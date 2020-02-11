 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Courier Herald)   Kidnapper pleads guilty to 2018 crimes. Man, he must have had a huge basement   (courierherald.com) divider line
10
    More: Sick, Christopher Russell Fitzpatrick, Lily Christopherson, Fitzpatrick's victim, entire month, sexual exploitation of a Bonney Lake teen, counts of third-degree rape of a child, sexual abuse of a minor, final suspect  
•       •       •

490 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Feb 2020 at 8:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOTY!
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good one, subby.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inmates just love child molesters.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
He has some kind of stupid tattoo on his chest that his mugshot calls attention to, and yet isn't mentioned at all. I want to hear about the stupid tat!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Speef
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I hate to get all technical here, but the article says, "It was revealed later she traveled with a friend from Bonney Lake to Federal Way in what appeared to be a planned meet-up... After nearly an entire month of searching, police found and arrested Counts in Tumwater on May 24, 2018. Two days later, Fitzpatrick was arrested in Lakewood. Unfortunately, Christopherson [the victim] was not with either of them, and the search continued until a passerby in Puyallup recognized her and alerted police via Twitter on July 3. "

Now if she went somewhere voluntarily, and wasn't found until a passerby saw her on the street somewhere else and ratted her out.... isn't kidnapping where someone either takes you somewhere or holds you somewhere against your will?
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
There was a kidnapping at the high school today


Teacher woke him up
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Speef: I hate to get all technical here, but the article says, "It was revealed later she traveled with a friend from Bonney Lake to Federal Way in what appeared to be a planned meet-up... After nearly an entire month of searching, police found and arrested Counts in Tumwater on May 24, 2018. Two days later, Fitzpatrick was arrested in Lakewood. Unfortunately, Christopherson [the victim] was not with either of them, and the search continued until a passerby in Puyallup recognized her and alerted police via Twitter on July 3. "

Now if she went somewhere voluntarily, and wasn't found until a passerby saw her on the street somewhere else and ratted her out.... isn't kidnapping where someone either takes you somewhere or holds you somewhere against your will?


You're reading too much into the quality of the reporting and writing.

/We need another link
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
She was found and returned to her home on Sunday, June 3, 2018:

https://patch.com/washington/bonneyla​k​e-sumner/lileana-christopherson-found-​puyallup-police
 
zang
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: He has some kind of stupid tattoo on his chest that his mugshot calls attention to, and yet isn't mentioned at all. I want to hear about the stupid tat!
[Fark user image image 425x546]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
repeat..."customers"...?
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report