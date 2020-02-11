 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Bus cam video shows what it looks like inside when a school bus rolls over. Hint: kind of like a bunch of socks in a clothes dryer   (nypost.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
But yet school districts say "School buses don't need seatbelts because they have high seat backs"
Yeah, and how does that work out in side hits or rollovers? Not too well.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Walker: But yet school districts say "School buses don't need seatbelts because they have high seat backs"
Yeah, and how does that work out in side hits or rollovers? Not too well.


Been asking that question for about 40 years.
 
TheAnalogKid
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
No seatbelts, but they make sure they stop at every railroad crossing!  Every bus crash you ever hear about has high fatalities it seems like.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Again! Again!!!
 
logieal [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Even my 7 year old has asked why the school bus doesn't have seatbelts, but we make him buckle up in the car. Certainly seems like a double standard to me.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
In sat through the repeating eucrosa three times and gave up watching the video.

Just curious - did any students get blown out the exhaust pipe?
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The government says they don't need them. Trust the government.

Though I can see the argument especially for younger students. You have a single bus driver going around a wreck trying to unbuckle the 10 kids who can't figure out how to unbuckle?

Plus most of the kids won't put them on anyway.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Most schools can't afford school buses anymore...
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Now I know where the left sock goes!!! WHOOOOOAAAAAA!!!"
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Walker: But yet school districts say "School buses don't need seatbelts because they have high seat backs"
Yeah, and how does that work out in side hits or rollovers? Not too well.


There are a very, very low number of school bus accidents a year.  Even fewer are the number of rollovers, like next to nothing.  Seat belts are more trouble than they're worth on school buses.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dr_iacovone: In sat through the repeating eucrosa three times and gave up watching the video.

Just curious - did any students get blown out the exhaust pipe?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Walker: But yet school districts say "School buses don't need seatbelts because they have high seat backs"
Yeah, and how does that work out in side hits or rollovers? Not too well.

There are a very, very low number of school bus accidents a year.  Even fewer are the number of rollovers, like next to nothing.  Seat belts are more trouble than they're worth on school buses.


Tell that to the dead kids or their parents.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The kids in the bus go 'round and 'round.....
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TheAnalogKid: Every bus crash you ever hear about has high fatalities it seems like.


According to this: https://www.injurytriallawyer.c​om/blog​/child-injuries-from-school-bus-accide​nts.cfm

About 10 kids per year get killed while riding the school bus.

So based on 25 million kids riding the bus 180 days per year - 2x per day

My bad math says .0000001% of school bus trips result in a fatality to an occupant.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Walker: But yet school districts say "School buses don't need seatbelts because they have high seat backs"
Yeah, and how does that work out in side hits or rollovers? Not too well.


If you added belts to buses, the marginal risk created by the extra buses required (you lose seat count, so number of vehicles rises) outweighs the marginal benefit of putting belts on buses.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Walker: Jeebus Saves: Walker: But yet school districts say "School buses don't need seatbelts because they have high seat backs"
Yeah, and how does that work out in side hits or rollovers? Not too well.

There are a very, very low number of school bus accidents a year.  Even fewer are the number of rollovers, like next to nothing.  Seat belts are more trouble than they're worth on school buses.

Tell that to the dead kids or their parents.


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MugzyBrown: The government says they don't need them. Trust the government.

Though I can see the argument especially for younger students. You have a single bus driver going around a wreck trying to unbuckle the 10 kids who can't figure out how to unbuckle?

Plus most of the kids won't put them on anyway.


That is part of it.  The driver needs to be paying attention to the road and their surroundings rather than trying to make sure a bunch of 7 year olds are using and or wearing their seatbelts properly once they get on the road.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Walker: But yet school districts say "School buses don't need seatbelts because they have high seat backs"
Yeah, and how does that work out in side hits or rollovers? Not too well.


But they were all thrown clear....


/...of their sests.
 
fuhfuhfuh
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Seat belts on school busses means only 2 kids per bench, which means more busses required for a lot of districts. My old high school loaded 3 across, with some people sitting in the aisle, because it was the only bus available and the district didn't want to spend money on more busses.

In the battle of safety vs cost, cost wins every time. Money will always be more important than life in this country.
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Walker: Tell that to the dead kids or their parents.


Tell the parents that their kid died in a way nearly statistically impossible and they were much more likely to have died from riding their bike, choking or poisoning.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Walker: Jeebus Saves: Walker: But yet school districts say "School buses don't need seatbelts because they have high seat backs"
Yeah, and how does that work out in side hits or rollovers? Not too well.

There are a very, very low number of school bus accidents a year.  Even fewer are the number of rollovers, like next to nothing.  Seat belts are more trouble than they're worth on school buses.

Tell that to the dead kids or their parents.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Done. Now what's the next step? I'm ready.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Meh... Most of them have plenty of padding... they'll be fine.
Young bones aren't brittle and they heal faster.

"Oh my God!"

LOL, it's your farking god that made this happen (by your own rules and definition), why call out to him? Are you trying to subvert the divine plan? That's a lotta balls there, son...

I really hate stupid people.
 
p51d007
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Cue the "but why don't school buses have seatbelts" in 3...2...1...
 
Thudfark
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Assume crash positions!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JackAssHole [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TheAnalogKid: No seatbelts, but they make sure they stop at every railroad crossing!  Every bus crash you ever hear about has high fatalities it seems like.


No fatalities here...
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Walker: But yet school districts say "School buses don't need seatbelts because they have high seat backs"
Yeah, and how does that work out in side hits or rollovers? Not too well.

Been asking that question for about 40 years.


Compartmentalization.

No, really. That's what the NHTSA says in its rationalization against requiring seat belts in school buses. Because your kids are 70 times safer travelling in a school bus compared to a car, accidents are rare enough - but when they do happen, school buses are designed with compartmentalization in mind. They distribute crash forces differently, and the close-fitting seats with tall backs prevent your crotchfruit from taking damage in most accidents. That's why small school buses & vans are required to have seat belts, but large ones don't.
 
Easy Reader
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
There was another bus rollover film back in the early 2000's.  It was shot from the front of the bus and you see the kids all bob a couple of times in unison, and then they all just flew to the ceiling in perfect synchronicity.  It was like a spell was cast or something.
 
Krokodil Tears [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The shouty one needs a swift foot/colon co-location.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Walker: Jeebus Saves: Walker: But yet school districts say "School buses don't need seatbelts because they have high seat backs"
Yeah, and how does that work out in side hits or rollovers? Not too well.

There are a very, very low number of school bus accidents a year.  Even fewer are the number of rollovers, like next to nothing.  Seat belts are more trouble than they're worth on school buses.

Tell that to the dead kids or their parents.


Oooh, dramatic! Hey, how many kids, on average, die in school bus accidents every year?

Six.
 
