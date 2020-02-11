 Skip to content
(NPR)   I just have a Doctorate in Wildlife Management, what do I know? Just stick your wolf reintroduction ballot initiative below the one about legalizing recreational mushrooms   (npr.org) divider line
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop shooting them and they'll reintroduce themselves .
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Yesterday, south central Kansas.
Fark user image


/ that's a REALLY REALLY big dog or......well....
 
adj_m
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
taking shrooms with a pack of wolves has its pros and cons.
 
dothemath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The extermination of the bison (along with the native American and the grey wolf) and the introduction of the Texas longhorn steer was a disaster for the American west. It was also the first boom/bust cycle for the American economy.
 
awruk!
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

There wolf?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

A gigantic coyote?
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

That's why I support the American Prairie Reserve, a non-profit effort to patch together various federal lands to create a vast shortgrass prairie reserve that will hold 10,000 wild bison.
 
VanillaEnvelope
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Who the fark has ever thought "You know what we need? More wolves!"
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Well I can see both side of this one:

While I don't think we should be letting the Trump* administration decide what to do about endangered species, the anti-intellectualism of "let the voters decide" scientific issues is equally troubling.

What we need are intelligent voters to elect intelligent government who would then in turn take advice from real scientists.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
FTFA: "That definitely should be decided by the people and not by the scientists," he said in his home in Denver. "Then we take it to the scientists to implement what the people feel about this major division of opinions."

That sounds like a good approach to ethical quandaries and a terrible approach for scientific issues.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

A huge HOUND
pmcdeadline2.files.wordpress.com
 
ODDO
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Wolves control populations of destructive rodents and deer.  Populations that can blow up beyond our ( human) ability to control.  See elk population  and erosion in Yellowstone.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Fark user image
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Uh, you are aware that the current President of the United States was the subject of a Comedy Central Roast, right?
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Deer are actually quite destructive if overpopulated. They eat tree saplings preventing forest growth, and most other plants down to stubble. When wolves were reintroduced to Yellowstone Nat'l. Park and kept the deer population in check, formerly barren areas became lush with greenery and trees, animals such as beavers and birds returned, etc.

The old native wisdom is correct: all of nature's web is interconnected, and pulling on one part pulls all the others.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 minute ago  

If you asked the state wildlife office....they'd tell you that THAT was the print of a 200 pound dog with an twenty inch to twenty four inch stride.

/ Now, while that is completely possible....that's not a dog's print.

// not a bear or big cat either.

/// I suppose that it could be a freakishly large coyote
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Anti-intellectualism of "let the voters decide" is the flip side of anti-democratic "progressive technocrats".
 
Subtonic
‘’ less than a minute ago  

We're gonna need them to keep the 30 to 50 head of feral hog herds in check, smart guy.
 
