as in most cultures. The majority of them.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Thosw: Put a bullet in every one of them. Watch the rape/immolation rates go down.


Yea!  Damn women have the nerve to be seen in public and try get an education.  That'll teach em.

/Stupid comments are stupid
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The Deputy Commissioner of South Delhi Police Atul Thakur said that police were investigating claims that officers did not take action during the alleged assaults."We have started our own formal inquiry and it is being led by a senior police official," Mr Thakur added.In two weeks: "We have thoroughly investigated ourselves and cleared ourselves of any wrongdoing."Basically, the same as every other police investigation of police the world over.
 
jefferator
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
JFC  Facepalm - no, scratch that - Deskpalm - no, scratch that Jesuspalm.
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
and they have nukes... farking savages...
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Way to screw up the formatting, Fark.
 
SirGunslinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Thosw: Put a bullet in every one of them. Watch the rape/immolation rates go down.

Yea!  Damn women have the nerve to be seen in public and try get an education.  That'll teach em.

/Stupid comments are stupid


I thought he was talking about the men gatecrashers, but I could be mistaken... something something poeslaw.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Lots of uncivilized perverts in supposedly spiritual and enlightened India.


Does anyone actually make this argument?  The Indians I've met seem pretty aware of their society's shortcomings*

/Of course, all I've talked to are Indians living in America, so who knows?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is why I am a Male Rights Advocate.
These poor men are being slandered by the liberal elite media.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They were just trying to curry favor with the ladies.
 
DjangoStonereaver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Approves:
thenation.comView Full Size
 
schubie [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This is how you convince women that burkas and not being able to leave the house without a chaperone or having the right to go to school or drive are for her protection.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jefferator: JFC  Facepalm - no, scratch that - Deskpalm - no, scratch that Jesuspalm.


Pick one.
I have a few.
Feel free.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Lots of uncivilized perverts in supposedly spiritual and enlightened India.


Where did you get the idea that India is "enlightened"?

Have you heard of the "caste system"?
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Why haven't the incels thought of that?

...asking for a friend
 
Begoggle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

schubie: This is how you convince women that burkas and not being able to leave the house without a chaperone or having the right to go to school or drive are for her protection.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


The western world never used burkas.
 
Trik
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Thousands of people but no pictures, ok....
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ less than a minute ago  
India has 49,314,062 more men than women. Yikes!
 
FormlessOne
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'd mock them about how they claim sophistication because their space program's coming along nicely, but then I remember that we, too, have a rather mature space program, yet still can't figure out if the governing document for our country allows women to be legally given the same rights as men.

Too busy trying to see around the beam in my eye to throw stones through the open window of my glass house, or something like that...
 
Report