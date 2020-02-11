 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Leaving school for a dentist appointment? Not on my watch - I'll shoot you says resource officer. Student expelled, resource officer still at the school. State says it all   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Noctusxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Here I thought school was voluntary for 17-year olds.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: School official Cindy Bond (pictured) accused Miller of calling her the 'n-word,' which he vehemently denied doing

farking n-words.


...and the nagging filter too.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised he didn't call in the canine unit.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is not a school; it's a prison.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't remember school being like this.
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do we, as a people, still allow this pig to be employed? His family should be crying and starving. farking dick. How are the cop suckers going to defend this one?
 
Magnus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Daily Fail?   Nooooooo!!!! Florida man doesn't exist.

The Fark world view is destroyed.  Thanks a freaking lot Daily Fail.
 
eiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. That kid immediately went into defiant teen mode refusing to explain why he had to leave and refusing to call a parent. They were right to not let him leave and to punish him.

2. The resource officer both cursed at him and threatened to shoot him. He should be fired immediately. He should certainly not be allowed onto a school's property ever again.

Next story!
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Why not call his parents? He should not even drove into the lot in the first place.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I don't remember school being like this.


Mine was close to being like this, being built on a swamp and repurposed from what was originally meant to be a women's prison.  Needed to check out via the attendance office, have the slip, show the slip to the teacher for them to sign off on the early leave.  If you were arriving late, you would have to call the attendance office ahead of time to let them know, and then sign in upon arrival with a note from either doctor or parent (probably both) to justify the tardiness.

To give you an idea of how crazy my high school was for being out in the middle of nowhere, my sophomore year, there was not even an official principal or vice-principal on staff.  It was a sort of committee of 3 administrators.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Golf cart Rambo.
 
Bslim
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Let's get this out of the way: KID'S AN ASSHOLE.

HOWEVER
1. Fatty McSherriff displayed dome criminal behavior by threatening to murder a student.
2. Holding him against his will via threat.
She failed at being the adult and LEO
 
MadMonk
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Horrible people all around.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Mess with the bull you get the horns.

Or some shiat.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What a shiat hole.


The student is lucky that they don't have to go to that school anymore.
 
payattention
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
eiger - They were right to not let him leave and to punish him.

Okay, I will give you the refusal to let him leave, but to expel him? For what? He didn't leave. he didn't attempt anything physical... so, what was the massive horrible transgression that is the cause for his expulsion? Seems to me the only thing he is at fault for is not grovelling at their feet. This 'I am god' thing with law enforcement these days is why our society is headed for a major upheaval, mark my words...

/or don't... not really concerned at this point...
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He should have run back into the school screaming there was someone outside with a gun threatening to shoot him.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

eiger: 1. That kid immediately went into defiant teen mode refusing to explain why he had to leave and refusing to call a parent. They were right to not let him leave and to punish him.

2. The resource officer both cursed at him and threatened to shoot him. He should be fired immediately. He should certainly not be allowed onto a school's property ever again.

Next story!


1.1 Kid was a raging dumbass but dealing with raging teenage dumbasses is literally their actual job. Making meaningless threats to detain him isn't going to work, and only leaves you the adult with the option of giving in or of escalating the meaningless threats -- here to the point of actually threatening to murder him.

1.2 I am not an FL education lawyer but I would be surprised if the law permits schools to detain nonviolent students through physical force. The restorative routes for truancy are usually referral to case workers and eventually to the courts, with juvenile detention performed through court order, not because some hired wannabe-Rambo decides on the spot to lock the kid up.

1.3 He did have the right to be absent. He was being a dick and refusing to follow school policy (can't imagine why he wouldn't respect their rules lol) but his rulebreaking there was in failure to file notification paperwork and not truancy. Which is why truancy goes through the courts and not through some dumbass wannabe-Rambo deciding this kid needs to be taken down a peg or two.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: He should have run back into the school screaming there was someone outside with a gun threatening to shoot him.


