 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   Only private tourist beaches allow bikinis. Maldivian law does not permit the swimwear on other beaches. (w/ strugglin' bikini arrestin' video)   (foxnews.com) divider line
81
    More: PSA, Maldives, Maldives Police Service, Cecilia Jastrzembska, video of the incident, press release, Arrest, Resisting arrest, local regulations  
•       •       •

2129 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Feb 2020 at 11:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



81 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are mankinis still OK?

/asking for a friend
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What could possibly lead to the MADNESS of banning bikinis!?!?!?
What disease of the mind could possibly be at work here?!??

I mean..... bikinis!
 
Thudfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do not wear the swimwear. That'll show em.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure this is going to be just great for their tourism.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: What could possibly lead to the MADNESS of banning bikinis!?!?!?
What disease of the mind could possibly be at work here?!??


Obesity
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: I'm sure this is going to be just great for their tourism.


Well, that should only matter for another few years anyway.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nude only, huh?

Tough, but fair.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh oh, attractive white woman being manhandled by the natives.

Fox News viewer triggered moment!
 
TappingTheVein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you visit a Muslim country it's wise to remember you're visiting a Muslim country.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Muslim country, so she was being "indecent" with her bikini, and they tried to cover her with a Sarong, and then arrested her.

PSA: Don't go to repressive, backwards countries and expect them to tolerate modern sensibilities.

/Probably got reported by an angry housewife who was pissed that her husband couldn't stop looking at a pretty woman.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C'mon people, a bikini is just a bra and panties you go swimming in.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, what a Wicked Weasel that is.
 
Kuta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
t2.genius.comView Full Size
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: [i.pinimg.com image 628x508]


Know how I know you don't know any women?
 
aungen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Muslim country, so she was being "indecent" with her bikini, and they tried to cover her with a Sarong, and then arrested her.

PSA: Don't go to repressive, backwards countries and expect them to tolerate modern sensibilities.

/Probably got reported by an angry housewife who was pissed that her husband couldn't stop looking at a pretty woman.


If they don't keep their beaches clear of blonde, white women in bikinis, there is a danger that this could end up as another pilgrimage site.  Nobody wants that.
 
docmattic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Muslim country, so she was being "indecent" with her bikini, and they tried to cover her with a Sarong, and then arrested her.

PSA: Don't go to repressive, backwards countries and expect them to tolerate modern sensibilities.

/Probably got reported by an angry housewife who was pissed that her husband couldn't stop looking at a pretty woman.


What's sarong about that?

/got nuthin'
 
aungen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kuta: [t2.genius.com image 822x824]


That's gonna end up being a pilgrimage site, for sure.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy crap, that was an assault.
 
whitefalcon79
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: What could possibly lead to the MADNESS of banning bikinis!?!?!?
What disease of the mind could possibly be at work here?!??


Religion.
 
Vkingbanna
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No sympathy.  I'm with the cops on this one.  An entitled, privileged, reality star wannabe, goes to a muslim country and won't abide by their rules deserves everything she gets.  
Either cover up, or stay on the private beaches. How hard is that to comprehend?
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Country that follows islamic law? - checks - yup. This sort of thing is why religious laws/rules should never be allowed to be come the law of the land.  They should always be an optional thing for those who follow the faith they are part of.

all major religions need a serious modernization as they by in large too beholden to old out of touch practices.
 
blondambition
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Muslim country, so she was being "indecent" with her bikini, and they tried to cover her with a Sarong, and then arrested her.

PSA: Don't go to repressive, backwards countries and expect them to tolerate modern sensibilities.

/Probably got reported by an angry housewife who was pissed that her husband couldn't stop looking at a pretty woman.


Was her hair in rollers and was she carrying a rolling pin? Dickwad.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't give your tourist dollars to countries that oppress women.
 
Mztlplx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Foreign countries have their own laws, and while you are in their country you should respect those laws, no matter how backwards and repressive and not-woke it may seem to you.

Oh, and they really don't give a shiat how you do it at home.

/Japanese and Korean jails are interesting, but I don't recommend them
 
fredsnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if only there was some fascist douchebag to intercede if only ..................
 
Vkingbanna
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: [i.pinimg.com image 628x508]


It's quite simple really.  One woman chooses to be seen dressed like that at a beach, the other chooses to NOT not to be seen dressed like that at other times.  
OMG!! A woman has a right to dress however she wants to?  What is the world coming to?!!
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: Don't give your tourist dollars to countries that oppress women.


British reality-dating-show "star?" Yeah, I'm going to go ahead and suspect that her knowledge of local culture in the rest of the world hovers around "It's like Europe, but the waiters are a different color."

And feels utterly blindsided that this incident could have happened.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't seen that many black guys going to town a woman since Kim Kardashians surprise birthday party.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighZoolander: [Fark user image 315x431]


Jesus, you ain't kidding...I should have expected nothing less from Fox News readers.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right here in the good 'ol USA. it was not that long ago that Florida had something similar. A ban on string/skimpy bikinis. The cloth had to be x inches wide. And they could stop you and measure. To keep the beaches family friendly.
This is for all the ones bashing another country as "backwards".
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingChas: Right here in the good 'ol USA. it was not that long ago that Florida had something similar. A ban on string/skimpy bikinis. The cloth had to be x inches wide. And they could stop you and measure. To keep the beaches family friendly.
This is for all the ones bashing another country as "backwards".


