(MLive.com)   When keeping it real goes wrong: elementary school dance recital edition   (mlive.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The fight was during a dance recital for National African American Parent Involvement Day, police said, but the race of either parent was not known.

#1: Why does it matter?
#2: I think we can guess the race if it was a dance recital for National African American Parent Involvement Day, and the parents were there.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Parents, parents, calm down.  Neither of your kids are getting into U of M.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THEY'RE BREAKDANCE FIGHTING
 
Dermatologist_Tested
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Going at it like a couple of wolverines
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: The fight was during a dance recital for National African American Parent Involvement Day, police said, but the race of either parent was not known.

#1: Why does it matter?
#2: I think we can guess the race if it was a dance recital for National African American Parent Involvement Day, and the parents were there.


Isn't Ann Arbor like Dearborn?   White as White can be ?
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So wrong it's right:

Big Sean's "I Don't Fuck with You" - Kids Talent Show - Fist Fight (2017) Movie- 1080p
Youtube L-bvse-sM7Q
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: The fight was during a dance recital for National African American Parent Involvement Day, police said, but the race of either parent was not known.

#1: Why does it matter?
#2: I think we can guess the race if it was a dance recital for National African American Parent Involvement Day, and the parents were there.


NAAPI Day?

And shouldn't all parents be encouraged to be involved with their children anyway?  Seems like a worthwhile thing for everybody.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EyeHaveRisen: Walker: The fight was during a dance recital for National African American Parent Involvement Day, police said, but the race of either parent was not known.

#1: Why does it matter?
#2: I think we can guess the race if it was a dance recital for National African American Parent Involvement Day, and the parents were there.

Isn't Ann Arbor like Dearborn?   White as White can be ?


??

Dearborn has the largest Arab-American population in the US.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And all this time I thought I'd been embarrassed when my mother came to school. As goofy as she certainly was, at least she was bringing treats or organizing something we enjoyed, not the root of a police response and lockdown. Those poor kids.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EyeHaveRisen: Walker: The fight was during a dance recital for National African American Parent Involvement Day, police said, but the race of either parent was not known.

#1: Why does it matter?
#2: I think we can guess the race if it was a dance recital for National African American Parent Involvement Day, and the parents were there.

Isn't Ann Arbor like Dearborn?   White as White can be ?


Dearbornistan?

Are we talking about the same Dearborn?  the one in Michigan, next to Detroit?
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: EyeHaveRisen: Walker: The fight was during a dance recital for National African American Parent Involvement Day, police said, but the race of either parent was not known.

#1: Why does it matter?
#2: I think we can guess the race if it was a dance recital for National African American Parent Involvement Day, and the parents were there.

Isn't Ann Arbor like Dearborn?   White as White can be ?

??

Dearborn has the largest Arab-American population in the US.


"The fight was during a dance recital for National African American Parent Involvement Day, police said,..."

I bet you could count the number of Muslim mothers attending that event on one fist.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Sounds like somebody wasn't sufficiently committed to Sparkle Motion.
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Doesn't matter what city you're in, nothing good ever happens on Slausen Avenue
 
ToasterRadio [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: NAAPI Day?

And shouldn't all parents be encouraged to be involved with their children anyway?  Seems like a worthwhile thing for everybody.


AAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHAHAHAHAHA. You're KILLING it man!!! Er, ah, person.

Anybody check to see if this is a reprint from The Onion?

I'd vote for this if I could figure out how to vote...
 
ToasterRadio [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If I click on "smart" and "funny" does that constitute voting?

If so I did...
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"The fight was during a dance recital for National African American Parent Involvement Day, police said, but the race of either parent was not known.
The fight was not racially motivated, but the school was placed in a "soft lockdown," Ann Arbor Public Schools spokesman Andrew Cluley said."

The fight might not be racially motivated, but the event was.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

thismomentinblackhistory: [Fark user image image 699x483]


Oh, school digger rank. Much better than how I first read it.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What happens when 2 Karens, both with "I want to talk to your manager" haircuts go at each other?

Would it be akin to when an unstoppable force meets an unmovable object, only for abject morons?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: What happens when 2 Karens, both with "I want to talk to your manager" haircuts go at each other?

Would it be akin to when an unstoppable force meets an unmovable object, only for abject morons?


