TheAugurofDunlain [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I was taking a Western Civ class senior year and the teacher had a question on the test over Mesopotamia where we were to name four contributions of Judaism to world culture.

I put Bagels, Natalie Portman, Mel Brooks, and Fiddler on the Roof.   

He read my answers in class and gave me half credit.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When studying music at hight school, one of our set pieces was Ravel's Bolero.
It was at the time that Torville & Dean were winning gold medals skating to it & it was on the TV every 5 farking minutes.
I had to write a thousand word essay on it so I wrote a thousand words describing how incredibly tedious & repetitive the piece was.
Got a B for my efforts too
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Klyukva
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I agree, D was inappropriate. It should have been graded F.
 
guestguy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Unless this has happened before with this student, the correct way to handle it is to chuckle, then make him redo the assignment correctly.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Right.  He is obviously mocking the assignment.

That said, I'd like to read the rest of this glorious train wreck.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Here, let me quote that:
"Teacher shares snap"
"TEACHER SHARES SNAP"

/think about the implications of that
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

This. In college, funny can get you some credit, but stupid should be discouraged.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
On a more serious note:
Who cares about the Great Gatsby?

/discuss
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Half credit is fair. Bagels are only half as good as donuts, Portman only gives half effort in half her projects, Mel Brooks is only half as tall as the average person, and any production of Fiddler on the Roof is only half as entertaining as the movie.
 
LewDux
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

It implicates you as fossil?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Eh, I think a great many professors take themselves wayyyy too seriously.  Unless this is a repeat offender, lighten the fark up, and make him redo it.  If it happens again, sure, slap an F on it.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I think it's more likely the student just fails at Google and copy/pasted the first essay he found.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
There is so much wrong here.

1. Do not post a student's work or grades on the Internet for everyone to see. That's an insta-fire. Hiding the guy's name won't save you.
2. This was a college. What kind of half-literate clod writes like that in college? I'm not even talking about having not read the material. "Pepe le Pue?"
3. Yes, it was very clever and amusing. But this wasn't Clever and Amusing 101; it's (I assume) American literature. You were given a clear assignment, and you ignored it to make a joke. You don't deserve a D. You deserve an F.

There's more, but I'm on my phone, and typing is kind of arduous.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The mechanical problems with his writing are killing me.  How did he get out of high school?
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Reading it should be considered cruel and unusual punishment.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My chem teacher in high school told us about a student who had no interest in the class, so his lab book for every experiment consisted of a drawing of the experiment exploding. These days that'd probably get you investigated for terroristic threats.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
There's more meaningful content to discuss in the body of Tom & Jerry cartoons than in Great Gatsby.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

I kept a copy in my bathroom for years. Never made it through the first chapter.  It was just awful.
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Back when I taught genetics we had a final exam one year with a question that went something like this:

"Throughout the term we used a number of genetic terms that begin with the prefix Trans. Pick four such words and define them".

It was intended to be one of those easy, confidence boosting, questions near the start of the exam that almost anyone can handle. One guy answered with:

Trans Canada Highway
Trans AM
Transformer
trans

Mildly amusing? Sure. Worthy of marks? No.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
as much as i would like to rail against a english teacher giving someone a poor grade for not agreeing with said teacher's personal views, this student didn't do the assignment.  He shouldn't have recieved a D, should have been an F.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Shut your whore mouth, Daisy.
 
Insain2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Back when I was in school, my class was assigned Fahrenheit 451 by Ray Bradbury a got a good grade for turning my assignment in, of a pile of "Ashes"............
Fark user imageView Full Size


For those who haven't read the book (or even saw the movie) better do it before the temp gets to 451 fahrenheit.................
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jjorsett: My chem teacher in high school told us about a student who had no interest in the class, so his lab book for every experiment consisted of a drawing of the experiment exploding. These days that'd probably get you investigated for terroristic threats.


We had to draw something for our psych class and the teacher would let one of his professor friends from the local college examine it then give an explanation of why he made assumptions about our personality. It was overall kind of interesting and accurate. Until he got to mine.

I had just finished barefoot gen made some psychotic and chaotic doodle of based off of some of that. Needless to say the teacher didn't find it very funny, nor did the professor and it got me in a heap of shiat.
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

FITY.

Why give him a change to redo it? The guy is in college and free to make his own choices, but part of being free to make choices is that you accept the consequences of those choices. He chose to intentionally throw a brick on an assignment, so he gets a zero. By the time you reach college, or any other form of post-secondary education, you should be well past your "I need a mulligan" phase.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Forget Gatsby. I'm incensed that this moron thought Tom and Jerry were part of Looney Tunes.

Both Hanna and Barbera would be rolling in their graves if they heard this.

