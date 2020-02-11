 Skip to content
(Jezebel)   Once again: Do not put anything up your vagina that doesn't belong there, ESPECIALLY if it is labeled "cleanse" or "detox". Your feminine energy chakras or whatever are fine the way they are   (jezebel.com) divider line
aagrajag
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
...encouraging "blood flow and energy movement" in the uterus, improving vaginal tightness, promoting fertility, detoxing an ex...

Anyone dumb enough to buy this is probably too stupid too waste our oxygen anyway.

They are literally buying magic beans. Magic vag beans...
 
Hachitori
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The article says that a vagina is self-cleaning but I like to help my girl friend pump hers out now and then....
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Insert obligatory Lysol ads here.
 
poodebunker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The only thing I've ever allowed up in my vagina, (besides the gyno necessary well visit speculum thingy), was my husband's....ummm never mind.
Suffice it to say, nothing else belongs in there.

/oh jeez waaay tmi!
//not caring right now.
///two bottles of wine lips always sink ships
 
thetrenchcoat [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Magic vag beans


Wasn't that the title of this year's Super Bowl halftime show?
 
Sgt Otter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Sgt Otter: [Fark user image image 425x675]


Uhm, no. Wash them both.

/washes both.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

poodebunker: The only thing I've ever allowed up in my vagina, (besides the gyno necessary well visit speculum thingy), was my husband's....ummm never mind.
Suffice it to say, nothing else belongs in there.

/oh jeez waaay tmi!
//not caring right now.
///two bottles of wine lips always sink ships


Meh, if it gives you pleasure and isn't dangerous, cram away; we don't kink-shame around here.

Well, the baby Nazi diaper enthusiasts are not super-welcome. Yes, this is a thing.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: [Fark user image image 269x279]


Well, I'm sure centipedes will direct a lot of energy to the area.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Sgt Otter: [Fark user image image 425x675]


Here is the problem with the conflation of the words "vagina" and "vulva":

Certain young women hear this "the vagina is self-cleaning" phrase, and conclude - naturally - that their perfect little goddess-portal requires no maintenance whatsoever, and so stop washing the outty bits, the vulva.

And then it stinks like piss and smegma.

Hell, I have even heard of one who went though a "no-wiping" phase, in which she would poop and then just... get up and go. 'Cause, y'know, animals don't wipe their butts, and it's all natural, you know?
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 minute ago  

aagrajag: poodebunker: The only thing I've ever allowed up in my vagina, (besides the gyno necessary well visit speculum thingy), was my husband's....ummm never mind.
Suffice it to say, nothing else belongs in there.

/oh jeez waaay tmi!
//not caring right now.
///two bottles of wine lips always sink ships

Meh, if it gives you pleasure and isn't dangerous, cram away; we don't kink-shame around here.

Well, the baby Nazi diaper enthusiasts are not super-welcome. Yes, this is a thing.


And the guy who crams a dildo up his ass to own the libs.  Wait, does that count as kink-shaming?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Resident Muslim: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: [Fark user image image 269x279]

Well, I'm sure centipedes will direct a lot of energy to the area.


Centipedes are hateful, malevolent bastards, so they probably will.
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Hachitori: The article says that a vagina is self-cleaning but I like to help my girl friend pump hers out now and then....


She usually appreciates when I go around with a feather-duster.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ less than a minute ago  

aagrajag: ...encouraging "blood flow and energy movement" in the uterus, improving vaginal tightness, promoting fertility, detoxing an ex...

Anyone dumb enough to buy this is probably too stupid too waste our oxygen anyway.

They are literally buying magic beans. Magic vag beans...


They sell copper bracelets at Walmart.  I can get homeopathic "medicine" at any pharmacy. My roommate's mother plugs her chiropractor as a cure-all for literally everything.  She also believes that prayer makes food healthier because her pastor told her it did.

There's nothing so stupid that tens of millions of people won't believe it.
 
