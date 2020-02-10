 Skip to content
(WVTM13 Birmingham)   Many left dead in Alabama flood   (wvtm13.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sealed concrete burial vaults don't readily float and be required by law in most states for over 50 years. Dead bodies mixing with ground and drinking water is not a good thing.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The mother talking about her dead son buried in the flooded cemetery was heartbreaking, but she seemed to be taking it pretty well.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: The mother talking about her dead son buried in the flooded cemetery was heartbreaking, but she seemed to be taking it pretty well.


The son hasn't noticed any major changes either
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
These Weekend at Bernie's sequels keep getting lamer and lamer.
 
King Something
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Have they found Juan Moore yet?
 
holdmybones
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

King Something: Have they found Juan Moore yet?


Still probably my favorite headline ever on Fark.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Where did they bury the survivors?
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Reminds me of a story about a small plane that crashed in a Polish cemetery.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well, looks like some more DNC voters just drowned.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: The mother talking about her dead son buried in the flooded cemetery was heartbreaking, but she seemed to be taking it pretty well.


I was going to make a joke about the brilliant headline, but you made me empathise with real humans, so you've ruined my mood.  Hope you're happy.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Sealed concrete burial vaults don't readily float and be required by law in most states for over 50 years. Dead bodies mixing with ground and drinking water is not a good thing.


Your mileage may vary.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
ROLL TIDE!
 
Kevin72 [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Got nothing, so I'll rerun, this.

i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
Saturn5
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Many left dead?
They were found dead, too.
 
Report