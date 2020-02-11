 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 8 Cleveland)   No you idiots, you can make a broom stand up by itself any day of the year   (fox8.com) divider line
56
    More: Facepalm, content, region  
•       •       •

1475 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Feb 2020 at 10:14 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



56 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Munden [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This used to be standing "an egg on the pointy end"
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the funny thing about the internet, most of what you read if bullsh*t.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been done

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wellon Dowd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't care about freestanding brooms, I want more stories about supermoons.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is a wonderful old metaphor.

Oh, wait. You meant it literally, Fox News.

I've been rebuked for making everything about T-word, but just remember, the bristly, straw-coloured end goes up.

(That's the pay-off.)
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wellon Dowd: I don't care about freestanding brooms, I want more stories about supermoons.


And Mars being so close that it's as large as the full Moon in our night sky.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wellon Dowd: I don't care about freestanding brooms, I want more stories about supermoons.


supermoon? there's a 'your Mom' joke in there but I digress.
 
darkman2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wave Of Anal Fury: Wellon Dowd: I don't care about freestanding brooms, I want more stories about supermoons.

And Mars being so close that it's as large as the full Moon in our night sky.


Bright, not large. That's the mental mistake everyone makes
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: [Fark user image 266x190]


Wait. That's Family Guy isn't it?

No smart or funny for you! People might think it is meant for Family Guy.

No soup for you! I buy a lot of soup. I never make soup, but then soup is like salad. Some people can just throw things together, and some things throw and miss.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That broom had help
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mentally make a note about getting some survival supplies when FOX starts a story with "Surely, by now you've seen the latest craze..."
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You could stuff all those upright brooms into an auditorium and it would be standing broom only.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
West Wing- Vernal Equinox.avi
Youtube iDCj9_Iz4nQ
 
mjbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Fox affiliate is not FoxNews.
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Munden: This used to be standing "an egg on the pointy end"


Yeah, and it was only during the equinox.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now do Hillary's dick.

No point in even trying Biden's.
 
DragonIV [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does that work for plungers, too?

/ducks
 
zang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

No, I'm all right, but thanks.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darkman2000: Wave Of Anal Fury: Wellon Dowd: I don't care about freestanding brooms, I want more stories about supermoons.

And Mars being so close that it's as large as the full Moon in our night sky.

Bright, not large. That's the mental mistake everyone makes


The moon in your photographs looks absolutely tiny. Professional photographers know the trick to make it look large is to photograph something much closer, like the sky line, using the zoom function, or better yet, a zoom lens on a real camera. The same one clever trick is used to photograph cathedrals looming over medieval villages.

My cousin's wife takes beautiful photos of wild birds and animals. She knows the one simple trick. She just points at random trees and things and uses the zoom.

Most people don't know that all trees contain two eagles, and that all bare ice and snow has a herd of deer or a pack of wolves in it. You just have to zooma-zooma-zoom.

Either that or she has more patience than a nun and spends a little time finding rare animals and birds, and then a little more time composing really good action shots and framing them. But that is crazy talk. It is all in the very expensive lens.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: That's the funny thing about the internet, most of what you read if bullsh*t.


Chris Porter: A Man From Kansas - The Sun Is Bullsh*t
Youtube bFRL0CMF3Kk
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I go out for groceries on Sunday morning I see cars packed into church parking lots. I'm not surprised that people brainwashed by religion will fall for pretty much anything.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a Putin/Vlad the Impaler joke in this thread somewhere. Also something about witches and brooms.

But no T-rexes. They are extinct or hiding behind the furniture as Dilbert says.

Use a zoom lens if you need to find them, a broom if you need to remove them.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjbok: A Fox affiliate is not FoxNews.


Close enough. We get Fox News reports, business updates, etc on the local Fox affiliate.

