(AP News)   Cop receives $10 million settlement after being told to "tone down" his "gayness". Fabulous   (apnews.com) divider line
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Maybe he was just really thirsty a lot.

Thirsty Cops - SNL
Youtube w1aYskVkV5E
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Approves.


Approves.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$20 million verdict in October, but by settling for $10.25 now he gets to keep more of it?

Is this that weird math where people turn down a pay raise because "it would put them in a higher tax bracket?"
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
However, officials were okay with the soldier, the biker, the construction worker, the cowboy, and the Indian.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This must be what they mean when people talk about tone policing.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where did you get that shirt?! And that belt!? And those trousers, geez!


 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Faith in humanity 🙏 restored
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Where did you get that shirt?! And that belt!? And those trousers, geez!




Looks like the only thing he needs to tone down on is the donuts.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the STL Post-Dispatch article linked in the AP article: Jurors said key evidence in the case was testimony from a key witness who told her at an event in 2015 that a police captain had told her Wildhaber would never be promoted because he was "way too out there with his gayness." That captain testified he did not remember the event and did not know the witness, but she returned with evidence that seemed to prove he did: photos of them together, including one with the captain giving her a bear hug.

Wonderful conduct there.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: $20 million verdict in October, but by settling for $10.25 now he gets to keep more of it?

Is this that weird math where people turn down a pay raise because "it would put them in a higher tax bracket?"


I wondered why as well.  Evidently the answer wasn't readily available on Twitter so they didn't include it.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
where is that money coming from?
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe all black folks should sue too......they've been told tone down the blackness or go back to Africa for a few centuries..........

Hard to tell a *@&&!+ to just go home......
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: where is that money coming from?


They're saving twice that amount by not having that cop able to bill his brunches to the city.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: where is that money coming from?


Taxpayers, of course.

The STL Post-Dispatch article details they aren't going to take it out of the public safety tax, so it's coming out of other county government funds. The county will finance it with a bond sale so the cost is spread out over some years: about $500,000 to $600,000 a year will pay back the bond.
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Picture of him and his attorneys. They had all the bases covered.


 
robodog
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: where is that money coming from?


The taxpayers of the county, possibly some of it will come from an insurance policy but that insurer will of course earn that money back over time through higher premiums.
 
caddisfly
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
The cop deserved compensation but $10 million?!?  I would sell one of my kidneys for half of that.  Also, County counsel who turned down settlement offer of less than 10% of the verdict should be fired.
 
little big man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
"The county could have avoided the massive verdict by accepting Wildhaber's offer on April 5, 2019, to settle the case for $850,000 plus a promotion to lieutenant."

I wonder if the county will cut other programs or try to stick this one on their insurance provider.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

DRTFA: mrmopar5287: $20 million verdict in October, but by settling for $10.25 now he gets to keep more of it?

Is this that weird math where people turn down a pay raise because "it would put them in a higher tax bracket?"

I wondered why as well.  Evidently the answer wasn't readily available on Twitter so they didn't include it.


Makes me wonder if court judgements are taxable as income but settlements are not.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: where is that money coming from?


It's free. And everything can be free for all of us if we adopt political correctness and socialism /s

/He was probably passed over for promotion because he wasn't brutal or corrupt... enough.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
"The county could have avoided the massive verdict by accepting Wildhaber's offer on April 5, 2019, to settle the case for $850,000 plus a promotion to lieutenant. Instead, the county's lawyers went to trial under the legal stance that the Human Rights Act does not bar discrimination against gay people"

Wow... Now THAT'S how you double down.
 
Lucky Stu
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Super!
 
robodog
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

caddisfly: The cop deserved compensation but $10 million?!?  I would sell one of my kidneys for half of that.  Also, County counsel who turned down settlement offer of less than 10% of the verdict should be fired.


Actually it was less than 5% of the verdict, it was less than 10% of the settlement. The jury awarded $20M, the county (and probably their insurer) made an offer of $10M in exchange for not pursuing an appeal.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: $20 million verdict in October, but by settling for $10.25 now he gets to keep more of it?

Is this that weird math where people turn down a pay raise because "it would put them in a higher tax bracket?"


Because it could be reversed on appeals, most likely, especially if they get a less friendly jury or judge.  But once a settlement is signed, it is out of the hands of the court.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: DRTFA: mrmopar5287: $20 million verdict in October, but by settling for $10.25 now he gets to keep more of it?

