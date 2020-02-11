 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Soldier pleads guilty in bomb plot case using "the devil made me do it" defense   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
Resident Muslim
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Religion of peace.
 
skinink
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Jarrett William Smith, a private first class stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas, and previously at Fort Bliss, Texas, admitted during a court hearing to providing information about explosives in September to an FBI undercover agent."

Bad boy, bad boy, watcha gonna do, watcha gonna do when they come for you?
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Three comments so far, and not one single satanist condemning his actions.
 
maxheck
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: [Fark user image 271x186]


Shakes tiny fist...

In legal circles this is known as the "Geraldine defense."
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Republican "Satanist" farking shiat up for the peaceful Satanists.

/not a Satanist
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sounds like straight up terrorism to me, right wing terrorism.
 
