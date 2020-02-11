 Skip to content
(LAD Bible)   Pampered pooch put on a diet after porking out on Doritos. Farkers commiserate & wheeze at the same time. Welcome to your Valentine's Day edition of Woofday Wetnose Wednesday
59
    Woofday, Nutrition, Obesity, Dieting, Eating, owner Mandy Hannigan, obese dog, doting owners, porky pooch  
•       •       •

59 Comments     (+0 »)
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

And his Fark login is?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 hours ago  

morning Bathia! You'll started early on the morning I slept in.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 hours ago  

Up earlier than usual because I've got a PT appointment followed by a followup visit with my primary provider to discuss my lab results. And ask her to call in a refill on my diuretic tablets too as I've only got 12 left. The doctor who took care of me when I was an in-patient didn't put any refills on them & I need to take them daily.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
The doggies on my wife. They are getting groomed tomorrow.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 hours ago  

good think you caught the oversight. Enjoy your day!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 hours ago  

BadReligion: [Fark user image 850x1133]The doggies on my wife. They are getting groomed tomorrow.


the wife to? Joking :-)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

good think you caught the oversight. Enjoy your day!


I don't think it was an oversight, but more that she expected my primary would take care of my prescriptions going forward.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

ah, that's good as you've gotten it taken care of.
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Cool Ranch Doritos. Always, over the nacho ones. Oh, by the way...

WOOF!
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Had/having an issue with BP. Had an app't with my PCP after our Florida trip and it was kinda high. She doubled my dosage but I had an incident a couple days later. Didn't take my BP at the time (felt like crap and it was 3am) but went back to the original dosage. Took a reading yesterday and it was very low (for me) so I'm cutting the original dosage in half for a few days. I feel better and have more energy when my BP is higher but I will monitor it and see what happens.
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

BadReligion: [Fark user image image 850x1133]The doggies on my wife. They are getting groomed tomorrow.


The dog in the middle? I like the way he thinks. No offense 😁
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

not really a cool ranch Doritos fan the dog will eat any flavor :-) so
BARK!
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

He has zero boundaries.
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Which is why I want to be reincarnated as a dog.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Just got home from PT and my primary provider appointment. BP is good, but potassium is still too low so she doubled the dose. She also started me on Lipitor because my cholesterol is slightly elevated and there's a history of heart disease on the paternal side of my family.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

just keep getting better!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Forgot to mention that I'm doing so well in PT that my therapist may discharge me a couple of weeks early.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Some of you don't post on Caturday, so I thought I'd get you caught up. This past Friday we picked up Buckwheat's remains. DIL bought kits on line and is going to make a couple of votive candles (one for her, one for me) with some of the ashes. One of the kits is for making dice, so she's going to make a D20 die for my son & incorporate some of the ashes into that for him. The rest of the ashes will be taken to the Oregon Coast where they will be scattered on Mr Buckwheat's favorite beach.

We then went to Greenhill Humane Society and my son ended up adopting a cat.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Meet Percy! He was dubbed Angus by the folks at Greenhill, but it really didn't suit him. He's wearing the Cone of Shame because he had surgery on his eyes for entropion, but he gets his stitches out later this week.
 
lajimi [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

I love cool ranch Doritos, I'd live on them if I could.

RUFF!
 
powerful katrinka [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
My first reaction when I picked up Beethoven from the groomer was "Why did she put a pink bow on him." Then I saw the hearts and realized it was valentines.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Courtesy of your friendly neighborhood Caturday thread...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Special shout out to the friendly Farker and beloved doggy.  May the recovery be fast and thorough!
 
lajimi [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Give it a shot!
 
lajimi [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
laulaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

OverAssumption there, reads like.
In Aid of coming observation:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yesterday fetch (2.10.20) of valnt9 to Caturday.  As That Day comes soon, this apropos.  Get canine valentines ASAP.
 
laulaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
furrgot.
YIP!!!
 
laulaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
furrgot also
https://imgur.com/gallery/PeoteZ2
imgur Cute Animals 102, Dogs
Apology Crumblies if this not function as hoped --
 
laulaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
FangQ furr all preceding.
Owe Apology Kibbles as gallery fetched was cats.   Tested one below, came out/up Dogs
https://imgur.com/gallery/w4hi7h8
 
laulaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Kibbles, Crumblies, whatever.  All Crunch & Nom Tastily.


