(AP News) China is closed. Moose outside should have told you (apnews.com)
    More: Strange, People's Republic of China, Mainland China, Mao Zedong, Hong Kong, China, new virus, Kuomintang, PROVINCIAL HEALTH OFFICIALS  
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shouldn't that be the Panda out front?
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was NOT expecting this today.

Next you'll be telling us the sun came up this morning.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akya [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:
PROVINCIAL HEALTH OFFICIALS SACKED

Those responsible for sacking the people who have just been sacked, have been sacked.


/Moose bites kan be pretti nasti
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: Shouldn't that be the Panda out front?


Not to worry, there's probably a Taco Bell next door that is still open.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this mean I WON'T be able to get an iPhone 12 this September?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
The person on the left seems a bit extreme

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: Does this mean I WON'T be able to get an iPhone 12 this September?


Naw, you're good. It's not like Apple is going to allow its child workers to take sick days.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Shouldn't that be the Panda out front?


The Moose is covering for the Panda, since the Panda caught the flu and di... I mean, since the Panda is visiting family to celebrate the new year! Yeah, that's the ticket!
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Smsh, for a country that has over a billion people wouldnt the plague only help clean out the dead wood?

/Gota think positive
//Silver lining
///Brush fire
 
dothemath
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Settle, people, terrifying pandemics are just something that's gonna pop up from time to time.
Well worth the price in human lives to make sure Chinese people can keep eating every other animal on the planet, except the ones God intended, just to keep their boners.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: The person on the left seems a bit extreme

[Fark user image image 800x533]


Because there's a hole in their suit that can only be filled by flu?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"In Hong Kong, authorities evacuated some residents of an apartment block after two cases among those living there raised suspicion that the virus may be spreading through the building's plumbing."

So, they have real estate speculators too.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I think they ate the moose - along with a bunch of other weird critters - hence the outbreak.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: I was NOT expecting this today.

Next you'll be telling us the sun came up this morning.


Bet your bottom dollar.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Wife's company's manufacturing was shut down for a week just reopened. Wonder if it will close again.
 
MBooda
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And I hear the U.S.S.R. will be open soon as vacation land for lawyers in love.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: Smsh, for a country that has over a billion people wouldnt the plague only help clean out the dead wood?

/Gota think positive
//Silver lining
///Brush fire


The concern is that some people they don't want to kill party members might also die.
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: The person on the left seems a bit extreme

[Fark user image image 800x533]


2019 NCoV hasn't been tested how long they can persist on a bunny suit (as far as I have seen)......

But a similar virus (SARS) can go without a host for up to 2 days on a hospital gown (which is similar enough material I think).

Of course, if that suit is plastic, then SARS (and similar coronaViruses) can last up to 9 days without a host.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Shouldn't that be the Panda out front?


Panda called in sick.
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Mao's out front...cmon subby.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Oh, yeah. These assholes are bound to have this nailed by April.

Pull the other one - it's got bells on.
 
oldfool
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
In Eurasia, they call "moose" "elk" because they don't know about cariboo or wapiti.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

oldfool: [Fark user image 714x1024]



Looming. Boris and Natasha learned it from Moose and Squirrel.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Oh, yeah. These assholes are bound to have this nailed by April.

Pull the other one - it's got bells on.


Is that a T-Boid joke? Is it at the expense of Biden or T-President?
 
khitsicker
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

tommyl66: TheSteelCricket: The person on the left seems a bit extreme

[Fark user image image 800x533]

Because there's a hole in their suit that can only be filled by flu?


in dont know if you meant to but I read your post to this tune.

Extreme - Hole Hearted
Youtube I-h4A7bF8wQ
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: [Fark user image image 425x196]


Lol at the easy mode victory.
 
GungFu
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This will sound awful but I think this coronavirus is a good thing. Hopefully, it changes eating habits for wild animals - not sure about 'medicines' made from them though, as it is apparent The East still has people who seems to be like The West in thinking stupid shiat like Apple Cider Vinegar Mixed with Bleach cures cancer type nonsense. Anyway, the virus should also be called Pangolin's Revenge Flu, and be left alone from now on. Also, as it is evident now, its own population are mistrusting their once feared leadership and openly criticising it. This is a good thing. As unfortunate as it is, in taking lives of its civilians, and its whistle-blowing doctor's to reach this point, the social media unrest is a good start. Keep it up - probably not the infections and deaths - but the questioning of Winnie The Pooh and his cronies. China commies being brought down by the pangolin would be awesome. I hope.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Hachitori: lindalouwho: Shouldn't that be the Panda out front?

Panda called in sick.


