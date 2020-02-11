 Skip to content
(Huffington Post)   Beware of the upcoming "Valentighting" -- the 'heartbreaking act of dumping someone right before Valentine's Day   (huffpost.com) divider line
Well....Alrighty....Then [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure we'll hear about it on TFD.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just me and the cat so I don't have to worry about this.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Nope, not a word.

"Valendumping" would have been better. Not great, but better.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: It's just me and the cat so I don't have to worry about this.


Your cat told me otherwise.
 
nulluspixiusdemonica
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"She and her boyfriend had almost broken up a month ago"

Ya don't say.....

It's not news. It's manufactured BS to plug units.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I blame Trump. And that Trumper Tom Brady
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The story in the article sounds like a classic case of:

One person was less committed to the relationship than the other and started to withdraw.  The other reacted predictably and convinced the other person to stay, and then immediately started "talking unambiguously about their future together." in the leadup to valentine's day and confirmed the first person's suspicions.  First person found a way to blame this on his friends to avoid admitting the real reason for the breakup.  The argument goes on needlessly for 12 hours and everyone comes off looking like children.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Right before?  Pftt.  Amateurs.  I dumped my first serious college girlfriend ON valentine's day.

Now granted, I didn't WANT to dump her that day.  So I tried avoiding her all day, which in my 18 year old male mind was the kinder thing to do -- figured I'd break up with her the day AFTER valentine's day. She finally cornered me in my dorm room sometime after dinner hour and asked me WTF was up. I told her I'd been hoping not to get into it that day, at which point she burst into tears and we had the conversation.

...yeah.  I was an idiot.  Particularly because the reason I broke up with her was that she was too into spending time together and I felt threatened by it.

Like I said.  Idiot.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: The story in the article sounds like a classic case of:

One person was less committed to the relationship than the other and started to withdraw.  The other reacted predictably and convinced the other person to stay, and then immediately started "talking unambiguously about their future together." in the leadup to valentine's day and confirmed the first person's suspicions.  First person found a way to blame this on his friends to avoid admitting the real reason for the breakup.  The argument goes on needlessly for 12 hours and everyone comes off looking like children.


But that way you can milk at least half a season's worth of episodes out of it. Clean breakups mean you'll have to write something else.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"It started a 12-hour argument

I'd kill myself.  I couldn't endure that.
 
adj_m
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
lol yeah, sit through a valentines day with a person you want to break up with. Pretend for another 2 weeks or so out of politeness.

Better yet, marry them, suffer through a decades long loveless relationship, but add a little extra salt to all their meals. Chances are 40-50 years into it they'll die from heart disease or something and then blamo, you're home free.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I dumped my live-in girlfriend on Valentine's day. Invited her to a nice dinner and everything. It went well I thought at the time.

I honestly had no idea it was Valentines day that day.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Nope, not a word.

"Valendumping" would have been better. Not great, but better.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starlost
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
better then getting it the next day after you busted your butt and spent your money to make the day special for them.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
As opposed to "valentightening", where your boyfriend gets real cheap when it comes to buying jewelry, chocolate, and flowers.
 
jst3p
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I had a friend that would break up with whatever girl he was dating before Christmas and not get a new girlfriend till after Valentines day every year.

Worked for him.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
because you're too tight to get them a gift

How about more substance to your relationship than disposable material items
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Valentighting. Not to be confused with Vagalighting, which not only could ruin a relationship, could also end with you in the ER.
 
PirateKing
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Somewhere I've got the gift certificate for a spa day I bought my first wife a few days before Valentine's 2002.

Thanks to decisions on her part, she didn't get to enjoy that spa day OR the mix CD I made for her.

I was going to make spaghetti too.
 
captjc
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Who the hell keeps coming up with these stupid phrases and can we beat them with a stick?

/Beat on the brat with a baseball bat!
\\What can you do with a brat like that?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"My wife didn't fall for my excuses for why I'd have to 'work late' on Valentine's Day, so I'm going to have to dump my side piece."
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ok, I can do that. Anyone want to make out?
 
Gulper Eel
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Shiat, I got dumped on Valentine's Day... over the phone.

I got silly good mileage out of that happening to me, and eventually a wife.

My poor ex has been guilt-wracked over what she did for 20+ years now. It's great.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Not something to worry about when you are an unlovable loser.
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I always break on the day before their birthday, Christmas, and Valentines day. I've managed to save over 100g on useless gifts, parties, and dinners.

/lied
//never had a date
 
Iowan73
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jst3p: I had a friend that would break up with whatever girl he was dating before Christmas and not get a new girlfriend till after Valentines day every year.

Worked for him.


I'm not sure about your friend's dating skills, but his financial planning skills are spot-on.
 
jimjays
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Warthog: Right before?  Pftt.  Amateurs.  I dumped my first serious college girlfriend ON valentine's day.