The essay writer couldn't even get stupid right.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Yes, yes...college is serious business, and there's no room for leniency or a sense of humor.
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I was on the teacher's side until I noticed her twitter handle is "Alex de Wokeville."
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Latkes. That's why you only got half credit.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

I may be biased, but I think Natalie Portman does a fine job in most of her roles.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

I would occasionally give an extra credit question like: Draw a simple diagram of how a spectrophotometer (or the turbidity measurer, or some other instrument) works.  Or just draw me something cool!

I got some fun drawings.  It helped lighten the mood for people who were struggling.

I got a unicorn in a lab coat once.  That was rad.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Make him redo it for half or 2/3 credit.  There is a class full of other students that turned an appropriate paper in on time.  There should be some consequence for the student's actions.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
F

Anyone who actually studied the source material knows is motivation was. Mami was going to stop feeding Tom and possibly kick him out of he didn't do his job as a cat and get rid of the mouse.

It, of course, becomes more personal when Jerry started to purposely fark with Tom in an effort to not only have him thrown out of the house, but to humiliate him as well.
 
moresugar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Another added: "I would absolutely grade only on technical metrics and support this creative mind."

Well, the "technical metrics" weren't all that great either.  And anyone who includes Heathcliff in a list of cartoon cats can jolly well fark right off.

A third advised the teacher to "zero the essay" and to make them write it again "if they want credit".

I actually think this is probably the best approach.  OK, the kid's a smart alec and s/he clearly didn't do the assignment, but give the student a chance to write a proper essay and earn a decent grade  But then maybe I have a soft spot for smartasses because I was a smartass in high school too.

"The writing is terrible but the fact you posted it online should get you fired," said one.

Now that they can't huff mimeograph fluid, posting (anonymously) stupid student test answers and essays is one of the few perks that public school teachers have left.  Take that away from them and they might start getting stabby.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
In 11 grade, my fellow classmates and I made a funny movie for our Great Gatsby class project. It was our second movie as we had previously made a Scarlet Letter movie earlier.

Some of the highlights:
- We opened with the Weird Al song from Johnny Dangerously.
- We had commercials including a Great Gatsby Rock bit parodying the 60's rock commercial that just came out

The highest of the higlights:
-  for the scene where the lady gets run over (spoilers!), we cut to the scene from Robocop where the henchman is all melting from the acid bath and gets splattered via Robocop's police car.
 
guestguy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

*shrugs*  Fair enough.  Context matters, too...if this was just a goofy kid trying to have fun, then I don't think it warrants bringing the hammer down.  If it's some smart-ass who is constantly nit-picking, and trying to zing you with pedantic gotchas, then yeah, fark him.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

We did similar things and ended up turning an optional "make a movie about this book instead of a report" into "we now make movies about books in this class" because it was so much fun and we had a good time. Imagine a bunch of ADHD teens watching way too much Monty Python and then making a movie about A Long Days Journey Into Night or some crap like that.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Tom? Fark that guy.  He was never really my friend.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: There's more meaningful content to discuss in the body of Tom & Jerry cartoons than in Great Gatsby.


I like the Great Gastby.

I thought it was a boring read when I was a high schooler, but I think it's a book really meant for adults who can more appreciate the themes of ambition, lost love, sex, betrayal, etc., etc. - all set to an economic boom period - which all of us here have lived through a few boom and bust periods already.  Upon a second read in my early 40's, it's really a great read.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Bowtie-wearing Tom & Jerry cartoons are inferior to non-bowtie-wearing T&J cartoons. Discuss.
 
brizzle365 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
to everyone suggesting a redo, fark you. This is what happens when you refuse to put in effort. You don't get a farking redo. You fail and hopefully learn a lesson from it, or else you become part of the problem later in life.
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Ok, sure. What about the other students who did the assignment as intended? You've just given this jackass an extension with no valid underpinning reason (other than wanting to support their aspiring comedy career). When word gets out, and it will, they're going to be at your door. Are you going to give them similar passes? What about the guy who can't make the final because his girlfriend is in town, are you going to set a special exam to accommodate him? His excuse is just as valid as our Tom and Gerry fan. It's an English class, so chances are the final is an essay. What if someone does the same thing then? Can they redo the exam?

The problem you face is that there's a lot at stake in college: Admissions to senior programs, opportunities for work study positions, summer employment in your field, undergrad TA positions, course selection, letters of recommendation, grad school positions, professional school positions, etc. and much of it is based on marks. Students are therefore very competitive and when they see you giving a guy a break for frivolous reasons they're going to be pissed.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
SirEattonHogg:I like the Great Gastby.

I thought it was a boring read when I was a high schooler, but I think it's a book really meant for adults who can more appreciate the themes of ambition, lost love, sex, betrayal, etc., etc. - all set to an economic boom period - which all of us here have lived through a few boom and bust periods already.  Upon a second read in my early 40's, it's really a great read.

Read Amazon reviews for any classic typically assigned to HS students. All the 1-star reviews invariably start with, "I had to read this for class..."
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ less than a minute ago  

You don't ever wipe?
 
