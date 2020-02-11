 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Bad News: Coronavirus evacuee was mistakenly released from hospital. Good News: It happened in San Diego where it is warm   (cnn.com) divider line
4
    More: Scary, San Diego, Hospital, Patient, San Diego Health, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Health care provider, California, Illness  
•       •       •

105 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Feb 2020 at 9:56 AM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I hope Trump holds a huge rally in the area since he said it should be safe.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

RedZoneTuba: I hope Trump holds a huge rally in the area since he said it should be safe.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

RedZoneTuba: I hope Trump holds a huge rally in the area since he said it should be safe.


DRINK!
 
saywhonow
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Its like we're too stupid to stop it, sometimes.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report