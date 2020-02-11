 Skip to content
(Fox 59)   Some jerk wants to make it mandatory that someone else pumps your gas   (fox59.com) divider line
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
is it 1955 all over again?
 
Demetrius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He sent on this advice...

The Lord loves a working man, don't trust whitey, see a doctor and get rid of it.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many gas stations does this gashole own?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Job creator?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Lilly has not yet commented on her reasoning behind the bill.

Trying to get her deadbeat son out of the basement?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Lots of stupid morons live in Illinois?
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Next up... banning self-checkouts, automatic bill payments, ATMs and drive-through car washes.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What is this, New Jersey?
 
aevorea [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I was moving from FL to MA and somehow ended up in bumfark NJ. Some guy taps on my window and asks for my card. Scared the shiat out of me until I remembered Joisey is stupid like that.

/he didn't rob me
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: What is this, New Jersey?


Or Oregon.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

grokca: Lilly has not yet commented on her reasoning behind the bill.

Trying to get her deadbeat son out of the basement?


Too many times being mocked for not knowing how to fill up her car is more likely
 
akya [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I used to think states like NJ and Oregon were ridiculous in not letting people pump their own gas.

Then I saw this:

lady puts gas in plastic Bag
Youtube XRjNdgAetQE


Now I don't know what to believe.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: What is this, New Jersey?


Or Oregon?
 
cold_war_relic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fuggin Hellinois. Oh how I hate it so.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: What is this, New Jersey?

Or Oregon.


Came here for Oregon, leaving before it gets weird.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: What is this, New Jersey?

Or Oregon.


dammit, I need more coffee or something.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: stupid morons


Um....
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'd love going back to gas station employees pumping gas. I dream about it every winter.
 
dothemath
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I was just thinking "Those ass-heads down at the petroleum companies don't exert nearly enough influence on my life as it is".
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Mad_Radhu: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: What is this, New Jersey?

Or Oregon.

Came here for Oregon, leaving before it gets weird.


I see what you did there.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Mike Ditka would pump his own gas.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I like not getting out to pump my own gas, but even Oregon has relaxed the law a bit for our sparsely populated rural areas.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Lots of stupid morons live in Illinois?


Yes there are.
 
darthaegis [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
His next agenda is to introduce a bill that would not allow people to dial their own numbers.  They would need someone else to operate the connection.  They would be called a "Phone Connector," well at least until a better term was found.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Mad_Radhu: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: What is this, New Jersey?

Or Oregon.

Came here for Oregon, leaving before it gets weird.


That's how you tell someone is from out of state.

"No, thank you, I can pump my own gas!"
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Jerk, pump, nozzle, hole...


I gotta go.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Take that you freaky piece of shiat! You don't mow another guy's lawn fill another guy's gas tank!
 
brizzle365 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I have a friend who lives in NJ, who traveled to pick up her sister in Maine. They ran out of gas, she texted me in a panic, " i dont know how to pump gas". I thought she was kidding or just trolling...she litterally didn't know how to do it. Middle of the night and no attendant.

I'm glad it was via text, I would have felt bad laughing so hard in her face. I still felt bad that she had been so woefully unprepared for lifes little fark yous.

Down here, there are very few full service stations and they are all almost exclusively in rich parts of town.

I know how to change a tire, check fluids, and yet I am still single..you cant explain that! lol
 
Nuuu
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
farking Oak Park, of course it would be you farking farks.
 
MilesTeg
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How often would some attendant "accidentally" fill your car with premium, especially if you have out of state plates?
 
munko [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Lots of stupid morons live in Illinois?


they moved to Chicago.  It's not fair to group us together.  Southern Illinois ( south of Peoria) has it's share but not the numbers they are racking up in Chicago.  Maybe that's why they got so many dispenseries for rec users up there in the windy city. Down state got two.  and their selection sucks.  sucks.  sucks so much.  I am not waiting in line for an hour just to find out they are out of flower or all they got left is shake and concentrates.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well, at least I'd finally be getting a little action.