I believe the collision of the two entities is how we discovered the Higgs-Boson particle
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

cwheelie: Doesn't matter what city you're in, nothing good ever happens on Slausen Avenue


Take the Slausen Cutoff.

/get out of the car...
 
jimjays
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ToasterRadio: NeoCortex42: NAAPI Day?

And shouldn't all parents be encouraged to be involved with their children anyway?  Seems like a worthwhile thing for everybody.

AAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHAHAHAHAHA. You're KILLING it man!!! Er, ah, person.

Anybody check to see if this is a reprint from The Onion?

I'd vote for this if I could figure out how to vote...


I'm sometimes unable to vote, I don't know why. But most of the time you just click the mortarboard (graduation cap) next to the number for smart or the smiley face next to the number to say it's funny. (But the results aren't precise as some vote with the anger and sarcasm we see in so many posts.)
 
Trocadero
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

cwheelie: Doesn't matter what city you're in, nothing good ever happens on Slausen Avenue


But Slauson in LA has a deli that serves the best muffaletta in California.
 
docilej
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"soft lockdown"? ... sounds like my marriage.
 
JohnAnnArbor [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Dangerous_sociopath: What happens when 2 Karens, both with "I want to talk to your manager" haircuts go at each other?

Would it be akin to when an unstoppable force meets an unmovable object, only for abject morons?

I believe the collision of the two entities is how we discovered the Higgs-Boson particle


At the very least, there will be a lit of gamma rays.
 
JohnAnnArbor [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

JohnAnnArbor: Marcos P: Dangerous_sociopath: What happens when 2 Karens, both with "I want to talk to your manager" haircuts go at each other?

Would it be akin to when an unstoppable force meets an unmovable object, only for abject morons?

I believe the collision of the two entities is how we discovered the Higgs-Boson particle

At the very least, there will be a lit of gamma rays.


A LOT.
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Was there any "twerking" involved?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

docilej: "soft lockdown"? ... sounds like my marriage.


Soft Lockdown is a great name for a Michael Macdonald cover band.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Was there any "twerking" involved?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Walker: The fight was during a dance recital for National African American Parent Involvement Day, police said, but the race of either parent was not known.

#1: Why does it matter?
#2: I think we can guess the race if it was a dance recital for National African American Parent Involvement Day, and the parents were there.

NAAPI Day?

And shouldn't all parents be encouraged to be involved with their children anyway?  Seems like a worthwhile thing for everybody.



And shouldn't every day be a National African American Parent Involvement Day?
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

EyeHaveRisen: Walker: The fight was during a dance recital for National African American Parent Involvement Day, police said, but the race of either parent was not known.

#1: Why does it matter?
#2: I think we can guess the race if it was a dance recital for National African American Parent Involvement Day, and the parents were there.

Isn't Ann Arbor like Dearborn?   White as White can be ?


I have told that she's more like a whore than anything else.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Was it Miss Abby?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sometimes I doubt your commitment to Sparkle Motion.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"an abundance of caution" sounds like an automatic when you have armed officers around mini people, but i had to laugh at 'soft lockdown', and the visual of raft- sized balloons blocking all the doorways.
since the fight wasn't racially motivated, why was NAAPID brought up?  some none-too-subtle, 'you know how they are' from the author of the article?  really, it was probably just filler.  and while moms fighting at school is pretty much the epitome of tacky, if 'the children not getting along', really means that one kid was constantly picking on the other, i can see how it would be easy to get mad and handle it badly.
it's actually pretty awesome that they have such a nice place to live that this counts as news.
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: thismomentinblackhistory: [Fark user image image 699x483]

Oh, school digger rank. Much better than how I first read it.


I almost made a joke around that but I was trying to give this thread a shot in hell.
 
bifster
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neglogon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: EyeHaveRisen: Walker: The fight was during a dance recital for National African American Parent Involvement Day, police said, but the race of either parent was not known.

#1: Why does it matter?
#2: I think we can guess the race if it was a dance recital for National African American Parent Involvement Day, and the parents were there.

Isn't Ann Arbor like Dearborn?   White as White can be ?

??

Dearborn has the largest Arab-American population in the US.


Better comparison is that AA is right next to Saline, which is where all the racial stuff was happening last week
 
Report