(ABC Action News)   Unless you're Danny Trejo, you shouldn't take a machete to McDonalds. (with mugshot goodness)   (abcactionnews.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ewscripps.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size


WARNING: NSFW language.

House 3 (1989) UNRATED Electric Chair Scene
Youtube wZZFP1dv1Aw
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hey man, no cutting in line.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You shouldn't do it if you are Danny Trejo either, because being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon is also a felony.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And even then...
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dittybopper: You shouldn't do it if you are Danny Trejo either, because being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon is also a felony.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

can you ...  "HIT" someone with a machete?

/I don't pretend to KNOW, just sounds odd...
//like HITTING someone with a knife???

*shrug
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
was think rob romanus  from fast times at ridgemont high...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gonad the Ballbarian: can you ...  "HIT" someone with a machete?


With the flat side, yes.
 
Report