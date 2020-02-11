 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Astronomers are creeped out by a mysterious deep-space object sending signals to Earth every 16 days. Why? Their supercomputer models have deciphered the signals as alien booty-call texts asking "U Up?" and "I wanna gleekflob your fimmelberb"   (nypost.com) divider line
68
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they say "take me to your leader" I know just where to send them
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
500 million light years...so 500 million years ago...yeah I'm scared.
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably just "Intergalactic Best Buy" sending out their weekly specials on out-of-stock items.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's On-Star finally returning my call for help from 15 years ago.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Click Click D'oh
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
"16 days" is an arbitrary unit of measurement.

If I was an alien using a pulsar to send a signal across galaxies, I would set a standard pulse rate, and then deliver my message by changing the pulse to fractions of that rate.  And, odds are, the only signal you could send that would be recognized by another species would be a math formula or pattern.  (Thanks to TNG for that insight.)

So wake me up when it starts spitting out the fibbonnaci sequence.
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
It's probably Rachel from Cardholder Services. I would say it certainly is if it were happening two or three times a day.
 
GoldSpider [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
"New phone who dis?"
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
D...R...I...N...K...Y...O...
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Oh freddled gruntbuggly,
Thy micturations are to me, (with big yawning)
As plurdled gabbleblotchits, in midsummer morning
On a lurgid bee,
That mordiously hath blurted out,
Its earted jurtles, grumbling
Into a rancid festering confectious organ squealer. [drowned out by moaning and screaming]
Now the jurpling slayjid agrocrustles,
Are slurping hagrilly up the axlegrurts,
And living glupules frart and stipulate,
Like jowling meated liverslime,
Groop, I implore thee, my foonting turlingdromes,
And hooptiously drangle me,
With crinkly bindlewurdles,mashurbitries.
Or else I shall rend thee in the gobberwarts with my blurglecruncheon,
See if I don't!
 
X-Geek
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Don't worry. They cum in peace.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Would also like to gleekflob your fimmelberb:

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Felgraf
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"These newly discovered radio bursts repeat their activity every 16 days - suggesting something is controlling them."
Right! As we all know, there are no interstellar objects with reliable periods.

Say why are Pulsars called that again?
 
saywhonow
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Years ago I severed a ligament and tore a couple more in my ankle. So my doctor referred me for a consultation with a surgeon to see if they could do anything. Anyway, I go to physiotherapy and it heals up alright on its own. Two full years later I get a call out of the blue saying that I can book an appointment for a consultation for surgery if I still wanted to. I told them they had the wrong number and then they told me it was for my ankle. Our health care system is good but still has a hell of long way to go.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: "16 days" is an arbitrary unit of measurement.

If I was an alien using a pulsar to send a signal across galaxies, I would set a standard pulse rate, and then deliver my message by changing the pulse to fractions of that rate.  And, odds are, the only signal you could send that would be recognized by another species would be a math formula or pattern.  (Thanks to TNG for that insight.)

So wake me up when it starts spitting out the fibbonnaci sequence.


Who stole it from Sagan, who stole it from Drake et al.
 
covfefe
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
BEER O-CLOCK
BEER O-CLOCK
BEER O-CLOCK
 
aungen
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This always ends up being something in a decaying orbit with another body, orbiting one another at a quickening pace as it decays.  If they are also tumbling or wobbling, the signal may disappear and reappear once in a while.

I'm having trouble believing this is anything spectacular beyond astronomy-nerd fascination.

BUT ... since this is Fark:

I believe it is a decaying signal that will take years to reach its finale, and that is when the space ships will arrive.  We need to figure out ASAP whether this is going to be a star trek, a district 9, or an independence day type situation.
 
Tannax
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It is a magnetar star that is spinning on its axis painting the universe with a powerful beam of EM energy that our CHIME RF telescope in Canada or many of the other RF telescopes are picking up. It is a regular repeating pattern because the star's spin is regular and repeating.

Think about it...if aliens, they would have to guess 500 million years ago that evolution would progress to a point where we would have the technology to receive this old ass message, and do something with it. They would have to guess before the age of the dinosaurs that humans would come along around the time of the signal's arrival.

or it is a magnetar star spinning on a repeating pattern that paints earth once every X days. No real astronomer questions this, only the press does.
 
clownass
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Maybe they were sending pulsating bursts to your anus?
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
".. sending signals to Earth.." is deliberately misleading and makes this story clickbait. It's sending signals in all directions, not just aimed at us.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Tannax: Think about it...if aliens, they would have to guess 500 million years ago that evolution would progress to a point where we would have the technology to receive this old ass message, and do something with it. They would have to guess before the age of the dinosaurs that humans would come along around the time of the signal's arrival.


