(NPR)   Reset the (quarantine) clock for another 14 days for the 3,700 lucky recipients of the "extended stay" cruise package aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship   (npr.org) divider line
Weidbrewer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Okay...at this point, maybe mingle everyone on the ship, try to get everyone infected so that it can burn itself out AND give them a huge crop of antibodies to chose from for a vaccine.

I'm not a doctor, so my idea is flawless.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When do they start taking these things out beyond the 3 mile zone and slam torpedoes into her side?
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, it will be a nice break from the usual norovirus outbreaks.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Princess Cruise Lines?

The Yuck Boat!
Soon we'll be using a vaccine gun.
The Yuck Boat!
Promises IVs for everyone
 
mcmnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weidbrewer: Okay...at this point, maybe mingle everyone on the ship, try to get everyone infected so that it can burn itself out AND give them a huge crop of antibodies to chose from for a vaccine.

I'm not a doctor, so my idea is flawless.


Might as well. If you're on that ship and not infected, it seems the plan is keep you there until you are.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Throw the babies out the window like grandpaw did.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have to be a special type of stupid to willingly climb on to one of those things. Disease outbreaks, mechanical failure, injury and disappearances, and all with zero legal recourse. Fun!
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THE GOOD NEWS: Unlimited waffle bar coupons!
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they get a booze replenishment yet?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's one of those big cruise ships? Aieeee!

I thought it was a normal boat shaped cruise ship with maybe 800 people or so.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully this won't happen at the next Rob Gronkowski cruise, sponsored by Fireball, Four Local, and Budweiser.
 
Khellendros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: When do they start taking these things out beyond the 3 mile zone and slam torpedoes into her side?


Ah, the "Outbreak" solution.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fabric_Man: You have to be a special type of stupid to willingly climb on to one of those things. Disease outbreaks, mechanical failure, injury and disappearances, and all with zero legal recourse. Fun!


Yes but so much attention and stories when you get home alive! It's like an adventure. Some kind of adventure that happens on a cruise.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, overreact much? It's just a bad cold, the flu kills more people, and look at those idiots wearing masks that do nothing. Stop wetting your pants over this, just wash your hands and you'll be fine.

[fludeathgraphic.bmp]


/amidoingitright
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: When do they start taking these things out beyond the 3 mile zone and slam torpedoes into her side?


The authorities frown on this business plan, but once they have your cheque deposited, there is no point feeding you!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Khellendros: NewportBarGuy: When do they start taking these things out beyond the 3 mile zone and slam torpedoes into her side?

Ah, the "Outbreak" solution.


cdn.pastemagazine.comView Full Size


"You know we have no other choice."
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have all the passengers fight to the death and then let the last 100 off the boat.  If they're strong enough to survive, they probably don't have the virus.
 
scdog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Passengers are asked to follow several rules when they visit the deck, Tan said.
"We were asked to wear masks and gloves, not to come closer than 1m (about 3 feet) to anyone else.


"Okay, now everyone crowd together for some Instagram likes!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DBrandisNC
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're gonna have to sink this ship when it's all said and done. Absolutely no one will want to pay to board it.
 
Livinglush
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scdog: Passengers are asked to follow several rules when they visit the deck, Tan said.
"We were asked to wear masks and gloves, not to come closer than 1m (about 3 feet) to anyone else.


"Okay, now everyone crowd together for some Instagram likes!"

[Fark user image 600x451]


WHO and CDC consider 6 feet to be close contact.  Oh whelp.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel bad for the suckers without balconies etc. That's not something I'd want. Maybe they should move those on the inside of the ship to a facility where it's a bit easier for them to go outside and lessen the concentration of people on the ship?
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weidbrewer: Okay...at this point, maybe mingle everyone on the ship, try to get everyone infected so that it can burn itself out AND give them a huge crop of antibodies to chose from for a vaccine.

I'm not a doctor, so my idea is flawless.


user name checks out
 
jtown
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Quarantine ship?  More like incubator ship.
 
peasandcarrots
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
"Jeez, another two weeks on a cruise ship? What a hardship."
"You can't leave your cabin."
"...fark."
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
"A stitch in time saves nine."
 
p51d007
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
khitsicker
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

peasandcarrots: "Jeez, another two weeks on a cruise ship? What a hardship."
"You can't leave your cabin."
"...fark."


Unlimited Booze- UltraFark.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If they're mad now, wait until the get the bill.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

scdog: Passengers are asked to follow several rules when they visit the deck, Tan said.
"We were asked to wear masks and gloves, not to come closer than 1m (about 3 feet) to anyone else.


"Okay, now everyone crowd together for some Instagram likes!"

[Fark user image 600x451]


This is a picture of a family sharing a cabin.  They're all in it together.
 
akya [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I think they should just find a deserted island, set sail, then rename the island "CoronaVirus Island".  You could sell the passengers on it by calling it the ultimate private island excursion.

Send in Billy McFarland to handle logistics.

Problem solved/quarantined, and at very little cost.  Hell, you could film a reality show out of it, and make money!
 
Ashelth
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Wow, overreact much? It's just a bad cold, the flu kills more people, and look at those idiots wearing masks that do nothing. Stop wetting your pants over this, just wash your hands and you'll be fine.

[fludeathgraphic.bmp]


/amidoingitright


Sure go with that answer.

