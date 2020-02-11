 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   Australia's high court rules that criminally convicted aboriginals cannot be deported. Wait, what, to where?   (abc.net.au) divider line
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Both men were born overseas but moved to Australia as children and held permanent residency visas.

Reading is quite important.
 
gaspode
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
A bit MORE reading would reveal that the decision is that anyone of aboriginal descent, born overseas or not, can never be considered an alien and therefore cannot be deported.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Both men were born overseas but moved to Australia as children and held permanent residency visas.

Reading is quite important.


But you can become president if you DON'T read.
 
washburn777
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Both men were born overseas but moved to Australia as children and held permanent residency visas.

Reading is quite important.



Funny.  A lot of nations offer citizenship to denationalized natives if they can prove they were forcibly removed from their homeland by an occupying force.  Australians wouldn't do something like that against aboriginals, would they?
 
orbister
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Aboriginal:

abc.net.auView Full Size

Black:

static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

orbister: Aboriginal:

[abc.net.au image 700x467]
Black:

[static01.nyt.com image 600x338]


Aboriginal Jamaican
img.ilovefancydress.comView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: LordOfThePings: Both men were born overseas but moved to Australia as children and held permanent residency visas.

Reading is quite important.

But you can become president if you DON'T read.


Reading is for liberals.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I say deport them to England. It seems fair.
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
For the longest time we didn't even give them citizen rights, so I am ok with this - no matter where you are born if you are of Aboriginal decent then (even if born overseas) you cannot be deported (even if not an Australian citizen.)
 
I heart Rugbyjock
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Race shouldn't be a factor at all. If you commit domestic violence here in Australia and are not a citizen, you should go.
 
tramp stamp
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

orbister: Aboriginal:

[abc.net.au image 700x467]
Black:

[static01.nyt.com image 600x338]


*shrugs*

If you were to look at me, my brothers, and my sisters you probably wouldn't believe us when we say that we're least half-Japanese because we're all about 6'0" tall (I'm 5'11"). Japanese men are typically about 5'7" and Japanese women are typically about 5'2".
 