Now granted, I didn't WANT to dump her that day.  So I tried avoiding her all day, which in my 18 year old male mind was the kinder thing to do -- figured I'd break up with her the day AFTER valentine's day. She finally cornered me in my dorm room sometime after dinner hour and asked me WTF was up. I told her I'd been hoping not to get into it that day, at which point she burst into tears and we had the conversation.

...yeah.  I was an idiot.  Particularly because the reason I broke up with her was that she was too into spending time together and I felt threatened by it.

Like I said.  Idiot.


I understand. Once half-assed lived with a serial adulterer, wouldn't commit for that reason among others. Eventually made arrangements and set a date to move out. One night she sits me down for a serious talk about my distant behavior and the quality of our relationship. "Uh Oh." At some point she says "I get the feeling I'll come home one day and find you and your things are gone." It would have made for an easier conversation and a better night's sleep for both of us but I couldn't lie to her: "It's tomorrow..."
 
buzz hellzapoppin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Valentine's Day plus being too much of a tightwad to buy a gift. Valentighting.

It's got tight (as in tight wad) in the name, because missing out on gifts, roses, and a fancy dinner is the problem, not the break up.

Suppose, it's early February, I'm in a relationship, (fat chance, but bear with me)
and I know I want to end it soon - should I end it now, or wait until the sixteenth?

It's not too tight to splash out on a relationship, it's too tight to splash out on a relationship, that's already over.  Which is just good sense.
 
Cheese eating surrender monkey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: Not something to worry about when you are an unlovable loser.


Just that pesky carpal tunnel syndrome.
 
debug
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A 12 hour argument?  Do people really do this?  Like in one sitting?  I get doing it over the course of a few days or a week, but 12 hours straight?
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

captjc: Who the hell keeps coming up with these stupid phrases and can we beat them with a stick?

/Beat on the brat with a baseball bat!
\\What can you do with a brat like that?


I suspect it is done by people who wish they were German.  Look at how they compress five-word phrases or concepts into a single multi-syllable word
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Valenturfing (your clothes onto the front lawn)
Valentwerking ("presenting" to your BF only to have him flee from the sight on Mount Tushmore)
Valentuck&rolling (rolling out of her moving car)
Valentino-ing (pretending to die of appendicitis when the meal check arrives at the table)
 
genner
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: It's just me and the cat so I don't have to worry about this.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Warthog: Right before?  Pftt.  Amateurs.  I dumped my first serious college girlfriend ON valentine's day.

Now granted, I didn't WANT to dump her that day.  So I tried avoiding her all day, which in my 18 year old male mind was the kinder thing to do -- figured I'd break up with her the day AFTER valentine's day. She finally cornered me in my dorm room sometime after dinner hour and asked me WTF was up. I told her I'd been hoping not to get into it that day, at which point she burst into tears and we had the conversation.

...yeah.  I was an idiot.  Particularly because the reason I broke up with her was that she was too into spending time together and I felt threatened by it.

Like I said.  Idiot.


Came to say my exbf broke up with me on Valentine's Day. He'd also been cheating on me for quite a while leading up to that though.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My Valentine is like a trampoline. I don't have a trampoline.
 
empres77 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

PreMortem: I dumped my live-in girlfriend on Valentine's day. Invited her to a nice dinner and everything. It went well I thought at the time.

I honestly had no idea it was Valentines day that day.


I dumped an ex on Valentine's Day. I hadn't planned on dumping him that day, it just worked out that way.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: Smelly Pirate Hooker: Nope, not a word.

"Valendumping" would have been better. Not great, but better.

[Fark user image 500x675]


Thank you for not including a pic of "Valendumping".
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Manic Depressive Mouse: Warthog: Right before?  Pftt.  Amateurs.  I dumped my first serious college girlfriend ON valentine's day.

Now granted, I didn't WANT to dump her that day.  So I tried avoiding her all day, which in my 18 year old male mind was the kinder thing to do -- figured I'd break up with her the day AFTER valentine's day. She finally cornered me in my dorm room sometime after dinner hour and asked me WTF was up. I told her I'd been hoping not to get into it that day, at which point she burst into tears and we had the conversation.

...yeah.  I was an idiot.  Particularly because the reason I broke up with her was that she was too into spending time together and I felt threatened by it.

Like I said.  Idiot.

Came to say my exbf broke up with me on Valentine's Day. He'd also been cheating on me for quite a while leading up to that though.


I promise I'm not your exbf -- I was faithful to the girl I broke up with on Valentine's Day (and, for that matter, to every other woman I've ever been in a committed relationship with).  Now, I've broken up with people because a new person came along and I wanted to get with them, but at least there's a certain honor in that order of steps.  Or so I keep telling myself.

/now married for almost 15 years, to a lovely woman I started dating almost 19 years ago.
//not so much as talked dirty to another woman during that period.
 
