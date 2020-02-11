 Skip to content
(NBC Chicago)   Worst. Beanie Baby collection. Evar   (nbcchicago.com) divider line
    More: Sick, Abortion, Cemetery, car of a late Indiana abortion doctor, Funeral, Pregnancy, sets of fetal remains, Indiana, South Bend, Indiana  
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
These people are God damned psychotic.
 
Bowen
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fetal Remains Tied to Will County Abortion Doctor to be Buried

Are they going to untie him first?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

puffy999: These people are God damned psychotic.


These people are God damned psychotic exercising their right to control their own bodies.

/NTTAWWT
 
nsstick
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
2,400 "sets" of remains? Collect them all! Trade with your friends!
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Bowen: Fetal Remains Tied to Will County Abortion Doctor to be Buried

Are they going to untie him first?


They might have to cut the cord first
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This case will be used to deny basic human rights to women.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What's next, memorializing removed appendages and organs?
 
atlantic_lotion
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
what's his fark handle?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

nsstick: 2,400 "sets" of remains? Collect them all! Trade with your friends!


C'mon, Mike, you're breaking my balls here.  Just like these fetuses, I wasn't born yesterday, either.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
As someone who majored in anthropology I always get a kick out of imagining what future archaeologists will make of the things we left behind some two or three thousand years in the future. Very little of our culture is actually preserved in any permanent fashion. We either put it down on wood pulp paper which barely lasts a century or it's stored digitally on media that itself has a finite lifespan. If our technological civilization were to collapse in a catastrophic way and knock us back to the stone age there will be less of our culture preserved than in the days when we used clay tablets to record everything.  It amuses me to imagine these far future generations finding this mass grave of fetuses with a weathered monument over them and concluding it was likely a mass religious sacrifice of unborn fetuses to appease some sort of god that demands fetus sacrifice. Maybe the monument will bear a cross and they'll conclude there was a fetus sacrificing sect of Christianity.
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm torn. Was this doctor a bad doctor for not properly dealing with the fetal remains? Unquestionably so. Holding a formal graveyard service as a pointed jab that abortion is murder? I have mixed feelings about that. The aborted fetal tissue isn't normally given a formal service. These fetuses didn't go through additional trauma from any other abortion.

I guess the one argument you could make is that this feels horrific and a service might help people deal with that horror by an act of reverence. Not my call to make and that's for the best as I am not unbiased.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Garbage Pail Kids, 35th anniversary series
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cew-smoke: I'm torn. Was this doctor a bad doctor for not properly dealing with the fetal remains? Unquestionably so. Holding a formal graveyard service as a pointed jab that abortion is murder? I have mixed feelings about that. The aborted fetal tissue isn't normally given a formal service. These fetuses didn't go through additional trauma from any other abortion.

I guess the one argument you could make is that this feels horrific and a service might help people deal with that horror by an act of reverence. Not my call to make and that's for the best as I am not unbiased.


Oh come on. It's medical waste end of story.
I saw a documentary on HBO or showtime it was combat medics they removed a soldier's arm and flung in the trash like it was trash. That horrified me. But I got over it. This needs to not be made into a thing.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ghastly: As someone who majored in anthropology I always get a kick out of imagining what future archaeologists will make of the things we left behind some two or three thousand years in the future. Very little of our culture is actually preserved in any permanent fashion. We either put it down on wood pulp paper which barely lasts a century or it's stored digitally on media that itself has a finite lifespan. If our technological civilization were to collapse in a catastrophic way and knock us back to the stone age there will be less of our culture preserved than in the days when we used clay tablets to record everything.  It amuses me to imagine these far future generations finding this mass grave of fetuses with a weathered monument over them and concluding it was likely a mass religious sacrifice of unborn fetuses to appease some sort of god that demands fetus sacrifice. Maybe the monument will bear a cross and they'll conclude there was a fetus sacrificing sect of Christianity.


How do we know the doc wasn't doing any of those?
 
Oak
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
There are certain professions where you just don't want to take the work issues home with you.
 
aperson
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: This case will be used to deny basic human rights to women.


Yes.  We need to protect our rights to life, liberty, and killing infants because they are an inconvenience to us.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

aperson: chuggernaught: This case will be used to deny basic human rights to women.

Yes.  We need to protect our rights to life, liberty, and killing infants because they are an inconvenience to us.


If you think medical waste are infants, you'd be horrified to find out what's inside the used tissues next to Farker's computers.
 
Mock26
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

puffy999: These people are God damned psychotic.


I know you are just being like the folks that bothered the goats crossing the bridge, but which people are being damned psychotic? And how exactly are they being that way?
 
tpmchris
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

puffy999: These people are God damned psychotic.


We call them Liberals.
 
