(Daily Star)   Proving that even a global pandemic that threatens to exterminate humanity has a funny side, here's a cat in a mask (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That cat is safe now.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He ate the mouse's liver with some fava beans and a bottle of cat nip.
 
GreatLakePirate
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I dare anyone to try that with my cat. I'llget the med kit now for your safty
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Do coronavirii effect animals?
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This one is better. Don't know why TFA didn't lead with it...:


Ecobuckeye
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What am I supposed to be looking at here, a cat walking safely across the street? If only there was some way to draw my attention to the important part...
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Matthew Inman has it right...
 
tpmchris
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Um ... a mask with eyeholes cut into it is no longer effective at keeping out germs, if it was ever effective.
 
bughunter
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

GreatLakePirate: I dare anyone to try that with my cat. I'llget the med kit now for your safty


Agreed.  I have never, ever, been owned by a cat that would tolerate that.

And my last kitty would have taken a few fingers off if you tried it.  He wasn't named Boojum for nothing.

/was gonna name him Snark
//had to change it
///some snarks are boojums
 
GreatLakePirate
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I put a collar on the cat. After the cat literally climbed the wall. I attempted to rescue the cat from the evil collar. I don't know who was bleeding more me or the cat.
 
Cheops
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Do coronavirii effect animals?


uhhhhh
 
Report