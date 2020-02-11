 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   3 2 1 The psychology of a threesome, it's time to get your mind right   (theguardian.com) divider line
34
    More: Giggity, Human sexuality, Sexual intercourse, Monogamy, Marriage, Human sexual behavior, US study, Last year Dr Ryan Scoats, much attention  
•       •       •

1104 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Feb 2020 at 9:20 AM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
TFA is reading way too much into this. I just wanted to see my GF get it on with another girl. Now the other kind of threesome probably requires some psychological examination *shudder*.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
MFF. for when you want to disappoint two women at once.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: MFF. for when you want to disappoint two women at once.


Relax Buddy, they called and asked me to come over as soon as you fell asleep, they're good to go now
 
machoprogrammer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They're a great way to ruin a relationship
 
guestguy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
For me it's a nuanced and complex psychological calculation...

2 x 2 boobies = YAYYYY!
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

machoprogrammer: They're a great way to ruin a relationship


This. Never do a threesome in a relationship that you want to keep.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

guestguy: For me it's a nuanced and complex psychological calculation...

2 x 2 boobies = YAYYYY!


And baseball rules, four balls and I walk.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

40 degree day: machoprogrammer: They're a great way to ruin a relationship

This. Never do a threesome in a relationship that you want to keep.


Have to disagree but it depends on the people like anything else.
 
guestguy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mugato: guestguy: For me it's a nuanced and complex psychological calculation...

2 x 2 boobies = YAYYYY!

And baseball rules, four balls and I walk.


Ha!
 
apathy2673
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

decent
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
>The psychology of a threesome

The reality I've found: "Couple wants bang maid to deflect problems on and dump when one of them gets jealous"

That said, I've had some fun group sex encounters since coming out and transitioning. Mostly ending in a shiat ton of people cuddling and talking about the shiat they deal with in life.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

guestguy: For me it's a nuanced and complex psychological calculation...

2 x 2 boobies = YAYYYY!


XXXYXX
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I don't have time for that.
 
Siberian Khatru [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mugato: guestguy: For me it's a nuanced and complex psychological calculation...

2 x 2 boobies = YAYYYY!

And baseball rules, four balls and I walk.


So you'd be OK with a woman and Lance Armstrong?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark, I am disappoint...

3-Way (The Golden Rule) (feat. Justin Timberlake & Lady Gaga)
Youtube Pi7gwX7rjOw
 
orbister
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Somebody once said that orgies are much like barbecues - lots of rather forced small talk and a feeling that everybody else has been given a nicer piece of meat.
 
basicstock
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Too many arms and legs.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: >The psychology of a threesome

The reality I've found: "Couple wants bang maid to deflect problems on and dump when one of them gets jealous"

That said, I've had some fun group sex encounters since coming out and transitioning. Mostly ending in a shiat ton of people cuddling and talking about the shiat they deal with in life.


The latter sounds fun.  The former...*shudder*...I've had a couple of close friends who've brought in a third partner to things. Unfortunately, it never ends well. I lost a friend who was pretty much a brother to me because the person he chose to involve was a royal biatch, seriously disrespectful of him, and acted offensively towards me and his other friends.  I told him she was offensive and her behavior was rude and offended me. Oh well, guess having that going for him was more important.

/still painful tho.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I was screwing a girl once and her dog got into the room and licked my foot.

Does that count as a threesome?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
There's always the Fark Threesome... less risk

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: hardinparamedic: >The psychology of a threesome

The reality I've found: "Couple wants bang maid to deflect problems on and dump when one of them gets jealous"

That said, I've had some fun group sex encounters since coming out and transitioning. Mostly ending in a shiat ton of people cuddling and talking about the shiat they deal with in life.

The latter sounds fun.  The former...*shudder*...I've had a couple of close friends who've brought in a third partner to things. Unfortunately, it never ends well. I lost a friend who was pretty much a brother to me because the person he chose to involve was a royal biatch, seriously disrespectful of him, and acted offensively towards me and his other friends.  I told him she was offensive and her behavior was rude and offended me. Oh well, guess having that going for him was more important.

/still painful tho.


The former is unfortunately what you find the most of. Especially being a trans woman, there are plenty of "straight" couples that want to "experiment" with you as a piece of meat, and after a while you really pick up on when they want to do it. You get dragged into a lot of drama, and deflected a lot of relationship problems on, and eventually get left high and dry when it reaches a point.

I've gotten to where I won't even get involved with people outside of the queer or queer bdsm community because of it. Vanilla threesomes have a TON of extra baggage.
 
fernt [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

GRCooper: I was screwing a girl once and her dog got into the room and licked my foot.

Does that count as a threesome?


Going at it doggy style perhaps? That always fascinates them.
 
Coelacanth
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
When I was in high school, I experimented with threesomes with a couple of girlfriends. Long story short: we were three messed up people trying to find comfort with each other.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
About 20% -- as common as owning a cat.   So probably your spouse or SO has already done it, if you haven't.

"Who owns just one cat?" I ask myself, wondering about what my wife hasn't revealed about her past.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: The former is unfortunately what you find the most of. Especially being a trans woman, there are plenty of "straight" couples that want to "experiment" with you as a piece of meat, and after a while you really pick up on when they want to do it.


Threesomes are kind of like poker. There's a sucker at every table, and if after five hands you haven't found them, it's you.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I was almost in a threesome (well, foursome) but where I had been carrying on with the wife and she had been carrying on with the husband, we weren't terribly enthusiastic about doing anything with each other, so I clocked out. In retrospect I should have dragged my arse out of bed and hailed a cab.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: There's a sucker at every table, and if after five hands you haven't found them, it's you.


I mean, I can usually look down and find the sucker.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Going out on a couples date with a thruple was one of the more interesting experiences in my life. Fun group, but the dynamic was just weird.

However, the one thing I realized was, given how expensive and difficult it is to raise children, there's a solid argument to be made for polygamy, particularly with multiple husbands.
 
cfreak [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm here for your fake threesome stories, Fark. Don't disappointment me.
 
Insain2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm into onesums........I get very few complaints and always leave 5 stars too!!!!
 
sleze
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Coelacanth: When I was in high school, I experimented with threesomes with a couple of girlfriends. Long story short: we were three messed up people trying to find comfort with each other.


Go on...
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Just hire 2 hookers for an afternoon
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Throughout my life I have been a serial monogamist. Never entertained thoughts of a threesome, nor had any fantasies about a threesome. Guess I am boring.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report