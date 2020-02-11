 Skip to content
(Metro)   Plane makes emergency landing as drunk passenger started threatening to kill people's families and eating his cell phone, among other things   (metro.co.uk) divider line
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
James Bond on the hunt for Jaws.
https://en..wikipedia.org/wiki/Jaws_(​J​ames_Bond)

/ it was either that or daddy shark do do do....
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I guess they don't have air marshals in England. That sounds like he was on something a lot stronger than just booze.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Was it a Nokia? Because it probably would still work once it came out the other side
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Look, you can't do #1, but if you want to eat your cell phone? *SHRUG* Go ahead I guess....
 
MBooda
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Was it a Nokia? Because it probably would still work once it came out the other side


FTA: The phone's battery fell onto a seat and began to smoke

Yeah, definitely Nokia.

/dumbphone, this is a nonsmoking flight
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Airlines really need to stock chloroform spray kits for assholes like that.

Knock his ass out, restrain him, and let the authorities at the destination deal with it.

Also, fine the guy for every expense incurred by all the diverted passengers.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Had a loud drunk guy a few rows up from me on an international flight years ago. Kept asking for more white wine. Finally grabbed the flight attendant's arm when she said no. That earned him a visit from one of the co-pilots, who leaned threateningly over him and told him to keep his hands to himself and shut up for the rest of the trip or he'd be restrained. Not a peep from him again.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Airlines really need to stock chloroform spray kits for assholes like that.

Knock his ass out, restrain him, and let the authorities at the destination deal with it.

Also, fine the guy for every expense incurred by all the diverted passengers.


Ah, if only using chloroform was so simple.

Wait, why are you looking at me like that?

/and the word you are looking for, Subby, is "because".
 
Crocoduck
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sounds like somebody's gunning for a Cabinet position....
 
indy_kid
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Airlines really need to stock chloroform spray kits for assholes like that.

Knock his ass out, restrain him, and let the authorities at the destination deal with it.


How about a Taser and one of these?  The passengers get a free kick on their way off the plane.
 
p51d007
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
mutantreviewers.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
kkinnison
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You are what you eat?
 
Godscrack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What a looser
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: markie_farkie: Airlines really need to stock chloroform spray kits for assholes like that.

Knock his ass out, restrain him, and let the authorities at the destination deal with it.

Also, fine the guy for every expense incurred by all the diverted passengers.

Ah, if only using chloroform was so simple.

Wait, why are you looking at me like that?

/and the word you are looking for, Subby, is "because".


Or horse tranquilizer darts or something similar that's fast acting and easy to administer.  Hell, if the Vulcan neck pinch thing was a thing, that'd be ideal.

I just picked chloroform because it always works instantly in movies so of course that means it's safe and effective IRL.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Meh - could be worse...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