Is this that weird math where people turn down a pay raise because "it would put them in a higher tax bracket?"

I wondered why as well.  Evidently the answer wasn't readily available on Twitter so they didn't include it.

Makes me wonder if court judgements are taxable as income but settlements are not.


Generally, only the punitive part of damages are taxable.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

DRTFA: mrmopar5287: $20 million verdict in October, but by settling for $10.25 now he gets to keep more of it?

Is this that weird math where people turn down a pay raise because "it would put them in a higher tax bracket?"

I wondered why as well.  Evidently the answer wasn't readily available on Twitter so they didn't include it.


When I got hit by a car a while back, my attorney had a graduated scale - X% if they immediately settled, Y% if they settled with a certain timeframe of a trial date, Z% on a verdict and another if they won on appeal. All depends what his attorney was charging on contingency.

/Most cases settle before trial
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: mrmopar5287: DRTFA: mrmopar5287: $20 million verdict in October, but by settling for $10.25 now he gets to keep more of it?

Is this that weird math where people turn down a pay raise because "it would put them in a higher tax bracket?"

I wondered why as well.  Evidently the answer wasn't readily available on Twitter so they didn't include it.

Makes me wonder if court judgements are taxable as income but settlements are not.

Generally, only the punitive part of damages are taxable.


Ah, that makes sense.

So, if the $20 million court verdict was $1 for actual damages and $19,999,999.00 for punitive damages, that's a hefty tax bill. But if the settlement is structured as $10.25 million for actual damages, he doesn't owe a dime to the tax man.
 
otherideas
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: sinko swimo: where is that money coming from?

Taxpayers, of course.

The STL Post-Dispatch article details they aren't going to take it out of the public safety tax, so it's coming out of other county government funds. The county will finance it with a bond sale so the cost is spread out over some years: about $500,000 to $600,000 a year will pay back the bond.


Sovereign Immunity needs to be brought back.
 
kkinnison
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
so what was the punishment for the Captain?  A pat on the ass and a promotion?
 
Milos Hattrick
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

 
dv-ous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

otherideas: mrmopar5287: sinko swimo: where is that money coming from?

Taxpayers, of course.

The STL Post-Dispatch article details they aren't going to take it out of the public safety tax, so it's coming out of other county government funds. The county will finance it with a bond sale so the cost is spread out over some years: about $500,000 to $600,000 a year will pay back the bond.

Sovereign Immunity needs to be brought back.


Vote for idiots and assholes, pay the consequences.
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

kkinnison: so what was the punishment for the Captain?  A pat on the ass and a promotion?


And a 2 week paid vacation with this chick....


 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'd fill up the freezer with these before finding a.new.job: 

 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"This lawsuit acknowledges what Lt. Wildhaber survived in the police department and lets us move forward as a county,"

Were they forcing him to put on a gladiator outfit and fight a lion in the basement?  Words have definitions god dammit.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

DRTFA: I wondered why as well.


I asked the STL Post-Dispatch reporter. He promptly replied and said he was working fast and should have linked here: https://www.stltoday.com/news/l​ocal/cr​ime-and-courts/judge-sends-wildhaber-a​nd-st-louis-county-into-mediation-afte​r/article_8b0a446c-3a24-53f8-8a26-9692​f2745068.html

Missouri law requires defendants to give half of the amount of punitive damages to the state. The money goes into the Tort Crime Victim's Compensation Fund. In this case, the jury deliberated about three hours before awarding Wildhaber $1.9 million in actual damages and $10 million in punitive damages on the discrimination allegation. Jurors added $999,000 in actual damages and $7 million in punitive damages for Wildhaber's allegations that St. Louis County Police commanders had retaliated by transferring him when he filed a complaint. If the jury's verdict were to stand, Wildhaber would have to split $17 million in punitive damages with the state. The jury seemed concerned about how the state's tort law would affect Wildhaber, because they asked the court about the percentage he would have to give to the state about an hour into their deliberations. But that law doesn't apply if the parties reach a settlement during mediation.

Half his $17 million in punitive damages would go to the state, which is a pretty farked up law if you ask my opinion.

If he settles, he doesn't have to split it with the state.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: "This lawsuit acknowledges what Lt. Wildhaber survived in the police department and lets us move forward as a county,"

Were they forcing him to put on a gladiator outfit and fight a lion in the basement?  Words have definitions god dammit.