Oh yeah.  Send the school into lockdown.  That would make everyone's day. 🙄
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Golf cart Rambo.


Yup! I have been issued a golf cart! Therefore you must respect my Authority!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Call in the lawyers. I would give the school a choice: fire the officer for failing to have the temperament and wisdom to carry weapons around children he's supposed to protect, OR I sue the officer, the principal who watched, and the district for everything a creative lawyer can come up with. Win lose or draw, it's going to cost that school both in money and reputation.

Either way, that school would Pay.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Magnus: Daily Fail?   Nooooooo!!!! Florida man doesn't exist.

The Fark world view is destroyed.  Thanks a freaking lot Daily Fail.


Is the there a UK version of Fark that only sources domestic stories from US tabloids?
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They called the kid by his name. You let him go and contact a parent. Everyone has a cellphone so he will be contacted immediately. If the parents aren't fine with him leaving then he gets a punishment.

The adults were looking for a confrontation and then kept ramping up the threats.
That kind of attitude should be no where near other peoples kids.
 
eiger
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

pkjun: eiger: 1. That kid immediately went into defiant teen mode refusing to explain why he had to leave and refusing to call a parent. They were right to not let him leave and to punish him.

2. The resource officer both cursed at him and threatened to shoot him. He should be fired immediately. He should certainly not be allowed onto a school's property ever again.

Next story!

1.1 Kid was a raging dumbass but dealing with raging teenage dumbasses is literally their actual job. Making meaningless threats to detain him isn't going to work, and only leaves you the adult with the option of giving in or of escalating the meaningless threats -- here to the point of actually threatening to murder him.

1.2 I am not an FL education lawyer but I would be surprised if the law permits schools to detain nonviolent students through physical force. The restorative routes for truancy are usually referral to case workers and eventually to the courts, with juvenile detention performed through court order, not because some hired wannabe-Rambo decides on the spot to lock the kid up.

1.3 He did have the right to be absent. He was being a dick and refusing to follow school policy (can't imagine why he wouldn't respect their rules lol) but his rulebreaking there was in failure to file notification paperwork and not truancy. Which is why truancy goes through the courts and not through some dumbass wannabe-Rambo deciding this kid needs to be taken down a peg or two.


I completely agree which was my point. They were right not to "allow" him to leave, but once it was clear he was not going to comply, they should have just let him go and punish him later, escalating it was absurd and shows why it's dangerous to have cops in schools.

/My Boobies was meant to be somewhat flip.
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So glad Australia isn't so farked up that we have police in schools.  Police of waaaay too much power to just hang around schools farking with everyone.
 
phenn
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

eiger: 1. That kid immediately went into defiant teen mode refusing to explain why he had to leave and refusing to call a parent. They were right to not let him leave and to punish him.


Doesn't merit having a gun pointed at him. Teenagers are assholes, k? But, the school doesn't own them. The parents do - in a manner of speaking. If he's 17, in Florida, he's not required to stay on campus. Finally, there is such a thing as an appropriate response (which you mention). This wasn't it. I mean, wtf kind of society do you want?
 
guestguy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What?  This situation came straight out of Florida law enforcement's training manual about appropriate use of deadly force...

6.3.4  Manhood challenged?  That's a shootin'
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Soon we'll be spending more on the pigs guarding the school than the school itself.

Won't that be nice.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

eiger: 1. That kid immediately went into defiant teen mode refusing to explain why he had to leave and refusing to call a parent. They were right to not let him leave and to punish him.

2. The resource officer both cursed at him and threatened to shoot him. He should be fired immediately. He should certainly not be allowed onto a school's property ever again.

Next story!


Good thing he didn't try to call Mom. Barney Fife there probably would have opened fire when he reached for the phone.

