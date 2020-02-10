 Skip to content
(Brand Eating)   7-Eleven testing a new store that doesn't require you to stare awkwardly at the cashier while he scans your condoms and beer   (brandeating.com) divider line
20
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
A proprietary mixture of algorithms and predictive technology

cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Won't someone think of the immigrants?
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The 7-11 at the end my street (where I'm a regular) is staffed by some pretty cool people. It's not uncommon to visit with them a little if it's not too busy.

farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Get rid of Apu? The Simpsons did it.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a big vending machine.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All will run a outdated version Windows
 
i ignore u
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What?  The last time I bought wine and lube and condoms at 7-eleven the cashier said: "Ahahaha, very party thank you very much, thankyou haveaniceday!"
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Approves...
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wouldn't be so awkward if you would stop trying to put the condom on the beer.
 
Cajnik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But staring at people awkwardly is my fetish.
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frictionless?

This must be the latest corporate-speak buzzword.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
' Did you put a bag in the bagging area? Return your last item to the bagging area. Remove the item from the bagging area, and scan the next item. Help is on the way, continue scanning, approval needed. No parking in the bagging area.'

Fark you self checkout biatch.

Thank you for shopping at ...........
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A proprietary mixture of algorithms and predictive technology enables the store system to separate individual customers and their purchases from others in the store."

"A proprietary mixture of algorithms and predictive technology enables the store system to separate individual customers from their money, even before they've made a purchase."
 
bisi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AliceBToklasLives: A proprietary mixture of algorithms and predictive technology

AKA an RFID scanner at the exit...
Such predictive! Very algorithm!
 
jimjays
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I've never understood the embarrassment over buying condoms or even a man fetching feminine hygiene products for his girl. Especially as a teen, I've always been proud to buy the condoms. It's like telling the pharmacy people or anyone watching "Yippee, I'm going to be getting me some and you're not." Similarly with the feminine hygiene products: "I've got me a regular girl, and when this crisis is over I'm going to be rewarded for this kindness you're seeing here today."
 
BumpInTheNight
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros: It wouldn't be so awkward if you would stop trying to put the condom on the beer.


Okay but you'd better honor that return policy when I'm done stuffing it in my butt.  I was trying to be courteous.
 
clownass
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What about beer flavored condoms?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This too shall pass.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

clownass: What about beer flavored condoms?


Woot Stout?
 