Lesser people might have left employment. Discrimination can take a toll on people and drive them out of careers. It is survival to put up with things like that.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

 
KickahaOta [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
otherideas: Sovereign Immunity needs to be brought back.

So you're saying that Missouri counties need immunity from Missouri county courts enforcing Missouri laws?

I'm not sure you've thought this thing any of the way through.
 
dryknife
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: where is that money coming from?


The Widows and Orphans Fund
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: $20 million verdict in October, but by settling for $10.25 now he gets to keep more of it?

Is this that weird math where people turn down a pay raise because "it would put them in a higher tax bracket?"


A lot of states have rules that some portion (usually 50%) of punitive damages awarded in civil lawsuits goes towards a crime victims compensation fund - for victims who cannot sue for compensation, or cannot collect damages if they have won a lawsuit (for example, if the defendant cannot pay).  I guess those rules don't apply to settlements.

It looks like Missouri does have that rule, as well: https://www.stllawhelp.com/miss​ouri-pu​nitive-damage-laws.html

So, he took $10.25M instead of $10M, but screwed the fund to compensate other crime victims out of $9.75M in the process.  Dick move, IMO.
 
cloudofdust
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: "This lawsuit acknowledges what Lt. Wildhaber survived in the police department and lets us move forward as a county,"

Were they forcing him to put on a gladiator outfit and fight a lion in the basement?  Words have definitions god dammit.


They sure do.

sur·vive | \ sər-ˈvīv  \
survived; surviving
Definition of survive

intransitive verb
1:to remain alive or in existence :live on
2: to continue to function or prosper
transitive verb
1:to remain alive after the death ofhe is survived by his wife
2:to continue to exist or live aftersurvived the earthquake
3: to continue to function or prosper despite :WITHSTANDthey survived many hardships
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: where is that money coming from?


From stupid tax payers that won't Privatize and that don't have oversight on the jackboots they put in charge. Play stupid win stupid prizes.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

tyyreaunn: mrmopar5287: $20 million verdict in October, but by settling for $10.25 now he gets to keep more of it?

Is this that weird math where people turn down a pay raise because "it would put them in a higher tax bracket?"

A lot of states have rules that some portion (usually 50%) of punitive damages awarded in civil lawsuits goes towards a crime victims compensation fund - for victims who cannot sue for compensation, or cannot collect damages if they have won a lawsuit (for example, if the defendant cannot pay).  I guess those rules don't apply to settlements.

It looks like Missouri does have that rule, as well: https://www.stllawhelp.com/misso​uri-punitive-damage-laws.html

So, he took $10.25M instead of $10M, but screwed the fund to compensate other crime victims out of $9.75M in the process.  Dick move, IMO.


On the upside, he saved the tax payers of his county 10 million dollars.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

otherideas: mrmopar5287: sinko swimo: where is that money coming from?

Taxpayers, of course.

The STL Post-Dispatch article details they aren't going to take it out of the public safety tax, so it's coming out of other county government funds. The county will finance it with a bond sale so the cost is spread out over some years: about $500,000 to $600,000 a year will pay back the bond.

Sovereign Immunity needs to be brought back.


Or ? Or don't hire people who are prejudice?
 
bo_loo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wonder how many families of unarmed people killed by cops got $10 mil?
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: tyyreaunn: mrmopar5287: $20 million verdict in October, but by settling for $10.25 now he gets to keep more of it?

Is this that weird math where people turn down a pay raise because "it would put them in a higher tax bracket?"

A lot of states have rules that some portion (usually 50%) of punitive damages awarded in civil lawsuits goes towards a crime victims compensation fund - for victims who cannot sue for compensation, or cannot collect damages if they have won a lawsuit (for example, if the defendant cannot pay).  I guess those rules don't apply to settlements.

It looks like Missouri does have that rule, as well: https://www.stllawhelp.com/misso​uri-punitive-damage-laws.html

So, he took $10.25M instead of $10M, but screwed the fund to compensate other crime victims out of $9.75M in the process.  Dick move, IMO.

On the upside, he saved the tax payers of his county 10 million dollars.


Elect bigoted assholes, win bigoted prizes.

/Yes, bigoted prizes are $20m liabilities.
 
