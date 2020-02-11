 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Man arrested for drunk driving on lawnmower. See, that's why you just stick to grass   (newscentermaine.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Augusta Police, Automobile repair shop, AUGUSTA, Maine, United States, Orson Bean, Actor-comedian Orson Bean, The Road  
10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Another amusing article from the state of Maine, the easiest state to spell.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Driving a lawnmower in February in Maine is kind of a give away....
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
George Jones did it better
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen several of those videos before.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Another amusing article from the state of Maine, the easiest state to spell.


With a silent E?  Oh come on... I mean it's not even the easiest state to spell in New England.  Vermont.  New Hampshire has that tricky P, Rhode Island that H, and fark Coneticutt and Massechusetts but Vermont is easier than Maine.  And I have never seen someone misspell New York once in my life except maybe by typo.
 
mescalito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Steve's lawn mower DUI with 10 stolen shopping carts
Youtube vIyWt16e8oo
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stay on the median or the shoulders and you are Scot free! You may be rounded up by ICE, however.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheSteelCricket: Driving a lawnmower in February in Maine is kind of a give away....


The illegals are picking fruit in the South at that time of year. No potatoes until August or September.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scissor lifts still ok, right?
 
fredsnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lol :D
 