That's why they are an affiliate. It isn't just for the prime time entertainment and sports.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cwheelie: [Fark user image 780x585]


She looks like somebody microwaved Laura Dern.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: If I go out for groceries on Sunday morning I see cars packed into church parking lots. I'm not surprised that people brainwashed by religion will fall for pretty much anything.


Free parking! Smart!

These people are also shopping for groceries, but unlike public hospitals, the parking is free in church parking lots! They may not be putting bums on pews, but they are putting canny shoppers' SUVs on parking spots. The Church has thousands of years of evolutionary history behind it. It is smarter than you are, the bastids!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cwheelie: [Fark user image image 780x585]


Is that photoshopped? Her head doesn't look like it belongs on that body.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: cwheelie: [Fark user image 780x585]

She looks like somebody microwaved Laura Dern.


Funny even if you don't know who Laura Dern is. Is she related to Lorna Doone? Does she have cookies named after her?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they teaching millennials anything in college besides how to fill out vacation request forms and where to buy stupid hats?
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
8 inches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: That is a wonderful old metaphor.

Oh, wait. You meant it literally, Fox News.

I've been rebuked for making everything about T-word, but just remember, the bristly, straw-coloured end goes up.

(That's the pay-off.)


This guy's lack of self-awareness is staggering.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can find humour in the dullest places and the most tragic circumstances. I am a god. My sense of humour is catholic and cosmic.

That is why I make so many T-word jokes. T-Boy is as funny as anus cancer.

Call back joke from yesterday!
 
tmyk
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
cwheelie:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Every time I see a pic of her
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

8 inches: brantgoose: That is a wonderful old metaphor.

Oh, wait. You meant it literally, Fox News.

I've been rebuked for making everything about T-word, but just remember, the bristly, straw-coloured end goes up.

(That's the pay-off.)

This guy's lack of self-awareness is staggering.


Which witch? Me? Or are you making a T-bone and Ketchup joke?
 
8 inches
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

brantgoose: I can find humour in the dullest places and the most tragic circumstances. I am a god. My sense of humour is catholic and cosmic.

That is why I make so many T-word jokes. T-Boy is as funny as anus cancer.

Call back joke from yesterday!


I rest my case.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
The Mail Man Cometh.

No, wait. It was UPS or an Amazon drone.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
We need to go back to when we looked at every8thing on the internet as bullshiat.  It seems to be the correct default position to take.
 
akya [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Don't rain on my parade, subby.

My parade:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Granny Weatherwax could get a broom to do it, and she needed neither gravity nor a tripod shape to the bristles to do it.  Pure headology, she simply convinced the broom it *wanted* to stand up on its own.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
My Spidie sense (paranoia) is tingling.

But to quote the old Broadway hit, I don't care, I don't care, I DON'T CARE!

But can you balance a spinning plate on the broom head or a pancake on a rabbit? That's real magic!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
A new broom sweeps clean. VOTE.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's not clutching at straws if you know how to spin them in to gold. -- Rumpelstilskein, The Art of the Steal
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I am tired of the Humpty Dumpty joke now that everybody and their knave is doing it.
 
Pinner
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Turbos Broom Dance Scene from Breakin' (1984)
Youtube FXQHcaw_Ick


It's been done.
Starts at 1:00
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

darkman2000: Wave Of Anal Fury: Wellon Dowd: I don't care about freestanding brooms, I want more stories about supermoons.

And Mars being so close that it's as large as the full Moon in our night sky.

Bright, not large. That's the mental mistake everyone makes


Dammit Marsha I said I had the brightest cock in the locker room, not the biggest.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: That's the funny thing about the internet, most of what you read if bullsh*t.



No it's not.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Random Anonymous Blackmail: That's the funny thing about the internet, most of what you read if bullsh*t.


No it's not.


Yeah huh
 
nytmare
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dothemath: Are they teaching millennials anything in college besides how to fill out vacation request forms and where to buy stupid hats?
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 586x177]


Millennials have been out of college for a while now.
 
Displayed 50 of 56 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report