Reality is "we don't have enough solid data yet" so "freaking out like a 13 year old who thinks slow dancing will get her pregnant" isn't a rational response.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It still amazes me that anyone would go on a cruise these days. I'd pick Death Valley in July over a cruise.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Is now about when the murders start?  Seriously some of those cabins don't even have a window and are the size of a closet.  I bet some folks are kicking themselves for not going for that cabin upgrade for an extra 50 bucks.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: When do they start taking these things out beyond the 3 mile zone and slam torpedoes into her side?


do you want zombie sharks?

because that's how you get zombie sharks
 
CreamyG31337
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Wow, overreact much? It's just a bad cold, the flu kills more people, and look at those idiots wearing masks that do nothing. Stop wetting your pants over this, just wash your hands and you'll be fine.

[fludeathgraphic.bmp]


/amidoingitright


You do not want this "bad flu". China couldn't even keep the doctor alive that discovered it. Dr. Li Wenliang was 34.
https://www.cnn.com/2020/02/06/asia/l​i​-wenliang-coronavirus-whistleblower-do​ctor-dies-intl/index.html
 
namegoeshere
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: Is now about when the murders start?  Seriously some of those cabins don't even have a window and are the size of a closet.  I bet some folks are kicking themselves for not going for that cabin upgrade for an extra 50 bucks.


This just turned into an Agatha Christie story in my head. Well, except for the Instagram selfies.
 
akya [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: Is now about when the murders start?  Seriously some of those cabins don't even have a window and are the size of a closet.  I bet some folks are kicking themselves for not going for that cabin upgrade for an extra 50 bucks.


Yeah that was my thought as well.

It think if I ever go on another cruise.. I'm booking a balcony room.

/Thing is, they're usually not much bigger then the interior rooms.  But fresh air and sunlight would be priceless in this situation.
 
jtown
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Jz4p: scdog: Passengers are asked to follow several rules when they visit the deck, Tan said.
"We were asked to wear masks and gloves, not to come closer than 1m (about 3 feet) to anyone else.


"Okay, now everyone crowd together for some Instagram likes!"

[Fark user image 600x451]

This is a picture of a family sharing a cabin.  They're all in it together.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Cruise ships. Not even once.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Catlenfell: If they're mad now, wait until the get the bill.


"What the fark is 'International Nautical Royal Navy' roaming?"
 
Weidbrewer [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Weidbrewer: Okay...at this point, maybe mingle everyone on the ship, try to get everyone infected so that it can burn itself out AND give them a huge crop of antibodies to chose from for a vaccine.

I'm not a doctor, so my idea is flawless.

user name checks out


It's "Wide" not "Weed."
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Why green this it's old. They're at 136 and even this is kind of old.

https://www.nbcwashington.com/news/na​t​ional-international/trapped-in-your-ba​throom-what-its-like-on-coronavirus-qu​arantined-cruise-ship/2213868/
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: You have to be a special type of stupid to willingly climb on to one of those things.


Yet I bet you drive a car everyday which is one of the most dangerous things you could possibly do.

Sure, shiat happens every now and then on cruise ships that makes the news, but you hear about those because they're news.
 
loudboy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
People are going to lose their jobs, homes, and cars over this. This will fully financially ruin some of those passengers. They are missing multiple paychecks by now. Holy crap that sucks.

FEMA isn't gunna cover this. Mortgage companies wont care. The repo man is already on his way. There are dogs at kennels, kids with Grandma, small businesses, food in fridges, smaller pets in cages with limited food and water, all sorts of facets of life that are going to shiat right now for some of those folks.
 
stuffy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
bing.comView Full Size

We're going to need more clocks.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Transtellar Cruise Lines would like to apologize to passengers for the continuing delay to this flight. We are currently awaiting the loading of our complement of small lemon-soaked paper napkins for your comfort, refreshment and hygiene during the journey. Meanwhile we thank you for your patience. The cabin crew will shortly be serving coffee and biscuits again.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: When do they start taking these things out beyond the 3 mile zone and slam torpedoes into her side?


This is near Japan.  You have to be careful you don't accidentally create summon a kaiju or create a ringu ghost.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Ashelth: abhorrent1: Wow, overreact much? It's just a bad cold, the flu kills more people, and look at those idiots wearing masks that do nothing. Stop wetting your pants over this, just wash your hands and you'll be fine.

[fludeathgraphic.bmp]


/amidoingitright

Sure go with that answer.

Reality is "we don't have enough solid data yet" so "freaking out like a 13 year old who thinks slow dancing will get her pregnant" isn't a rational response.


Maybe the "freaking out" is what has kept it from being way worse than it could be. Just like maybe that 13 year-old's fear of getting pregnant is what kept her from getting pregnant. Maybe being proactive and overly cautious works?
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ashelth: abhorrent1: Wow, overreact much? It's just a bad cold, the flu kills more people, and look at those idiots wearing masks that do nothing. Stop wetting your pants over this, just wash your hands and you'll be fine.

[fludeathgraphic.bmp]


/amidoingitright

Sure go with that answer.

Reality is "we don't have enough solid data yet" so "freaking out like a 13 year old who thinks slow dancing will get her pregnant" isn't a rational response.


That's what abhorrent said.
 
Report