I was my first woman in a thong on Vilano Beach near St. Augustine when I was 6 or 7, so 1991-1993. I shall never forget it.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Maldives is an Islamic nation in the Indian Ocean. Though popular with tourists for its beaches, visitors are asked to dress modestly outside of resorts "as a sign of respect to the community."

.
That doesn't seem like too much to ask.
 
Cull501
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Comments section filled with right wing filth as usual. 

Also yeah don't go to countries that are backwards 

Also also countries need to stop being backwards.
 
aungen
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Mztlplx: Foreign countries have their own laws, and while you are in their country you should respect those laws, no matter how backwards and repressive and not-woke it may seem to you.

Oh, and they really don't give a shiat how you do it at home.


Invade, kill everyone, and encourage migration.
we knew it was over when Instagram AW's started showing up in downtown Detroit.

This was a warning shot for Maldives.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

TappingTheVein: When you visit a Muslim country it's wise to remember you're visiting a Muslim country.



That's why I behaved myself while getting a little drunk at Dubai's airport.

24x7 drink service in the Emirates lounges.

/No pork products at the breakfast buffet, though.
//I got over it.
 
Best Princess Celestia
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Mztlplx: /Japanese and Korean jails are interesting, but I don't recommend them



Have any good stories?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I got to side with the Maldives on this one.

The cops were a little bit heavy handed but the BF was right there so it wasn't going any further and we don't know how much of a fuss she put up initially.

Actually, I'd put money down she put a big temper tantrum before the cameras were rolling.  White, pretty, has money, and the topping on the cake - a Z-list celeb.

Foreign cops in tourist areas where the locals depend on tourist dollars are usually pretty accomodating when it comes to foreigners.  I believe they did request she put something on and the biatch threw a fit.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: FarkingChas: Right here in the good 'ol USA. it was not that long ago that Florida had something similar. A ban on string/skimpy bikinis. The cloth had to be x inches wide. And they could stop you and measure. To keep the beaches family friendly.
This is for all the ones bashing another country as "backwards".

I was my first woman in a thong on Vilano Beach near St. Augustine when I was 6 or 7, so 1991-1993. I shall never forget it.


I'm not sure if this means you were in the thong?
 
aungen
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
SirEattonHogg:

Foreign cops in tourist areas where the locals depend on tourist dollars are usually pretty accomodating when it comes to foreigners.  I believe they did request she put something on and the biatch threw a fit.

They really tried, it seems.  She probably saw this as her chance to bump that fame up a notch.  Seems like it might be working.
 
aungen
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Walker: Skeleton Man: FarkingChas: Right here in the good 'ol USA. it was not that long ago that Florida had something similar. A ban on string/skimpy bikinis. The cloth had to be x inches wide. And they could stop you and measure. To keep the beaches family friendly.
This is for all the ones bashing another country as "backwards".

I was my first woman in a thong on Vilano Beach near St. Augustine when I was 6 or 7, so 1991-1993. I shall never forget it.

I'm not sure if this means you were in the thong?


Any time you get a post from a skeleton bragging about wearing a thong on a beach, you know it's a special day.
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Cheron: SpectroBoy: What could possibly lead to the MADNESS of banning bikinis!?!?!?
What disease of the mind could possibly be at work here?!??

Obesity


Religion
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

whitefalcon79: SpectroBoy: What could possibly lead to the MADNESS of banning bikinis!?!?!?
What disease of the mind could possibly be at work here?!??

Religion.


capt.hollister: Cheron: SpectroBoy: What could possibly lead to the MADNESS of banning bikinis!?!?!?
What disease of the mind could possibly be at work here?!??

Obesity

Religion


Oops. Already read all the way through the thread before posting
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: I got to side with the Maldives on this one.

The cops were a little bit heavy handed but the BF was right there so it wasn't going any further and we don't know how much of a fuss she put up initially.

Actually, I'd put money down she put a big temper tantrum before the cameras were rolling.  White, pretty, has money, and the topping on the cake - a Z-list celeb.

Foreign cops in tourist areas where the locals depend on tourist dollars are usually pretty accomodating when it comes to foreigners.  I believe they did request she put something on and the biatch threw a fit.


I suspect she wasn't dating Rambo....

and, in general, if you think some sexual assault is ok because a woman's BF might be able to fight off the cops before it goes any further, then you're really not getting it.
 
BonoboJeezus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Muslims and fundie Christians. Both hate women.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wait, are we on the white woman's side?  And taking the side against a culture of light and love?  I thought we were woke here.  Shouldn't the laws of woke dictate that the side lower on the power stack be defended?  And aren't white women higher on the power stack?  Or does the power stack, in order of decreasing power go:  white men > muslim men > white women > Muslim women ?

We need concrete codified rules on the ordering of the power stack so woke people know who they should be backing.  Without too much thought.  I mean, I am fine backing a white woman, as long as it isn't against a person lower on the power stack.  I am woke, and whichever side I am supposed to be against should be exterminated.  If the white woman is higher on the stack, hopefully she gets the punishment infidels deserve.  If the Muslim men are higher on the stack, hopefully they get what patriarchy deserves, a nuclear weapon wiping out misogyny.

What we really need is some sort of virus or nano tech that makes all people into whatever form is lowest on the power stack.  Make everybody equal by turning everybody into a black african trans lesbian Muslim woman.  The equality will be glorious.  No more power differentials. I bet this might even reverse climate change.  And make FTL possible.  And solve the student loan crisis.  And fix orange man.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

fredsnake: if only there was some fascist douchebag to intercede if only ..................


Just give Bloomberg time.  Once he gets Stop-n-Frisk ironed out, he'll get on this.
 
Displayed 50 of 81 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report