No, that's human-centric.  Anyone who commands a pulsar for a message is going for a very wide broadcast.  They're trying to reach any species capable of understanding it at any time.  There is no reason to think the signal is targeted at us.  Just at our very large area of space.  (Plus whatever other galaxies are on the same plane this signal is being sent on.)
 
johnny queso
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The Sun was th...
shiat, it's The Post.
 
The Kitchen Ninja
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: RussianPotato: "16 days" is an arbitrary unit of measurement.

If I was an alien using a pulsar to send a signal across galaxies, I would set a standard pulse rate, and then deliver my message by changing the pulse to fractions of that rate.  And, odds are, the only signal you could send that would be recognized by another species would be a math formula or pattern.  (Thanks to TNG for that insight.)

So wake me up when it starts spitting out the fibbonnaci sequence.

Who stole it from Sagan, who stole it from Drake et al.


Who knew that Sagan stole from musicians?

/s
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
16... 16... 16... 16...
 
hammettman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
16 is a perfect square, the root of which is 4, the number of times I've clicked on a New York Post link, and the root of which is 2, which is the numerical designation for a bowel movement.
 
batlock666
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Eww! Do you dagdoob your goobalah with that vennikmoor?
 
aungen
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Not_Todd: ".. sending signals to Earth.." is deliberately misleading and makes this story clickbait. It's sending signals in all directions, not just aimed at us.


It's likely to be wobbling or rotating, and firing constantly.  We only see it every 16 days or so, when it's pointed at earth.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: D...R...I...N...K...Y...O...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MessyDwarf
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Crazy Megyn
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The next galaxy is trying to catfish us.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Relax.

They're just ordering Thai Food.

Galactic Door Dash....
 
give me doughnuts
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Felgraf: "These newly discovered radio bursts repeat their activity every 16 days - suggesting something is controlling them."
Right! As we all know, there are no interstellar objects with reliable periods.

Say why are Pulsars called that again?



The slowest pulsar has a period of 23.5 seconds.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They say it can't be aliens, but what if the aliens are just slow, or we have lucked into an alien news site where the day is 16 Earth days long? Just an eye-blink for god-like aliens. They have literally more time to digest ideas than we have to make and break news.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Space bats?

dickinsoncountyconservationboard.comView Full Size


worldnewstrust.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: Relax.

They're just ordering Thai Food.

Galactic Door Dash....


Typical. Eat a Zargonian Feast and 16 days you are hungry again. Just a snack for pythons.

When conversations can take millions of years, 16 days is a lightning refresh time. Some aliens don't say anything unless they have something new to say.
 
JimmySlicings
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Stick your finger in my thrusher!
 
PirateKing
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
*notices Moon*

OwO what's this?
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's a cookbook.
 
fastfxr
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Updated attack coordinates?
Basic comms/status to a ship on a LONG voyage?
A warning?

I'm going with B.
 
LeroyB
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: 500 million light years...so 500 million years ago...yeah I'm scared.


Yeah, but in a few weeks the message will be "Yo, b%#*h! Why ain't U answering me? Imma gonna kick U in the fimmelberb!" 🤬
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
See, this happens every time we impeach a President....

/someone get Jeff Goldblum and his Mac
 
fastfxr
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: "16 days" is an arbitrary unit of measurement.

If I was an alien using a pulsar to send a signal across galaxies, I would set a standard pulse rate, and then deliver my message by changing the pulse to fractions of that rate.  And, odds are, the only signal you could send that would be recognized by another species would be a math formula or pattern.  (Thanks to TNG for that insight.)

So wake me up when it starts spitting out the fibbonnaci sequence.


Look at our progress in flight, or electricity, or communications. Do you really think an advanced species is going to use Fibonacci numbers? They're going to use what is fundamental to them, and the F numbers may be downright Neanderthal in their history.
 
Tannax
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Tannax: Think about it...if aliens, they would have to guess 500 million years ago that evolution would progress to a point where we would have the technology to receive this old ass message, and do something with it. They would have to guess before the age of the dinosaurs that humans would come along around the time of the signal's arrival.

No, that's human-centric.  Anyone who commands a pulsar for a message is going for a very wide broadcast.  They're trying to reach any species capable of understanding it at any time.  There is no reason to think the signal is targeted at us.  Just at our very large area of space.  (Plus whatever other galaxies are on the same plane this signal is being sent on.)


Anyone who commands a pulsar is going to send a better message than blip blip blip, even if it is to everyone. Also, anyone who commands a pulsar is essentially God in my book.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
These guys got it figured out, don't worry:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
apathy2673
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

JimmySlicings: [Fark user image 649x488]


Stick your finger in my thrusher!


Came for the jagons.

/phrasing
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I sent you a dick pic. Respond, biatch.
 
