Wait, people use 3 rolls of toilet paper per week?
104
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
We have messy shiats here in the good ol U S and A.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
What a typical American looks like after a trip to the toilet...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
"If you can't access a bidet, be sure to use a patting motion when you clean up to prevent anal tears. "

This ass don't cry.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: We have messy shiats here in the good ol U S and A.


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
One word Taco Bell
 
TheOmni [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Three rolls of toliet paper per week sounded insane to me. I followed the source link which lead to an article in Fortune that was behind a paywall, but in the preview it referenced a report issued by Stand.earth and the National Resources Defense Council, which in turn uses Estimates from the Statista Consumer Market Outlook which states that Americans use 12.7kg of toliet paper per year per capita, or 141 rolls assuming that one roll is 90g. So that's more like 2.7 rolls that they rounded up. And 90g is a small roll. I happen to have some Charmin Ultra Soft Mega Rolls on hand and that measure 140g. I have no idea how that compares to other brands or styles. Notably, this is where the trail ends. The data is simple "Estimates from the Statista Consumer Market Outlook" with a fancy embeddable infographic and a link you can use to cite the chart. No description on where that number came from or what their methodology was.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

TheOmni: Three rolls of toliet paper per week sounded insane to me. I followed the source link which lead to an article in Fortune that was behind a paywall, but in the preview it referenced a report issued by Stand.earth and the National Resources Defense Council, which in turn uses Estimates from the Statista Consumer Market Outlook which states that Americans use 12.7kg of toliet paper per year per capita, or 141 rolls assuming that one roll is 90g. So that's more like 2.7 rolls that they rounded up. And 90g is a small roll. I happen to have some Charmin Ultra Soft Mega Rolls on hand and that measure 140g. I have no idea how that compares to other brands or styles. Notably, this is where the trail ends. The data is simple "Estimates from the Statista Consumer Market Outlook" with a fancy embeddable infographic and a link you can use to cite the chart. No description on where that number came from or what their methodology was.


I'm sure certain addresses in Washington DC up the national average.
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I use one about every three months.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I have installed bidets on all of the toilets in the house. The toilet in the half-bath on the main floor is a complete washlet system from Toto, including the seat, one-piece toilet, and remote control.

We still use a little bit of paper to dry, I suppose. But it's been a while since buying a pallet's worth at Costco.
 
silvervial [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Three was about right when our daughter lived with us, now it's about two, since I still live here.


/ladies use a lot of toilet paper
//we have to wipe everything every time
///hubby might go through a roll a fortnight if he was alone
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
If you have IBS as I do, or an inflammatory bowel disease such as Crohn's, you can easily use 3 or more rolls of TP a week.
 
433 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Why is it that my butthole won't develop calluses?  Of all the places on a body that do, and that one don't?
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: We have messy shiats here in the good ol U S and A.


I've been in Europe two weeks and eating very healthy compared to my usual crappy American diet. That greatly reduces output.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Living in Vietnam taught me that bidet guns are the only civilised way to poop.

"Oh no, I tripped and got a dog turd smeared all over my skin. No worries, I'll just scrape it off with this paper until the paper stops looking brown. There, good as new."
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No, but last night was fajitas night so it might be more than that for me.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Or just use paper towels like a man. Back to front. Hardcore.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wadders do.

\Folder.
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit people. Eat. More. Fibre.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LawPD: Dammit people. Eat. More. Fibre.


and way the hell less of everything else.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pkjun: bidet guns


I'm sorry, what?
 
MrPoopyPants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YES
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barfmaker: pkjun: bidet guns

I'm sorry, what?


They're guns that fire bidets...I fail to see the confusion here.
 
frogmyte
‘’ 1 hour ago  

silvervial: Three was about right when our daughter lived with us, now it's about two, since I still live here.


/ladies use a lot of toilet paper
//we have to wipe everything every time
///hubby might go through a roll a fortnight if he was alone


Came here to say this.