Wait, are we talking metaphorically, or literally?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I was once in NJ and I witnessed some guy with Pennsylvania plates losing his mind at the attendant for not letting him pump his own gas.  It was pretty funny.  I think it's a silly law, but I get that it's the law and abusing some 19 year-old just doing his job probably isn't going to change the law.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
In case no one has ever seen this...

http://www.cc.com/video-clips/fz0xoa/​t​he-daily-show-with-jon-stewart-pump-my​-ride
 
allthesametome
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I live in NJ, so I'm getting a kick...

They tried to change the law a couple of years ago.  There was something of an uprising.  Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night - I just stay in the car.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Man , I pumped gas this morn- *SIGH*

That was a 'verbal' sigh - not a 'pants' one.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Job creator?


And then next they are entitled to a $15/hr living wage because of their efforts
 
JoeCowboy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Oh, hey, do you know what would be really good, we should pass a law to make gas WAY more expensive..."
-no one ever

JC
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
New Jersey's gas was cheaper than home, so I was a frequent buyer.   Texas cheap gas.

I finally asked why NJ wouldn't let people pump their own gas, yet the prices were cheaper than next door where I could fill up myself.

Insurance.   The jerk is insurance.   It is more expensive insure for idiots putting gas into their own car than have a minimum wage employee do it in New Jersey.   Prices in New Jersey are pegged to the price on the NJ Turnpike.

Cheaper gas.  You get to stay in a warm car in the winter while an insured employee serves you.
 
nytmare
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

brizzle365: Down here, there are very few full service stations and they are all almost exclusively in rich parts of town.

I know how to change a tire, check fluids, and yet I am still single..you cant explain that! lol


I haven't seen an attended pump in 20 years, since the last holdout closed down. And even then, none of them were "full" service, just gas and get out.
 
Devo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sup

220 miles per charge.
Best lease right now is 999 down 139 a month. < 2000 a year for three years.
Source: http://ev-vin.blogspot.com/

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I see Illinois is addressing the important issues instead of spending all day investigating each other.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
FIBs aren't really competent at driving, so I have a hard time believing they're capable of pumping their own gas in a reasonable manner.
 
henryhill
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

brizzle365: I have a friend who lives in NJ, who traveled to pick up her sister in Maine. They ran out of gas, she texted me in a panic, " i dont know how to pump gas". I thought she was kidding or just trolling...she litterally didn't know how to do it. Middle of the night and no attendant.

I'm glad it was via text, I would have felt bad laughing so hard in her face. I still felt bad that she had been so woefully unprepared for lifes little fark yous.

Down here, there are very few full service stations and they are all almost exclusively in rich parts of town.

I know how to change a tire, check fluids, and yet I am still single..you cant explain that! lol


I don't think we even have attendants in the rich parts of town anymore around here.  The closest that gets is to the gas stations with a propane refilling station, because that requires an attendant.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: New Jersey's gas was cheaper than home, so I was a frequent buyer.   Texas cheap gas.


By a lot, too. I used to live in Southern New York, you could save $1/gal or more sometimes just by crossing an imaginary line five miles out of your way.
 
Gough
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: What is this, New Jersey?

Or Oregon.


Fortunately, Oregon has eased up on this.  It started when gas stations in less populous counties were allowed to offer self-serve gas at night.  This year, that changed to allow stations in those counties to go self-serve all the time.

CSB:  when a family member who works in OR was taking a company vehicle out of state, he had to take a "Fueling class" to learn how to pump his own gas.  It didn't matter that he'd spend the first 28 years of his life in states where self-serve gas was the norm.
 
TWX
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Devo: Sup

220 miles per charge.
Best lease right now is 999 down 139 a month. < 2000 a year for three years.
Source: http://ev-vin.blogspot.com/

[Fark user image 850x340]


It's a shame it has to look like that.

/hates tall boxy cars that aren't proper offroad-capable SUVs
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

grokca: Lilly has not yet commented on her reasoning behind the bill.

Trying to get her deadbeat son out of the basement?


She's getting tons of that sweet, sweet, union money, they probably see a chance to get more members.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Report