If this was my kid's school I would be demanding the removal of this officer from school grounds immediately.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

eiger: 1. That kid immediately went into defiant teen mode refusing to explain why he had to leave and refusing to call a parent. They were right to not let him leave and to punish him.

2. The resource officer both cursed at him and threatened to shoot him. He should be fired immediately. He should certainly not be allowed onto a school's property ever again.

Next story!


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

eiger: /My Boobies was meant to be somewhat flip.


Mmm, flippin' boobies...
 
Marcos P
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
GET BACK TO CLASS!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kendelrio
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

guestguy: eiger: /My Boobies was meant to be somewhat flip.

Mmm, flippin' boobies...


Yup... came to ask exactly how flippy the boobies are...
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Only the police and military should have guns!!! They're the only ones properly trained and disciplined to have and use them!!!
 
Badafuco [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
New Port Richey. Everything about it sucks. Especially the pigs.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So how is that whole 'arming school staff' thing working out?
 
Hugemeister
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sounds to me like someone should anonymously put that sheriff in the crosshairs of a high-powered rifle...
 
H31N0US
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Red State: cuts taxes to underfund education
Also Red State: Says public education is a failure
Also Also Red State: Plenty of under educated voters easily fooled by the likes of Ayn Rand, Donald Trump (I know, "DRINK" LOL you're so farking clever you are now go have a cookie)

Kind works out well for the oligarchs, I guess.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is what happens when two a$$holes collide.  Resource officer obviously has small penis syndrome, but high schooler was an ass too. BUT, He's 17, most of us have our head up our bum at 17 and deserve a wide berth.
 
Pichu0102
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: Only the police and military should have guns!!! They're the only ones properly trained and disciplined to have and use them!!!


Silence, troll.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: Only the police and military should have guns!!! They're the only ones properly trained and disciplined to have and use them!!!


Judging by how quickly that officer threatened the life of a child he was sworn to protect, I'm pretty sure he shouldn't be trusted with anything more dangerous than a shaken can of Coke.
 
Abox
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

kendelrio: guestguy: eiger: /My Boobies was meant to be somewhat flip.

Mmm, flippin' boobies...

Yup... came to ask exactly how flippy the boobies are...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: Only the police and military should have guns!!! They're the only ones properly trained and disciplined to have and use them!!!


Even those who have (in theory) received proper training can still make stupid choices when it comes to firearms...this somehow justifies arming people with no training.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Given how heated this got, I'm kind of surprised he didn't just hang a hard right and drive out over that big open lawn there.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

guestguy: What?  This situation came straight out of Florida law enforcement's training manual about appropriate use of deadly force...

6.3.4  Manhood challenged?  That's a shootin'


Cops are trained to de-escalate situations when things get tense.

Once the teenager had been shot, nobody would have been angry anymore. Honestly, that officer should be disciplined for NOT shooting.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
First thing, cop did not point a gun at the student just threatened to shoot him.

Secondly, being in a car and driving toward a person is a threat of its own, that may justify the expulsion.

Lastly, everyone was escalating the situation.  Only the 17 year old has an excuse.
 
Xanlexian
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: So how is that whole 'arming school staff' thing working out?


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

PoweredByIrony: guestguy: What?  This situation came straight out of Florida law enforcement's training manual about appropriate use of deadly force...

6.3.4  Manhood challenged?  That's a shootin'

Cops are trained to de-escalate situations when things get tense.

Once the teenager had been shot, nobody would have been angry anymore. Honestly, that officer should be disciplined for NOT shooting.


Well...that de-escalated quickly.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

eiger: 1. That kid immediately went into defiant teen mode refusing to explain why he had to leave and refusing to call a parent. They were right to not let him leave and to punish him.


FTA: William's mother, Nedra Miller, said she had called her son's school in advance to explain his absence and claimed that he did not want to bother her at work as he attempted to leave.

If the school's office and school's enforcement goons can't communicate excused absences amongst themselves, that's their fault, not his.
 
Report