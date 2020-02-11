 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Reuters)   The coronavirus outbreak may now be over in China by April, says the government who first denied its existence and virulence   (reuters.com) divider line
40
    More: Unlikely, Severe acute respiratory syndrome, People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Coronavirus, SARS coronavirus, Zhong Nanshan, Republic of China, Singapore  
•       •       •

367 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Feb 2020 at 8:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



40 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And monkeys may fly out of my butt today.  The flu season winds down in the Northern Hemisphere, while it is just kicking off in the South.  But a few unlucky souls still die of flu complications months later.  This is all wishful thinking and CYA syndrome from Beijing, especially since the finger pointing is all starting to blame the local yokels, who have no real say and have to make do after the big boys elsewhere have skimmed off the power, assets, and fame.  Just like around here, the Feds make laws that the local politicians catch hell trying to implement and enforce.  Difference is around here, our local yokels are still allowed to blame Washington.  How long that lasts is anyone's guess.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some projections have it peaking in April there - not quite the same as "over"
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they can contain this it'll be an absolute miracle. I'm not betting on it.

Judging by this map, the genie is already out of the bottle: https://www.google.com/maps/d​/u/0/view​er?mid=1a04iBi41DznkMaQRnICO40ktROfnMf​Mx&ll=35.80112430751692%2C114.29382509​064885&z=6

Rates of infection are speeding up outside of their quarantine zones.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, Beijing Bob.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta love those street spittin/nose gobblin flingin folks!!!!!
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fortunately I have magic pearls that you can put in your vagina that will prevent the corona virus....

Now if I only had a vagina I'd be all set...
 
Harlee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cherryl taggart: And monkeys may fly out of my butt today.  The flu season winds down in the Northern Hemisphere, while it is just kicking off in the South.  But a few unlucky souls still die of flu complications months later.  This is all wishful thinking and CYA syndrome from Beijing, especially since the finger pointing is all starting to blame the local yokels, who have no real say and have to make do after the big boys elsewhere have skimmed off the power, assets, and fame.  Just like around here, the Feds make laws that the local politicians catch hell trying to implement and enforce.  Difference is around here, our local yokels are still allowed to blame Washington.  How long that lasts is anyone's guess.


Why do you hate our Lord and Savior Donald Trump?
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: cherryl taggart: And monkeys may fly out of my butt today.  The flu season winds down in the Northern Hemisphere, while it is just kicking off in the South.  But a few unlucky souls still die of flu complications months later.  This is all wishful thinking and CYA syndrome from Beijing, especially since the finger pointing is all starting to blame the local yokels, who have no real say and have to make do after the big boys elsewhere have skimmed off the power, assets, and fame.  Just like around here, the Feds make laws that the local politicians catch hell trying to implement and enforce.  Difference is around here, our local yokels are still allowed to blame Washington.  How long that lasts is anyone's guess.

Why do you hate our Lord and Savior Donald Trump?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inb4 "This is all panic tactics and you all need to shut up about this virus, it's actually nothing serious, also stop being racist to chinese people by saying the Chinese government doesn't tell the absolute truth at all times under all circumstances!"

It's a long B4, to be honest.
 
Harlee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: If they can contain this it'll be an absolute miracle. I'm not betting on it.

Judging by this map, the genie is already out of the bottle: https://www.google.com/maps/d/​u/0/viewer?mid=1a04iBi41DznkMaQRnICO40​ktROfnMfMx&ll=35.80112430751692%2C114.​29382509064885&z=6

Rates of infection are speeding up outside of their quarantine zones.


Meh. it's just a bad cold. Nut up, son. It must be terrible to live in constant fear. And stop being so racist about the Chinese! And wash your hands and don't touch your face and you will be fine.

(I'm practicing to join the Fark ITG (epidemic version) club.)
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's going to be the greatest April Fool's joke ever...
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Technically ir doesn't say April.  It says 'something like April'.

/technically correct
//best kind of correct
///by April it'll just be getting going in Europe :I
 
Harlee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: Inb4 "This is all panic tactics and you all need to shut up about this virus, it's actually nothing serious, also stop being racist to chinese people by saying the Chinese government doesn't tell the absolute truth at all times under all circumstances!"

It's a long B4, to be honest.


Harlee: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: If they can contain this it'll be an absolute miracle. I'm not betting on it.

Judging by this map, the genie is already out of the bottle: https://www.google.com/maps/d/​u/0/viewer?mid=1a04iBi41DznkMaQRnICO40​ktROfnMfMx&ll=35.80112430751692%2C114.​29382509064885&z=6

Rates of infection are speeding up outside of their quarantine zones.

Meh. it's just a bad cold. Nut up, son. It must be terrible to live in constant fear. And stop being so racist about the Chinese! And wash your hands and don't touch your face and you will be fine.

