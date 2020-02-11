 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 2012, Whitney Houston beat Bobby Brown to death   (history.com) divider line
phygz [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Subby-

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
One of the best Fark headlines of all time. I remember reading that and laughing my ass off in my cubicle. Made for an awkward moment.
 
Willis13
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well done subby, early HOTY candidate!

I tried to figure out headline before i clicked, but couldn't. Hats off to you!
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wasn't this an HOTY at the time? If not, it should have been.
 
hagopiar
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Willis13: Well done subby, early HOTY candidate!

I tried to figure out headline before i clicked, but couldn't. Hats off to you!


It is such a good headline it might make HOTY candidate twice (i.e., again)
 
