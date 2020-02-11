 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   If you lost some of your load of nails and broken glass on I-405, just keep going, because there's about twenty angry drivers with flat tires behind you   (king5.com) divider line
Calypsocookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I lived in Kirkland about 13 years ago and worked at an asthma and allergy clinic in the University district. One of our clients was this woman...

https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-​n​ews/woman-hit-by-unsecured-load-awarde​d-15-million-1/

It literally looked like someone had taken an ice cream scooper to her face, she was missing most of her upper jaw and nose. I will never forget meeting her and hearing her story. All because of someone who didn't know how to secure their truck load. To this day I refuse to drive behind trucks hauling pretty much anything. Glad this story isn't as serious but it still reminds me to be aware and careful.

/fark Seattle traffic, dunno how you guys deal day in and day out
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm surprised people don't do this day in and day out.

I could easily mechanize a system...
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Dammit Irwin.
 
starlost
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i always secure my broken glass when transporting it.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

starlost: i always secure my broken glass when transporting it.


bags work

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'd nail Evanna Lynch on the freeway.
 
Report