/Subby sounds male
//And lonely
 
Sin'sHero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barfmaker: pkjun: bidet guns

I'm sorry, what?


It takes a good ass with a bidet gun to stop a bad ass with a bidet gun.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what happens when the roll is fed under instead of over.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barfmaker: pkjun: bidet guns

I'm sorry, what?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Three seems like a lot. I go through a 24-pack a year, tops. More when I'm not single, though.

/happy pooper, happy life.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barfmaker: pkjun: bidet guns

I'm sorry, what?


Fark user imageView Full Size


It is Taco Tuesday.
 
Land Ark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure my wife puts the end of the roll in the toilet and flushes, unraveling the whole roll in comedic fashion. I have no other explanation of what happens since she is always out.

She has invested in the giant rolls from Charmin. They seem to last a few days at least.
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin'sHero: Barfmaker: pkjun: bidet guns

I'm sorry, what?

It takes a good ass with a bidet gun to stop a bad ass with a bidet gun.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alechemist: Sin'sHero: Barfmaker: pkjun: bidet guns

I'm sorry, what?

It takes a good ass with a bidet gun to stop a bad ass with a bidet gun.

[Fark user image 425x425]


I'd do that but I'm too lazy to run a hot water line all the way to the toilet.
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More fiber.  Less beer.  Problem solved.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I poop and masterbate a lot.

Not at the same time.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My bras aren't going to stuff themselves.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

starsrift: This is what happens when the roll is fed under instead of over.


It's true...when I see that, I just throw the roll in the trash.  I'm sure this affects the averages.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirEattonHogg: I poop and masterbate a lot.

Not at the same time.


You should, it's a real time saver.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't use any toilet paper. I just poop in the shower and heel it down the drain.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We civilized gentlemen of the world have our quirks, our little foibles that may seem odd to the uncouth readers out there. You may find yourself aghast to hear that we enjoy eating delicacies such as caviar or escargot, foods that your common chicken biscuit eater may find grotesque. And it may shock your nerves to hear that we civilized gentlemen would never consider using an old gym sock to deposit our masturbatory loads when a large handful of rolled up toilet paper makes cleanup and disposal so easy that even a lowly Englishman could figure it out for himself if given enough chances. Ta ta for now, lads...
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: SirEattonHogg: I poop and masterbate a lot.

Not at the same time.

You should, it's a real time saver.


Do you have a life-hacking blog I can subscribe to?
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and pruritus ani (aka an itchy anus).

Today's goal: use "pruritus ani" casually in a sentence.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three a week? Hell, my wife uses three a day.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Land Ark: I'm pretty sure my wife puts the end of the roll in the toilet and flushes, unraveling the whole roll in comedic fashion. I have no other explanation of what happens since she is always out.

She has invested in the giant rolls from Charmin. They seem to last a few days at least.


I installed 2 roll holders after redoing the bath.  Logic would say that the roll should be empty less than half as often. It does not work that way.
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
andy's wiping problem
Youtube vGCIGEUB32M
 
Sid Deuces
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheSwizz: Barfmaker: pkjun: bidet guns

I'm sorry, what?

[Fark user image 300x300]

It is Taco Tuesday.


Score one for The Swizz
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheSwizz: Barfmaker: pkjun: bidet guns

I'm sorry, what?

[Fark user image image 300x300]
It is Taco Tuesday.


This dude gets it
Deadpool 2 - Toilet Paper Scene
Youtube OpBM4JRs1mU
 
setbos
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: More fiber.  Less beer.  Problem solved.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DON.MAC:

Logic would say that the roll should be empty less than half as often. It does not work that way.

Induced demand
 
FloridaFarkTag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keto Diet will do this
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bathia_Mapes: If you have IBS as I do, or an inflammatory bowel disease such as Crohn's, you can easily use 3 or more rolls of TP a week.


Bidet plus really nice TP.  Keep you clean, and it's like wiping your ass with a pillow vs. the sand paper Scott/budget stuff.
 
hi13760
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Its gotta go somewhere!
 
