Look, honey. There was a tornado in our back yard. Nature is truly amazing
    More: Interesting, Wind, Meteorology, The Weather Channel, Heavy Rain, Tropical cyclone, home surveillance camera, Severe Weather, Weather  
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is old.
 
DragonIV [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is pretty banal for a windstorm, let alone a tornado.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"terrifying" tornado?  As opposed to a "happy" tornado?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I like how everything slowly starts heaving like..

ugh...
Ugh.....
UGh.....
BLAAAAAAHHHHHH * TREEBALL BARF*
ugh...

You'd think a giant cat was standing over the house.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I saw a ghost run by at 22 seconds.
Sheets, don't fail me now.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Looked more like a micro burst.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
c8.alamy.comView Full Size
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"I'll grab the shoes, you get the broom"
 
crackpancake
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Antie Em Antie Em it's a twister Its a Twister!!!
 
stuffy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I just mowed the lawn.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
claim denied.  act of god
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 minute ago  
When I was a tot, as I was lying down trying to sleep, a tornado ripped down the other side of the street. It pulled the screen and glass out of the window beside my head. Of course, I was puzzled and went downstairs to see what was going on. Electricity was down in the area so the house was dark. There, in the breakfast nook, were my parents calmly eating their dinner by candlelight. I've never decided if it was hunger, sang-froid, or alcohol that led to their disinterest in the events right outside the door. We stepped outside and there, in the dark, it was like a crowd scene from zombie movie. Hoards of people shifting around aimlessly in the dark. But I could see that something was amiss: the houses on the other side of the street to our left weren't there. And further down the street on our right, the tornado had crossed the road and worked its way toward Lake Erie. (We lived in a suburb of Cleveland.)
 