(I'm practicing to join the Fark ITG (epidemic version) club.)



goddamitsomuch.
 
morg
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
"I hope this outbreak or this event may be over in something like April," he said

There you have it, his scientific opinion that it might be over by April.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Harlee: Smoking GNU: Inb4 "This is all panic tactics and you all need to shut up about this virus, it's actually nothing serious, also stop being racist to chinese people by saying the Chinese government doesn't tell the absolute truth at all times under all circumstances!"

It's a long B4, to be honest.

Harlee: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: If they can contain this it'll be an absolute miracle. I'm not betting on it.

Judging by this map, the genie is already out of the bottle: https://www.google.com/maps/d/​u/0/viewer?mid=1a04iBi41DznkMaQRnICO40​ktROfnMfMx&ll=35.80112430751692%2C114.​29382509064885&z=6

Rates of infection are speeding up outside of their quarantine zones.

Meh. it's just a bad cold. Nut up, son. It must be terrible to live in constant fear. And stop being so racist about the Chinese! And wash your hands and don't touch your face and you will be fine.

(I'm practicing to join the Fark ITG (epidemic version) club.)


goddamitsomuch.


Hehehe.

Mussed it by that much.
 
Oreminer [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: [Fark user image 850x595]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

morg: "I hope this outbreak or this event may be over in something like April," he said

There you have it, his scientific opinion that it might be over by April.


I thought the Chinese Communist Party is anti-hope.
 
Oreminer [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Harlee: Smoking GNU: Inb4 "This is all panic tactics and you all need to shut up about this virus, it's actually nothing serious, also stop being racist to chinese people by saying the Chinese government doesn't tell the absolute truth at all times under all circumstances!"

It's a long B4, to be honest.

Harlee: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: If they can contain this it'll be an absolute miracle. I'm not betting on it.

Judging by this map, the genie is already out of the bottle: https://www.google.com/maps/d/​u/0/viewer?mid=1a04iBi41DznkMaQRnICO40​ktROfnMfMx&ll=35.80112430751692%2C114.​29382509064885&z=6

Rates of infection are speeding up outside of their quarantine zones.

Meh. it's just a bad cold. Nut up, son. It must be terrible to live in constant fear. And stop being so racist about the Chinese! And wash your hands and don't touch your face and you will be fine.

(I'm practicing to join the Fark ITG (epidemic version) club.)


goddamitsomuch.

Hehehe.

Mussed it by that much.


Wow, eight seconds from a fantastic simulpost.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Hachitori: Fortunately I have magic pearls that you can put in your vagina that will prevent the corona virus....

Now if I only had a vagina I'd be all set...


I'm sure Gwenyth Paltrow can sell you a candle for that.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: morg: "I hope this outbreak or this event may be over in something like April," he said

There you have it, his scientific opinion that it might be over by April.

I thought the Chinese Communist Party is anti-hope.


It's kind of like Stalin throwing open the doors of the churches as the Nazis advanced.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: If they can contain this it'll be an absolute miracle. I'm not betting on it.

Judging by this map, the genie is already out of the bottle: https://www.google.com/maps/d/​u/0/viewer?mid=1a04iBi41DznkMaQRnICO40​ktROfnMfMx&ll=35.80112430751692%2C114.​29382509064885&z=6

Rates of infection are speeding up outside of their quarantine zones.


If looking for a government that might have a chance to contain it, I'd put my money on the technologically-advanced, regimented, surveillance- and police-state type like China's.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I doubt they'll get away with less than several hundred thousand cases in mainland China. They lost their chance to contain it into something more manageable once they botched the early stages.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

morg: "I hope this outbreak or this event may be over in something like April," he said

There you have it, his scientific opinion that it might be over by April.


But, which year?
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So... everyone will be dead by April. Good to know.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: And monkeys may fly out of my butt today.  The flu season winds down in the Northern Hemisphere, while it is just kicking off in the South.  But a few unlucky souls still die of flu complications months later.  This is all wishful thinking and CYA syndrome from Beijing, especially since the finger pointing is all starting to blame the local yokels, who have no real say and have to make do after the big boys elsewhere have skimmed off the power, assets, and fame.  Just like around here, the Feds make laws that the local politicians catch hell trying to implement and enforce.  Difference is around here, our local yokels are still allowed to blame Washington.  How long that lasts is anyone's guess.


They may be banking on Winnie the Flu being susceptible to heat like SARS was. SARS on exposed surfaces didn't care for heat and humidity. This may account for why it has broken out in winter regions and not summer or tropical ones. In that case, summer weather arriving may be enough to stop the outbreak.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Heraclitus: So... everyone will be dead by April. Good to know.


Not everyone will be dead.
No need to exaggerate.

Just everyone you ever cared about will be dead.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Hachitori: Heraclitus: So... everyone will be dead by April. Good to know.