That doesn't make any sense. How would a panda even know what a phone is? Or to know that an area code may be needed for a call? It also wouldn't know how many sick days it has accrued. Also,

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: I think they ate the moose - along with a bunch of other weird critters - hence the outbreak.


Have you ever seen a Pangolin? Weird.

Fun fact: the scales of the shark are modified teeth. Or is it the teeth that are modified scales? In either case, the shark is covered in teeth like sandpaper in grit.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

McGrits: Mad_Radhu: [Fark user image image 425x196]

Lol at the easy mode victory.


I needed a quick screenshot.

Plus the CDC is getting budget cuts, so it's more realistic.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Moose is ex-KGB, just like Putin.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
34 households evacuated live vertically above or below the woman and share the same sewage system. A modified toilet drainage pipe in her unit may have helped spread the virus and officials are checking if any other units have made such alternations

.

Since we're left to guess as to the purpose and extent of the modifications, I'm going with - toilet was removed so the opening in the floor could be used (in addition to urination and defecation) as a blood drain for butchering animals that are typically not known for human consumption.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: Hachitori: lindalouwho: Shouldn't that be the Panda out front?

Panda called in sick.

That doesn't make any sense. How would a panda even know what a phone is? Or to know that an area code may be needed for a call? It also wouldn't know how many sick days it has accrued. Also,

[media.giphy.com image 480x360]


Okay then ... you want the Truth?

We ate him and then everybody got sick.

I tried to be nice about it for the children but nooooo you had to know
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: The person on the left seems a bit extreme

[Fark user image 800x533]


Chinese models show the latest in practical and comfortable travel wear.

That is one great photo. It is like one of those "10 things are hidden in this picture" games. Only everything is classically Chinese modern.

Adaptivity.

Better than Good Old American Know-Out, and cheaper, too!

Today's keyword: adaptive camouflage against drones
 
aungen
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We are stock-piling surgical masks and purell.  We are not going to bother with food or water.  We will just get that from the sick people as they barter for the masks and purell.

I'm sure nothing bad will happen, and my plan is totally going to keep us from getting sick.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Keyword: adaptive
Used in a stence fragment: adpative camouflage against drones
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

GungFu: Anyway, the virus should also be called Pangolin's Revenge Flu, and be left alone from now on.


Good point. Why AREN'T we simply leaving the virus alone? Vilify vigorous viruses to prevent their virility.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Anybody know how long N95 masks are good for? Does the latex start to degrade after a certain length of time? I will Google, of course, but I am asking to have something to say.
 
B0redd
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Any clever farkers know what 1000 is as a percentage of 1.5 billion?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
ooooo! This is interesting:

five years
A: The standard shelf life of N95 respirators is a maximum of five years from production date and if it has been stored in the original packaging. Storage conditions can also affect shelf life.Oct 29, 2019
Fark user imagewww.cdph.ca.gov › Programs › EPO › Pages › N95-Respirators-FAQs

N95 Respirator Masks FAQs - CDPH - CA.gov

Go ahead. Buy some ahead and pretend you are a prepper!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

B0redd: Any clever farkers know what 1000 is as a percentage of 1.5 billion?


One in a million chances happen 9 times out 10. -- Discworld Mavens
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
How we do now


aungen: We are stock-piling surgical masks and purell.  We are not going to bother with food or water.  We will just get that from the sick people as they barter for the masks and purell.

I'm sure nothing bad will happen, and my plan is totally going to keep us from getting sick.

/ Props to the Benton clan, whichever of them wrote that book.
 
nmiguy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Overdue for a worldwide pandemic to check population growth.  Not surprised it started in China which has a huge population.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
/ Props:  My mistake. I meant Bennett but didn't Google to confirm.

The Bennetts were the children of the Archbishop of Canterbury and a socialite. Literally.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

nmiguy: Overdue for a worldwide pandemic to check population growth.  Not surprised it started in China which has a huge population.


Oh, they've been trotting that out since the Spanish Flu.

And they've been hyping a Supêrvolcano eruption in Yellowstone Park for ages since they discovered they are about 700,000 years apart (the three of them). This is just another form the Giant Meteor takes in hard times.
 
GungFu
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

aungen: We are stock-piling surgical masks and purell.  We are not going to bother with food or water.  We will just get that from the sick people as they barter for the masks and purell.

I'm sure nothing bad will happen, and my plan is totally going to keep us from getting sick.



Or you can just drink the Purell and have a party when you find out everyone has already died.

Oh btw, sick people are likely not into bartering for things they don't actually need....because...they are already sick??
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If you are overdue by 700,000 years and math literate, you know you could be due in another 700,000 years, give or take. Copernican Principle or principle of mediocrity. Compare Occam's Razor or the Principle of parsimony. Same thing almost.
 