Fark user imageView Full Size

cwheelie own photo 6.11.19       Wiley ail a bit then, could use nap
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

OverAssumption there, reads like.
In Aid of coming observation:
She was right, though. The doctor (one of two) who cared for me when I was an in-patient knew that my primary provider would be taking care of me after being discharged.

Primary provider called in a prescription for the diuretic, with refills and a 90 day supply each time so I don't have to go to the pharmacy so often. Same with the Lipitor & potassium.

Also got the pneumococcal vaccine while I was there and her office contacted imaging who in turn contacted me to set up an appointment for an echocardiogram (ultrasound of the heart) in March. I have a functional systolic heart murmur and she wants a record of how it looks now in case I develop more severe heart problems in the future.
 
tkil [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

♥ ♥ ♥  Thank you!

Kona is doing well -- she came home today! Amazing, considering how bad she was last week. Hooray for awesome veterinarians!

It'll be a long recovery, but it's more than we hoped for a few days ago.

Getting sprung from doggo jail hospital:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Home:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

♥ ♥ ♥  Thank you!

Kona is doing well -- she came home today! Amazing, considering how bad she was last week. Hooray for awesome veterinarians!

It'll be a long recovery, but it's more than we hoped for a few days ago.

Getting sprung from doggo jail hospital:
Home:
so much joy in my heart for you and Kona!!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

♥ ♥ ♥  Thank you!

Kona is doing well -- she came home today! Amazing, considering how bad she was last week. Hooray for awesome veterinarians!

It'll be a long recovery, but it's more than we hoped for a few days ago.

Getting sprung from doggo jail hospital:
Home:
♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Good Lord, there's no Larry here. We'll have to fix that.

Oh, Larry...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Larry! :)
 
tkil [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Randomly, I'd like to recommend these beds:
https://hugglehounds.com/collections/​h​ugglefleece-mats/products/hugglefleece​%C2%AE-mats-2

They're single layer, wash-and-wear, and still provide a lot of cushion for the doggo. Kona is on a size L mat (26" x 42", fits nicely into our crate) in the "Home" pic in the earlier post:
https://www.fark.com/comments/1070801​6​/125568628#c125568628

And on our road trip from California to New Mexico over last Thanksgiving:
https://www.fark.com/comments/1063317​9​/124432132#c124432132

Kitty likes it, too:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Not even a speck of orange dust on his lips.
Viral marketing campaign detected.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Jesus Christ lady
 
Post-Pre-Boozehound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Boobies to a Woofday thread! Hi everyone!

For 20 years I've been more likely to cruise the Caturday thread but I now have a 1 year old rescue named Crispin! We have some moderate issues to work through but it's been 2 days.

He has the potential to be an awesome little dog. High energy, very happy, everything (including me) is a toy. We have a long way to go but with patience and persistence we're gonna make it happen.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AtKing [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Working from home today and was hoping to get a good action picture of Drama.  But, it's best to let sleeping dogs lie.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LucklessWonder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is Dice. We've been fostering her for the last three weeks. She went to her furever home this past Sunday, so we're once more a doggo-free household.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Post-Pre-Boozehound
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I have no idea how the phrase "My Boobies" turned into "My Boobies"....but hey, it's Fark. There are obviously forces at work that we, or at least I, can't fathom.
 
LucklessWonder
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Ah, standard fark filter to avoid people starting threads by stating that they had the post that comes before the post that would be second. Been a thing for a long time.
 
Post-Pre-Boozehound
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Ok, that's kind of hilarious.
 