Not everyone will be dead.
No need to exaggerate.

Just everyone you ever cared about will be dead.


They are going to kill my dog?
 
dildo tontine
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MaelstromFL: Hachitori: Heraclitus: So... everyone will be dead by April. Good to know.

Not everyone will be dead.
No need to exaggerate.

Just everyone you ever cared about will be dead.

They are going to kill my dog?


No, it is only going to kill everyone that Heratlicus cares about. I think most of us are in pretty good shape.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: MaelstromFL: Hachitori: Heraclitus: So... everyone will be dead by April. Good to know.

Not everyone will be dead.
No need to exaggerate.

Just everyone you ever cared about will be dead.

They are going to kill my dog?

No, it is only going to kill everyone that Heratlicus cares about. I think most of us are in pretty good shape.


God damn, Heratlicus cares about over 43000 people.

That's...amazing. I'm so sorry it's gone so wrong for them.
 
FarkQued
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

morg: "I hope this outbreak or this event may be over in something like April," he said

There you have it, his scientific opinion that it might be over by April.


April 2021, makes sense, thanks comrade doc!
 
dkulprit
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: If they can contain this it'll be an absolute miracle. I'm not betting on it.

Judging by this map, the genie is already out of the bottle: https://www.google.com/maps/d/​u/0/viewer?mid=1a04iBi41DznkMaQRnICO40​ktROfnMfMx&ll=35.80112430751692%2C114.​29382509064885&z=6

Rates of infection are speeding up outside of their quarantine zones.

If looking for a government that might have a chance to contain it, I'd put my money on the technologically-advanced, regimented, surveillance- and police-state type like China's.


Eh.  They have the police state for it, but they don't have the infrastructure.

They've spent so long with their fingers in their ears going "LALALALA we don't have marginalized outcasts, everything is perfect." That while they have ability spy and watch people but they don't have the infrastructure to actually manage them.  They have almost a billion people that don't exist according to the government, so planning the infrastructure, medical, and enforcement is based on a billion less people.  So now they have to somehow find and quarantine a billion extra people they have no official records for.
 
Harlee
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Harlee: Smoking GNU: Inb4 "This is all panic tactics and you all need to shut up about this virus, it's actually nothing serious, also stop being racist to chinese people by saying the Chinese government doesn't tell the absolute truth at all times under all circumstances!"

It's a long B4, to be honest.

Harlee: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: If they can contain this it'll be an absolute miracle. I'm not betting on it.

Judging by this map, the genie is already out of the bottle: https://www.google.com/maps/d/​u/0/viewer?mid=1a04iBi41DznkMaQRnICO40​ktROfnMfMx&ll=35.80112430751692%2C114.​29382509064885&z=6

Rates of infection are speeding up outside of their quarantine zones.

Meh. it's just a bad cold. Nut up, son. It must be terrible to live in constant fear. And stop being so racist about the Chinese! And wash your hands and don't touch your face and you will be fine.

(I'm practicing to join the Fark ITG (epidemic version) club.)


goddamitsomuch.

Hehehe.

Mussed it by that much.


LOL, it was probably the time it took to write that last paragraph (in parentheses).

{narrows eyes} next time, grasshopper, next time....
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Hachitori: Fortunately I have magic pearls that you can put in your vagina that will prevent the corona virus....

Now if I only had a vagina I'd be all set...


If you're lucky and polite, you may be able to borrow one.
 
Harlee
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Oreminer: NewportBarGuy: [Fark user image 850x595]

[Fark user image 480x360]


Google image search is useless (it comes up "tunisiana wtf?). What is that from? Thanks.
 
p51d007
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Funny...how this popped up about the same time China was starting to lose the "freedom" battle with
the HK protesters.

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So they've just started shooting people that are symptomatic?  Or asymptomatic?

They don't really need criteria.  As long as they keep making our crap.
 
Muzzleloader
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MaelstromFL: Hachitori: Heraclitus: So... everyone will be dead by April. Good to know.

Not everyone will be dead.
No need to exaggerate.

Just everyone you ever cared about will be dead.

They are going to kill my dog?


Nothin personal, but folks gotta eat.
 
Oreminer [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Harlee: Oreminer: NewportBarGuy: [Fark user image 850x595]

[Fark user image 480x360]

Google image search is useless (it comes up "tunisiana wtf?). What is that from? Thanks.


Tropic Thunder

Tropic Thunder (3/10) Movie CLIP - Epic Explosion (2008) HD
Youtube Mhu2Ij0rWCQ
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

p51d007: Funny...how this popped up about the same time China was starting to lose the "freedom" battle with
the HK protesters.

[i.imgflip.com image 612x300]


That said, HK protesters have leveraged this to get the border closure they wanted.
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report